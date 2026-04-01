Vinesh Phogat Vs WFI: Wrestler Indicates She Will Fight Back After Federation Issues Show Cause Notice

In a 15-page show cause notice, the Wrestling Federation of India had alleged that Vinesh Phogat's conduct had caused "lasting damage to reputation of Indian wrestling" in Paris and violated provisions of the International Wrestling Rules and anti-doping regulations

P
PTI
Updated on:
Published at:
Published at:
Vinesh Phogat Vs WFI: Wrestler Indicates She Will Fight Back Federation Show Cause Notice
File photo of wrestler Vinesh Phogat getting emotional as she arrives after her Paris Olympics heartbreak, at the IGI airport in New Delhi. Photo: PTI/Ravi Choudhary
info_icon
Summary

Summary of this article

  • WFI said Vinesh Phogat failed to complete six-month notice period required for athletes returning from retirement

  • Two-time World Championship medallist will have to wait for her comeback

  • Vinesh posts social media message indicating she will fight back

Vinesh Phogat on Saturday indicated that she would fight back after the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) issued a detailed show-cause notice, accusing her of indiscipline and anti-doping rule violations, while also declaring her ineligible to compete in domestic events till June 26.

The WFI said Vinesh failed to complete the mandatory six-month notice period required for athletes returning from retirement under UWW Anti-Doping Rules.

It means that the two-time World Championship medallist will have to wait for her comeback. She was targeting the National Open Ranking event in Gonda, starting Sunday, for her return to competition.

She had quit the sport in 2024 after her disqualification from the Paris Olympic Games.

"Life is caught in some deep whirlpool's midst. The world seeks flaws in my character, persists.. Life has always had your head held high. No sword has the power to make it bow.!!!," according to the English translation of her tweet in Hindi.

Earlier in the day, the WFI, in a 15-page notice, alleged that Vinesh's conduct had caused "lasting damage to reputation of Indian wrestling" in Paris and violated provisions of the WFI Constitution, UWW International Wrestling Rules and anti-doping regulations.

Related Content
Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat accepts cash prize equivalent to an Olympic Silver medallist. - WFI
Vinesh Phogat's Wrestling Return Stalled? Here's What We Know As WFI Issues '15-Page' Notice
File photo of Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat. - | Photo: File
Vinesh Phogat’s Asian Games 2026 Hopes End After WFI Selection Criteria Shuts Door On Comeback – See Details
File photo of Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat in action. - United World Wrestling
Vinesh Phogat Comeback: WFI Assures Safety, Rules Out Venue Change After Wrestler Raises 'Bias' Concerns
Vinesh Phogat. - PTI
Vinesh Phogat Vs WFI: Wrestler Accuses Wrestling Federation Of India Of Blocking Her Return; Prez Replies Back
Related Content

Allegations have flown thick and fast in the last few days. Vinesh had accused WFI of blocking her entry for the Gonda event and also said that she was one of the six complainants against former WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, who has been accused of sexual harassment.

WFI said that compliance with WADA rules was non-negotiable and the onus to prove her eligibility was on Vinesh.

"We have to see if WADA rules have been followed properly. It has not yet been proved that she has fulfilled the requirements for coming back from retirement. She has to complete the mandatory six-month notice period before she becomes eligible to compete again," WFI President Sanjay Singh told PTI.

SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

MOST POPULAR

WATCH
MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS
×

Latest Sports News

Cricket News

  1. CSK Vs LSG Match Facts, IPL 2026: All You Need To Know About Today's Indian Premier League Match

  2. RR Vs GT, IPL 2026: Yashasvi Jaiswal Takes Over Captaincy Reins From Riyan Parag - Here's Why

  3. Fourth IPL-Linked Death Reported In Delhi After Another Fatal Road Accident

  4. NADA Issues Notices To Yashasvi Jaiswal And Shafali Verma For Missing Dope Tests

  5. CSK Vs LSG Match Prediction, IPL 2026: Who Will Win Indian Premier League Match 53?

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Italian Open 2026: Sabalenka Stunned By Cirstea In Rome Before French Open

