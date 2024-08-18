Other Sports

Vinesh Phogat’s Paris Olympics Wrap: Disqualification, CAS Rejection, Hero's Welcome - The Dream Unfulfilled

Finally, on August 14, just a day before India's Independence Day, the Court of Arbitration for Sport delivered its verdict on the Indian wrestler Paris Olympics disqualification case. They dismissed her appeal. No medal for Vinesh Phogat was announced

Vinesh Phogat Paris Olympics 2024 PTI Photo
Vinesh Phogat returns India from Paris. Photo: PTI
info_icon

When Vinesh Phogat returned to India from Paris on August 17, Saturday morning, hundreds of people greeted her at the Indira Gandhi Airport. She met thousands of fans during her journey from Delhi to her native village, Balali, in Haryana. It was a reception fit for a hero, that of champions, someone who wins '1000 gold medals', even though the Indian wrestler was coming empty-handed. (Paris Olympics Medal Table | Full Coverage | More Sports News)

What transpired at the Paris Olympics 2024 that led to Vinesh Phogat being hailed as a champion, despite not winning gold in the 50kg women’s freestyle wrestling event? Let’s recount each step of her journey—every climb, every setback, her quest for justice, and the acceptance of her fate—culminating in an unfulfilled dream.

Vinesh Phogat earned her ticket to Paris by clinching a spot through the Asian Olympic Qualifiers in Bishkek. Competing as an unseeded wrestler in the women’s 50kg category, she joined fellow Indian women wrestlers Anshu Malik (women’s 57kg), U-23 World Champion Reetika Hooda (women’s 76kg), and Nisha Dahiya (women’s 68kg) in the contingent.

Vinesh Phogat's Paris Olympics Fights

On August 6, Tuesday, Vinesh Phogat faced Japan’s Olympic champion Yui Susaki in the round of 16. In a dramatic showdown, the Indian grappler claimed a 3-2 victory, becoming the first to defeat Susaki. With tears of joy, she kicked off her pursuit of glory on the Parisian mat.

vinesh-phogat-paris-olympics-ap-photo
Vinesh Phogat (left) beat world champion Yui Susaki en route entering the women's freestyle 50kg wrestling final at the Paris Olympics. Photo: AP
info_icon

In the quarterfinals, Vinesh Phogat continued her winning streak by facing Ukrainian Oksana Livach. In a fiercely contested match, Phogat emerged victorious with a 7-5 win, moving one step closer to capturing the elusive Olympic medal in her third attempt.

And, in the semifinals, the 29-year-old continued her impressive run by defeating Cuba's Yusneylys Guzman with a commanding 5-0 score. This victory made Vinesh Phogat the first Indian female wrestler to advance to an Olympic gold medal match. She was set to face USA's Sarah Hildebrandt in the final showdown.

The Paris 2024 Disqualification Slap Of Vinesh Phogat!

Yes, Vinesh Phogat had confirmed a silver medal in the women's 50kg freestyle wrestling at the Paris Olympics 2024. And then—just as the golden victory seemed within her grasp—the disqualification slapped, leaving a deep scar on her aspirations and staining the pride of a nation.

On the morning of August 7, Wednesday, Vinesh Phogat faced a heartbreaking setback when she weighed in 100 grams over the limit for her 50kg medal bout. Just a mere 100 grams—429 grams shy of the gold medal weight—was enough to disqualify her. As a result, she was stripped of her chance to stand on the podium, with even the hard-fought silver slipping from her grasp.

"How did this happen? It can’t be true; there must be a way to fix this," lamented the entire nation, eagerly awaiting their first gold medal of the campaign. Indeed, there was a way—the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS).

IOA President PT Usha meets wrestler Vinesh Phogat. PTI Photo
Indian Olympics Association (IOA) President PT Usha meets wrestler Vinesh Phogat after the latter was hospitalised following her disqualification from the Paris Olympics as she was found overweight ahead of her women's 50kg final match, in Paris, France. PTI Photo
info_icon

Vinesh Phogat, with the help of the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) knocked on the door of the CAS ad-hoc court set in Paris. This court handles most of the Olympic-related cases, including doping disputes and other athlete issues, and is responsible for delivering verdicts during the Games or within ten days of its conclusion. She made two appeals - first, for a re-weighing before the match, and second, for at least a joint silver medal award.

End Of Career!

The initial appeal was swiftly rejected by the court, as decisions of this nature require time. On August 8, the morning following her disqualification, Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat announced her retirement from wrestling.

