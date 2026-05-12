System Trailer Out: Sonakshi Sinha, Jyotika Face Off In Explosive Legal Drama

Summary of this article
System trailer showcases Sonakshi Sinha fighting privilege through an emotionally intense courtroom battle.
Jyotika plays a mysterious stenographer hiding deeper motives inside the legal drama narrative.
Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari’s Prime Video film premieres globally later this month on streaming.
The System's trailer has officially been unveiled, offering audiences a gripping look into a courtroom drama where justice battles privilege and influence. Led by Sonakshi Sinha and Jyotika, the upcoming Prime Video film promises emotional intensity, layered characters and a legal fight that goes far beyond the courtroom.
The trailer introduces Sonakshi Sinha as Neha, a young lawyer determined to prove herself worthy of becoming a partner at her father’s law firm. Her father, played by Ashutosh Gowariker, reportedly pushes her into handling a high-stakes case that could define her future. As the pressure mounts, Neha seeks help from Sarika, a sharp courtroom stenographer portrayed by Jyotika, whose intentions appear far more complicated than they initially seem.
System Trailer Highlights Power, Inequality And Justice
One of the trailer’s strongest moments arrives through the dialogue, “Ameeri ke shor mein gareeb ki awaaz kho jaati hai,” underlining the film’s central conflict surrounding class inequality and the justice system.
The promo also teases emotionally charged courtroom exchanges, personal betrayals and difficult moral choices. Rather than presenting a straightforward legal thriller, System appears to focus equally on emotional vulnerability and ambition.
Sonakshi Sinha And Jyotika Lead Prime Video Legal Drama
Directed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, the film explores themes of morality, revenge and institutional power. The screenplay has been written by Harman Baweja, Arun Sukumar, Tasneem Lokhandwala and Akshat Ghildial alongside the director.
Apart from Sonakshi Sinha, Jyotika and Ashutosh Gowariker, the project additionally stars Addinath Kothare, Gaurav Pandey, Aashriya Mishra and Sayandeep Sengupta in important roles.
With its emotionally charged narrative and socially relevant themes, System looks set to become one of Prime Video’s most talked-about courtroom dramas this year. The film is scheduled to premiere on Prime Video on May 22.