  2. Novak Djokovic Vs Dino Prizmic, Italian Open 2026: 20-Year-Old Croatian Stuns Serbian Legend

  3. French Open 2026 Prize Money Row: Why Sinner, Sabalenka And Top Tennis Players Are Raising Concerns - Explained

  4. French Open Prize Money Row: Aryna Sabalenka Calls For Boycott If Players Don't Get Bigger Revenues' Cut

  5. Sinner Vs Zverev, Madrid Open 2026 Final: Italian Crushes German To Claim 5th Consecutive Masters 1000 Event

Badminton

  1. Lakshya Sen Vs Shi Yu Qi Highlights, All England Open 2026: Indian Shuttler Floors World No. 1 In Three-Game Thriller

  2. All England Open 2026: PV Sindhu Returns To India Safely After Being Stranded In Dubai Due to US-Israel-Iran Conflict

  3. China Vs France Highlights, Thomas Cup 2026 Final: CHN Seal 12th Title Win With 3-1 Victory In Summit Clash

  4. China Vs South Korea Highlights, Uber Cup Final: An Se Young And Co. Defeat CHN 3-1 To Win Title

  5. China Vs Denmark Highlights, Thomas Cup 2026 Semi-final Updates: CHN Secure Final Entry With Dominant Victory

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Suvendu Adhikari: The Man Who Beat Mamata Twice Is Now Bengal CM

  2. Security Tightened In Kolkata Ahead Of Suvendu Adhikari’s Swearing-In Ceremony

  3. Patna HC Lawyers Announce Abstention From Work, Cite ‘Insulting’ Behaviour By Judges

  4. Leh Violence Judicial Inquiry: 93 Witnesses Examined, Probe Nears Completion

  5. Day In Pics: May 08, 2026

Entertainment News

  1. Samay Raina And Ranveer Allahbadia Reunite For ‘The Great Indian Kapil Show’ World Laughter Day Special Episode

  2. Singer Swagatha S Krishnan Calls Music Composer “Epstein Of Madras”, Alleges Sexual Assault And Covert Recording

  3. 10 South Indian Actresses Who Made Their Mark In Bollywood

  4. Assamese Feature Film ‘Moromor Deuta’ Trailer Out, Set For May 15 Release

  5. The Curious Case Of Jana Nayagan: Why Vijay’s Swansong Has Stirred Up A Political Storm

US News

  1. US Charges Sinaloa Governor, 9 Officials Over Alleged Cartel Links

  2. US Lawmakers Condemn Political Violence After Shooting Scare at Correspondents’ Dinner

  3. Can NYT And NPR Court Wins Against Trump Administration Help Freedom Of Press Globally?

  4. DOJ Releases More Epstein Files Containing Uncorroborated Assault Claim Against Trump

  5. US Military To Continue Large-Scale Combat Operations For Weeks Against Iran: Trump

World News

  1. India And IOM Discuss Expanding Regular Migration Pathways At UN Forum

  2. Hantavirus Outbreak On Luxury Cruise Ship: 2 Indian Crew Members Onboard

  3. US Court Blocks Trump’s Global Tariffs, Rules President Overstepped Authority

  4. Israeli Strikes In Lebanon Displace Families, Kill Journalist As Casualties Rise

  5. Former Chinese Defence Ministers Wei Fenghe and Li Shangfu Sentenced To Death

Latest Stories

  1. IPL 2026 Points Table: RR Vs GT Today As Fight For Playoff Spots Enter Decisive Week - Check Latest Team Standings

  2. Weekly Horoscope For May 10–16, 2026: Balance, Growth And Key Decisions Ahead For Gemini, Libra And Capricorn

  3. Bangladesh Vs Pakistan, 1st Test Day 2: Will It Rain In Dhaka Today? Check Hourly Weather Forecast

  4. Telangana CM Revanth Reddy Announces Special Minority Degree Colleges

  5. DC Vs KKR, IPL Player Of The Match: Who Won POTM Award Yesterday In Indian Premier League 2026 Clash

  6. Race To Be Kerala CM:  Power Struggle Heats Up Between Satheesan, Venugopal Camps

  7. Car with Fake Number Plate Used To Block BJP Adhikari's Aide Before Fatal Shooting

  8. BAN Vs PAK Highlights, 1st Test Day 1: Najmul Shanto, Mominul Haque's Gritty Knocks Guide Hosts To 301/4 At Stumps