"Ma, wrestling has won, I have lost. Please forgive me, your dreams and my courage, everything is broken," Vinesh wrote in an emotional post on her twitter handle addressed to her mother, Premlata. She further added, "I don't have any more strength now. Goodbye wrestling 2001-2024. I shall be indebted to you all. Forgive (me)."

The World Spoke For The Indian Wrestler

Several notable figures rallied in support of Vinesh Phogat, including Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, billionaire Nita Ambani, cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar, Bollywood celebrities, fellow wrestlers like Sakshi Malik, Bajrang Punia, and the Phogat sisters, as well as American wrestler Jordan Burroughs and Japan's 57kg freestyle champion Rei Higuchi. All eagerly awaited the delayed CAS verdict, which was being postponed day by day.

From Paris to almost every corner of the globe, news of Vinesh Phogat’s situation echoed widely. Headlines screamed, "100 Grams Overweight Ends Her Dream."

Vinesh Phogat's CAS Appeal And Verdict

It was challenging to find a lawyer, but the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) eventually secured the services of former Solicitor General of India Harish Salve. He agreed to represent Vinesh Phogat in her Paris Olympics disqualification case at the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS).

CAS with sole arbitrator Annabelle Bennett, began the hearing on August 9 and initially promised a verdict before the end of the Paris Olympics on August 11. However, the decision was delayed to August 13 and then again to August 16.

Advertisement

By then, India had already secured its first silver medal of the Paris 2024 Olympics, courtesy of Neeraj Chopra, who aimed for gold in the men's javelin throw. In a heartfelt statement about his friend Phogat’s case, Chopra remarked, "I just hope that whether she gets the medal or not, people don’t forget what she did for the country."

Hopes were high because United World Wrestling typically accepts CAS's verdicts. The situation seemed clear: Vinesh Phogat had won the silver medal within her weight limit, and thus, she deserved to retain at least that recognition.

But, as they say, "a rule is a rule." The regulation was clear: if a wrestler fails to make weight on any day of the competition—whether during the preliminaries, repechage, or final rounds—they are eliminated from the event, regardless of when it happens, be it the last minute.

Advertisement

Finally, on August 14, just a day before India's Independence Day, the Court of Arbitration for Sport delivered its verdict on the Indian wrestler Paris Olympics disqualification case. They dismissed her appeal. No medal for Vinesh Phogat was announced.

The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) President Dr. PT Usha expressed shock and disappointment at the decision at the Court of Arbitration for Sport to dismiss Vinesh Phogat’s application against United World Wrestling (UWW) and the International Olympic Committee.

"The IOA is committed to ensuring Vinesh's case is heard. It will continue to advocate for justice and fairness in sports, upholding the rights and dignity of athletes at all times," they said.

Advertisement

Will Vinesh Phogat Return to Wrestling?

Even after the CAS ad hoc court’s decision in Paris, Vinesh Phogat retains the right to appeal to the main court in Switzerland.

But it takes mental strength, doesn’t it?

The next day, Phogat shared an open letter expressing her disappointment with her fate.

However, things took a turn when she returned to India. Surrounded by thousands cheering her on and calling her a champion and the brave daughter of India, she found her mental strength renewed.

vinesh-phogat-india-return-paris-olympics-2024-pti
Vinesh Phogat's hero's welcome in India upon her return from Paris Olympics 2024. Photo: PTI
info_icon

She said, "The love and respect I have received are worth more than 1,000 gold medals," hinting that, under different circumstances, Vinesh Phogat might return to the wrestling mat to pursue her unfulfilled dream.

