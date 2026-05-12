System Trailer Out: Sonakshi Sinha, Jyotika Face Off In Explosive Legal Drama

The trailer introduces Sonakshi Sinha as Neha, a young lawyer determined to prove herself worthy of becoming a partner at her father’s law firm. Her father, played by Ashutosh Gowariker, reportedly pushes her into handling a high-stakes case that could define her future. As the pressure mounts, Neha seeks help from Sarika, a sharp courtroom stenographer portrayed by Jyotika, whose intentions appear far more complicated than they initially seem.