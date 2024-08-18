Vinesh Phogat’s Paris Olympics Wrap: Disqualification, CAS Rejection, Hero's Welcome - The Dream Unfulfilled

When Vinesh Phogat returned to India from Paris on August 17, Saturday morning, hundreds of people greeted her at the Indira Gandhi Airport. She met thousands of fans during her journey from Delhi to her native village, Balali, in Haryana. It was a reception fit for a hero, that of champions, someone who wins '1000 gold medals', even though the Indian wrestler was coming empty-handed. (Paris Olympics Medal Table | Full Coverage | More Sports News)
What transpired at the Paris Olympics 2024 that led to Vinesh Phogat being hailed as a champion, despite not winning gold in the 50kg women’s freestyle wrestling event? Let’s recount each step of her journey—every climb, every setback, her quest for justice, and the acceptance of her fate—culminating in an unfulfilled dream.
Vinesh Phogat earned her ticket to Paris by clinching a spot through the Asian Olympic Qualifiers in Bishkek. Competing as an unseeded wrestler in the women’s 50kg category, she joined fellow Indian women wrestlers Anshu Malik (women’s 57kg), U-23 World Champion Reetika Hooda (women’s 76kg), and Nisha Dahiya (women’s 68kg) in the contingent.
Vinesh Phogat's Paris Olympics Fights
On August 6, Tuesday, Vinesh Phogat faced Japan’s Olympic champion Yui Susaki in the round of 16. In a dramatic showdown, the Indian grappler claimed a 3-2 victory, becoming the first to defeat Susaki. With tears of joy, she kicked off her pursuit of glory on the Parisian mat.
In the quarterfinals, Vinesh Phogat continued her winning streak by facing Ukrainian Oksana Livach. In a fiercely contested match, Phogat emerged victorious with a 7-5 win, moving one step closer to capturing the elusive Olympic medal in her third attempt.
And, in the semifinals, the 29-year-old continued her impressive run by defeating Cuba's Yusneylys Guzman with a commanding 5-0 score. This victory made Vinesh Phogat the first Indian female wrestler to advance to an Olympic gold medal match. She was set to face USA's Sarah Hildebrandt in the final showdown.
The Paris 2024 Disqualification Slap Of Vinesh Phogat!
Yes, Vinesh Phogat had confirmed a silver medal in the women's 50kg freestyle wrestling at the Paris Olympics 2024. And then—just as the golden victory seemed within her grasp—the disqualification slapped, leaving a deep scar on her aspirations and staining the pride of a nation.
On the morning of August 7, Wednesday, Vinesh Phogat faced a heartbreaking setback when she weighed in 100 grams over the limit for her 50kg medal bout. Just a mere 100 grams—429 grams shy of the gold medal weight—was enough to disqualify her. As a result, she was stripped of her chance to stand on the podium, with even the hard-fought silver slipping from her grasp.
"How did this happen? It can’t be true; there must be a way to fix this," lamented the entire nation, eagerly awaiting their first gold medal of the campaign. Indeed, there was a way—the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS).
Vinesh Phogat, with the help of the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) knocked on the door of the CAS ad-hoc court set in Paris. This court handles most of the Olympic-related cases, including doping disputes and other athlete issues, and is responsible for delivering verdicts during the Games or within ten days of its conclusion. She made two appeals - first, for a re-weighing before the match, and second, for at least a joint silver medal award.
End Of Career!
The initial appeal was swiftly rejected by the court, as decisions of this nature require time. On August 8, the morning following her disqualification, Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat announced her retirement from wrestling.
"Ma, wrestling has won, I have lost. Please forgive me, your dreams and my courage, everything is broken," Vinesh wrote in an emotional post on her twitter handle addressed to her mother, Premlata. She further added, "I don't have any more strength now. Goodbye wrestling 2001-2024. I shall be indebted to you all. Forgive (me)."
The World Spoke For The Indian Wrestler
Several notable figures rallied in support of Vinesh Phogat, including Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, billionaire Nita Ambani, cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar, Bollywood celebrities, fellow wrestlers like Sakshi Malik, Bajrang Punia, and the Phogat sisters, as well as American wrestler Jordan Burroughs and Japan's 57kg freestyle champion Rei Higuchi. All eagerly awaited the delayed CAS verdict, which was being postponed day by day.
From Paris to almost every corner of the globe, news of Vinesh Phogat’s situation echoed widely. Headlines screamed, "100 Grams Overweight Ends Her Dream."
Vinesh Phogat's CAS Appeal And Verdict
It was challenging to find a lawyer, but the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) eventually secured the services of former Solicitor General of India Harish Salve. He agreed to represent Vinesh Phogat in her Paris Olympics disqualification case at the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS).
CAS with sole arbitrator Annabelle Bennett, began the hearing on August 9 and initially promised a verdict before the end of the Paris Olympics on August 11. However, the decision was delayed to August 13 and then again to August 16.
By then, India had already secured its first silver medal of the Paris 2024 Olympics, courtesy of Neeraj Chopra, who aimed for gold in the men's javelin throw. In a heartfelt statement about his friend Phogat’s case, Chopra remarked, "I just hope that whether she gets the medal or not, people don’t forget what she did for the country."
Hopes were high because United World Wrestling typically accepts CAS's verdicts. The situation seemed clear: Vinesh Phogat had won the silver medal within her weight limit, and thus, she deserved to retain at least that recognition.
But, as they say, "a rule is a rule." The regulation was clear: if a wrestler fails to make weight on any day of the competition—whether during the preliminaries, repechage, or final rounds—they are eliminated from the event, regardless of when it happens, be it the last minute.
Finally, on August 14, just a day before India's Independence Day, the Court of Arbitration for Sport delivered its verdict on the Indian wrestler Paris Olympics disqualification case. They dismissed her appeal. No medal for Vinesh Phogat was announced.
The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) President Dr. PT Usha expressed shock and disappointment at the decision at the Court of Arbitration for Sport to dismiss Vinesh Phogat’s application against United World Wrestling (UWW) and the International Olympic Committee.
"The IOA is committed to ensuring Vinesh's case is heard. It will continue to advocate for justice and fairness in sports, upholding the rights and dignity of athletes at all times," they said.
Will Vinesh Phogat Return to Wrestling?
Even after the CAS ad hoc court’s decision in Paris, Vinesh Phogat retains the right to appeal to the main court in Switzerland.
But it takes mental strength, doesn’t it?
The next day, Phogat shared an open letter expressing her disappointment with her fate.
However, things took a turn when she returned to India. Surrounded by thousands cheering her on and calling her a champion and the brave daughter of India, she found her mental strength renewed.
She said, "The love and respect I have received are worth more than 1,000 gold medals," hinting that, under different circumstances, Vinesh Phogat might return to the wrestling mat to pursue her unfulfilled dream.