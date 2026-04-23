Bhooth Bangla Box Office Collection Day 6: Akshay Kumar's Film Becomes 3rd Highest-Grossing Bollywood Film Of 2026

On Day 6, Akshay Kumar's film emerged as the third-highest-grossing Bollywood film of 2026 in India.

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Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
Updated on:
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Bhooth Bangla box office collection
Bhooth Bangla box office collection day 6 Photo: X
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Bhooth Bangla has crossed the Rs 120 crore mark worldwide.

  • It is now inching closer to enter the Rs 100 crore club in India.

  • On Day 6, Akshay Kumar's film emerged as the third-highest-grossing Bollywood film of 2026 in India.

Bhooth Bangla box office collection update: It has been six days since the release of the Akshay Kumar-starrer, and it has remained steady. On Day 6, the horror comedy saw a 23.1% drop from Tuesday's (Day 5) net collection of Rs 8 crore. It has crossed the Rs 120 crore mark worldwide and is marching to enter the Rs 100 crore club in India. On Wednesday, Priyadarshan's directorial emerged as the third highest-grossing Bollywood film of 2026 in India.

Still - IMDB
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Bhooth Bangla box office collection Day 6

According to Sacnilk, on Day 6, Bhooth Bangla earned a net of Rs 6.15 crore across 11,584 shows with 13% occupancy, taking the total domestic earnings to Rs 78.90 crore (Rs 93.87 crore gross), including paid previews

Here's the day-wise box office breakup of Bhooth Bangla

  • Thursday: Rs 3.75 crore (paid previews)

  • Friday: Rs 12.25 crore

  • Saturday: Rs 19 crore

  • Sunday: Rs 23 crore

  • Monday: Rs 6.75 crore

  • Tuesday: Rs 8 crore

  • Wednesday: Rs 6.15 crore

  • Total: Rs 78.90 crore

Bhooth Bangla worldwide box office collection

Overseas, the film raked in Rs 2 crore, taking its total overseas gross to Rs 33.50 crore. Bhooth Bangla's worldwide gross collection stands at Rs 127.37 crore.

It is now behind Sunny Deol's Border 2 and Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar: The Revenge in the list of the highest-grossing Indian films of 2026 worldwide.

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BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

Bhooth Bangla marks Akshay and Priyadarshan's reunion after over 10 years. It has been produced by Akshay Kumar, Ekta Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor under Balaji Motion Pictures and Cape of Good Films.

Tabu, Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, Wamiqa Gabbi, Jisshu Sengupta, Mithila Palkar and late Asrani round out the cast.

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