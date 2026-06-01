Kiara Advani Opens Up About Post-Pregnancy Scrutiny, Reflects On Motherhood

Kiara Advani opened up about society being judgmental about women post-pregnancy.
She also pointed out how women are treated before and after pregnancy.
Kiara also reflected on her motherhood journey, calling it “life changing.”
Actress Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra welcomed their first child, a baby girl, on July 15, 2025. In an interview, Kiara has openly spoken about the way society treats women before and after childbirth. She also highlighted how women are often treated like devis (goddesses) during pregnancy, and face post-pregnancy scrutiny. She also reflected on her motherhood journey, calling it “enriching in every way,” and how it helped in emotional and personal growth.
Kiara Advani on motherhood journey
In an interview with Bombay Times, Kiara shared the emotional and physical changes she underwent during her motherhood journey, while navigating postpartum challenges and societal scrutiny.
The 34-year-old actress said that initially, there is chaos inside because there are so many changes one goes through, like “your hormones are crashing and your mental space is somewhere else.”
She called the transition into motherhood life-changing.
“That's the way nature has made this - no matter how much change it brings to a father's life, for the woman it's that much more because she is the nutrition of the baby, the one carrying the baby, delivering the baby and then feeding the baby. So, there's no denying what a mother's role is in a child's life, and the fact is that the chaos is also very real,” she added.
Kiara also feels the best way to get through it is by supporting women around you, and the “most successful women today are those who are supported by other women.”
Kiara on post-pregnancy scrutiny
The journey of motherhood has opened a new side to her and an understanding of the world. “When you're pregnant, everyone goes like, 'Oh my God, you're glowing, this, that.' And the minute you've had a baby, it changes to, 'Abhi moti lag rahi hai, thodi yeh lag rahi hain, thodi woh lag rahi hain.' When you are pregnant, you are this Devi and the minute you deliver the baby, they expect you to be back in shape and back on track,” she said.