Ice Spice Viral Video: Rapper Slapped In LA, Legal Action Taken

Summary of this article
Ice Spice's viral video shows the alleged slap incident escalating into public chaos.
Lawyer confirms legal action, citing criminal and civil routes under review.
Incident occurred in Los Angeles, drawing widespread online attention within days.
A viral video involving Ice Spice has taken over social media after the rapper was allegedly slapped during a confrontation at a Los Angeles restaurant. The viral video captures a chaotic sequence of events that began as a verbal exchange and quickly escalated into a physical altercation, drawing attention online.
Ice Spice's viral video shows a chaotic restaurant altercation
The incident reportedly began when a woman approached Ice Spice while she was seated with a friend and repeatedly questioned her. After a brief exchange, it was alleged that the woman struck the rapper, triggering a wider disturbance inside the restaurant.
Footage circulating online shows people shouting, tables being pushed and a crowd gathering as the situation spiralled. The confrontation eventually moved outside, where further arguments were seen unfolding, including a heated exchange involving Ice Spice and another individual.
Legal action confirmed after Ice Spice attack
Following the incident, legal action has been confirmed by her lawyer, Bradford Cohen. It was stated by Cohen that the attack had been reported to authorities and that all available criminal and civil options would be pursued.
It was further indicated that accountability would be sought not only from those directly involved but also from the venue, with concerns raised about inadequate security measures. The lawyer also suggested that video footage from the location could play a key role in the case.
Meanwhile, the woman involved, who identified herself as Vayah, offered a contrasting account. It was claimed by her that the situation escalated after an exchange of words, alleging that she reacted following remarks made during the interaction.
The incident, which reportedly occurred last week, continues to gain traction online, raising questions about public behaviour, celebrity visibility and the speed at which such moments turn viral.