Sabrina Carpenter Restraining Order Granted After Disturbing Home Security Scare

O
Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Aishani Biswas
Published at:

The pop star secured temporary legal protection following what she described as deeply unsettling encounters affecting her safety and peace of mind.

Sabrina Carpente
Sabrina Carpenter Restraining Order Granted Photo: Instagram
Summary of this article

  • Sabrina Carpenter's restraining order was granted after repeated alleged home trespassing incidents in Los Angeles.

  • The court order directs the accused man to stay 100 yards away from the singer.

  • Celebrity stalking case raises renewed concerns over privacy and personal security protections.

Sabrina Carpenter's restraining order case has drawn widespread attention after the pop star sought legal protection following a series of alleged stalking and trespassing incidents at her Los Angeles home. Carpenter claimed the repeated encounters left her fearing for her personal safety and caused ongoing emotional distress, prompting her to approach the court for immediate intervention.

Sabrina Carpenter alleges repeated home trespassing incidents

According to court filings reviewed by multiple US outlets, Carpenter alleged that a man identified as William Applegate repeatedly appeared at her property without permission and attempted to force entry.

One of the most serious incidents reportedly occurred when the man allegedly reached Carpenter’s front door after entering through a neighbouring property. Security personnel confronted him, but it was claimed that he refused to leave until police officers arrived.

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The singer also alleged that the individual falsely claimed to know her personally and insisted that his visit had been expected.

Sabrina Carpenter restraining order and court action explained

Carpenter submitted doorbell camera footage alongside her legal petition while requesting protection not only for herself but also for her sister and her sister’s boyfriend, who live with her.

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In a signed declaration, emotional distress and fear caused by the alleged incidents were described in detail. It was stated by Carpenter that the pattern of behaviour had become deeply alarming and represented a serious invasion of privacy and personal safety.

Law enforcement officials also raised concerns regarding the alleged behaviour. In a declaration supporting the petition, Detective Peter Doomanis of the Los Angeles Police Department stated that the conduct appeared consistent with obsessional stalking patterns that could pose an escalating safety risk.

Temporary court protection granted

A judge has now granted a temporary restraining order directing the accused man to remain at least 100 yards away from Carpenter, her home, workplace and vehicle.

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The follow-up hearing regarding the Sabrina Carpenter restraining order has been scheduled for June 17, while criminal trespassing proceedings are expected to follow shortly after.

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