‘Motherhood Cannot Be Punished’: Delhi HC pulls up WFI in Vinesh Phogat Case

Who is Vinesh Phogat?

Vinesh Phogat is a freestyle wrestler who has won multiple medals representing India at world events. She is also a three-time Olympian. Earlier this month she said that she was one of the women wrestlers who filed a sexual harassment complaint against former WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. She was also one of the prominent faces in the protest against Singh held at the Jantar Mantar in 2023.