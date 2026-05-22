‘Motherhood Cannot Be Punished’: Delhi HC pulls up WFI in Vinesh Phogat Case

The Delhi High Court questioned the WFI’s decision to bar Vinesh Phogat from domestic competitions.
The court directed the Centre to form an expert panel and asked that Phogat be allowed to participate in upcoming selection trials.
The bench observed that motherhood should not become a disadvantage for women athletes.
The Delhi High Court on Friday pulled up the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) over its decision to declare wrestler Vinesh Phogat ineligible to compete in domestic events and directed the central government to constitute an expert panel to look into the matter.
A bench comprising Justice DK Upadhyaya and Justice Tejas Karia raised serious concerns over the federation’s decision to deviate from its earlier practice of allowing reputed athletes to compete. The court also asked the Centre to ensure that Phogat, who is attempting a comeback after a maternity break, is permitted to participate in the Asian Games selection trials scheduled for May 30 and 31.
The bench further highlighted the importance of motherhood in the country and asked sporting bodies to refrain from taking actions that appear vindictive.
The High Court’s Earlier Observation
The court was hearing Vinesh Phogat’s appeal against an earlier order, dated 18 May, by a single-judge bench which had denied her immediate relief regarding participation in the selection trials.
On May 9, the WFI accused Phogat of indiscipline and alleged violations related to anti-doping rules. The federation also claimed she had failed to complete the mandatory six-month notice period required for athletes seeking a return from retirement under United World Wrestling’s anti-doping regulations.
Who is Vinesh Phogat?
Vinesh Phogat is a freestyle wrestler who has won multiple medals representing India at world events. She is also a three-time Olympian. Earlier this month she said that she was one of the women wrestlers who filed a sexual harassment complaint against former WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. She was also one of the prominent faces in the protest against Singh held at the Jantar Mantar in 2023.
Phogat is also an MLA from the Indian National Congress representing Julana constituency in Haryana.
Phogat had qualified for the finals at the 2024 Paris Olympics in the 50 kg weight category but was later disqualified for being above the stipulated weight.