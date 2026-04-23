Bhooth Bangla Box Office Collection Day 6: Akshay Kumar's Film Becomes 3rd Highest-Grossing Bollywood Film Of 2026

Bhooth Bangla box office collection Day 6

According to Sacnilk, on Day 6, Bhooth Bangla earned a net of Rs 6.15 crore across 11,584 shows with 13% occupancy, taking the total domestic earnings to Rs 78.90 crore (Rs 93.87 crore gross), including paid previews

Here's the day-wise box office breakup of Bhooth Bangla

Thursday: Rs 3.75 crore (paid previews)

Friday: Rs 12.25 crore

Saturday: Rs 19 crore

Sunday: Rs 23 crore

Monday: Rs 6.75 crore

Tuesday: Rs 8 crore

Wednesday: Rs 6.15 crore

Total: Rs 78.90 crore

Bhooth Bangla worldwide box office collection

Overseas, the film raked in Rs 2 crore, taking its total overseas gross to Rs 33.50 crore. Bhooth Bangla's worldwide gross collection stands at Rs 127.37 crore.

It is now behind Sunny Deol's Border 2 and Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar: The Revenge in the list of the highest-grossing Indian films of 2026 worldwide.