Advertisement

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. IRE-W vs SL-W 2nd ODI LIVE Score: Ireland Start Slow After Sri Lanka Put Hosts To Bat
  2. MAX60 2024 Live Streaming: Full Schedule, When And Where To Watch Ambati Rayudu, Robin Uthappa In Action
  3. IRE-W Vs SL-W, 1st ODI: Ireland's Orla Prendergast Joins Elite List After All-Round Belfast Heroics
  4. Under-19 Women's T20 World Cup 2025: India To Open Campaign Against West Indies
  5. Delhi Premier League: Rishabh Pant Bowls During Opening Match Against South Delhi Superstarz - Watch
Football News
  1. Valencia 1-2 Barcelona, La Liga: Robert Lewandowski Brace Seals Comeback Win In Hansi Flick’s Debut
  2. Arsenal 2-0 Wolves, Premier League: Kai Havertz and Bukayo Saka As Gunners Start Well
  3. Ligue 1: PSG Striker Goncalo Ramos Set To Be Out For Three Months With Ankle Injury
  4. Ipswich Town 0-2 Liverpool, Premier League: Arne Slot Era Begins With Win - In Pics
  5. Premier League: Emery Wants To Keep Duran But Concedes Villa's Match-Winner Could Leave
Tennis News
  1. Cincinnati Open: Carlos Alcaraz Apologises On Social Media For Destroying Racket
  2. Cincinnati Open: Iga Swiatek And Jannik Sinner Advance To Semifinals
  3. Cincinnati Open: Sinner Avenges Rublev Defeat To Reach Semis, Sabalenka Tees Up Swiatek Clash
  4. Marketa Vondrousova To Miss US Open With Hand Injury
  5. Cincinnati Open 2024: Iga Swiatek Sets Up Aryna Sabalenka Semi-final
Hockey News
  1. How Will Indian Hockey Get To Next Level? PR Sreejesh Opens Up About Change He Wants To See
  2. On I-Day, In 1936: When India Completed Hat-Trick Of Olympic Hockey Gold Medals In Berlin
  3. PR Sreejesh: The Great Wall Of Indian Hockey, Receives Fitting Farewell
  4. Hockey Legend PR Sreejesh's Love Story: A Real-Life 'Haters To Lovers' Trope Out Of A Rom-Com
  5. Paris Olympics: Hockey India Retires PR Sreejesh's Iconic No 16 Jersey; Named As Jr. Team Coach

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Kolkata Rape-Murder Case LIVE Updates: TMC Leader Summoned By Police For Misinformation; CBI Grills Ex-Principal, Accused
  2. Day In Pics: August 18, 2024
  3. Kolkata Rape-Murder Case: Junior Doctors Continue Protest, Call For Swift Action And Justice
  4. Delhi: Traffic Cops Suspended After CCTV Footage Of Collecting, Splitting Bribe Goes Viral
  5. Ex-Jharkhand CM Champai Soren Arrives In Delhi Amid Speculation That He May Join BJP
Entertainment News
  1. Watch: Bebe Rexha Claims She Was 'Threatened' By Lufthansa Employee For Speaking Albanian, Emotional Instagram Story Sparks Fan Support
  2. 'It's A Relief': Abhishek Banerjee On Playing Negative Characters
  3. 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah': Delhi HC Bans Unauthorized Use Of Content Of The Sitcom
  4. Eugene Levy And Dan Levy To Host The 76th Emmy Awards
  5. 'Stree 2' Box Office Collection Day 2: Shraddha Kapoor-Rajkummar Rao Starrer Inches Closer To Rs 100 Crore
US News
  1. Watch: Bebe Rexha Claims She Was 'Threatened' By Lufthansa Employee For Speaking Albanian, Emotional Instagram Story Sparks Fan Support
  2. Multiple UFO Sightings Reported In Palmdale And Lancaster, California: Residents Share Eerie Encounters
  3. Why Are More People Moving To Disaster-Prone Areas?
  4. Where Is Amber Frey Now? Insights After Her Appearance On Netflix’s American Murder
  5. Indian-Origin Store Owner Killed In US Robbery Shooting By Teenage Boy
World News
  1. International Election Observers Arrive In Sri Lanka To Monitor Presidential Poll
  2. Israel-Hamas War: Angry Israelis Protest For Hostage Deal, Urge Netanyahu To 'Sign Deal Now'
  3. Bangladesh: Educational Institutions Reopen After A Month Of Closure
  4. Who Is Paetongtarn Shinawatra? Thailand's Youngest PM And First Female Leader In 10 Years
  5. NYC Mayor Eric Adams Confuses India And Pakistan In Gaffe At Queens India Day Parade
Latest Stories
  1. Delhi Hit-And-Run: Speeding Mercedes Kills Cyclist Near Ashram Area, Accused Detained
  2. Uniform Civil Code 'Unacceptable', 'Discriminatory': All India Muslim Personal Law Board Rejects UCC
  3. Raksha Bandhan 2024: How The Festival Influences Your Zodiac Sign
  4. Female Doctor Assaulted By Drunk Patient, Attendants At Mumbai Hospital
  5. Daily Horoscope, August 18, 2024: Check Today's Astrological Prediction For Your Zodiac Sign
  6. Watch: Bebe Rexha Claims She Was 'Threatened' By Lufthansa Employee For Speaking Albanian, Emotional Instagram Story Sparks Fan Support
  7. Weekly Horoscope For August 18th To August 24th: Discover Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs
  8. Raksha Bandhan 2024: Date, Significance, History and Astrological Insights You Need To Know