Expressing "shock and disappointment" at the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS)'s decision to dismiss Vinesh Phogat's appeal for a shared silver medal, Indian Olympic Association president PT Usha said in a statement that the IOA will explore further legal options.
Phogat was disqualified for being 100 grams overweight at the time of the second weigh-in, on the morning of the women's 50kg freestyle final at the Paris Olympics last week. The CAS verdict means that that India’s Paris 2024 tally stays at six medals, which includes one silver and five bronze.
The IOA statement read: "The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) President Dr. PT Usha has expressed her shock and disappointment at the decision of the Sole Arbitrator at the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) to dismiss wrestler Vinesh Phogat’s application against the United World Wrestling (UWW) and the International Olympic Committee (IOC).
"The operative part of the August 14 decision, which dismisses Vinesh’s application to be awarded a shared silver medal women’s 50 kg category at the Paris Olympic Games 2024, has significant implications for her in particular and the sporting community at large."
The statement added that the "marginal discrepancy" of a 100 grams and the resultant consequences have a profound impact on Vinesh’s career, and that the judgment raises "serious questions" about ambiguous rules and their interpretation.
"The IOA firmly believes that the total disqualification of an athlete for such a weight infraction on the second of two days warrants a deeper examination. Our legal representatives had duly brought this out in their submissions before the Sole Arbitrator.
"The matter involving Vinesh highlights the stringent and, arguably, inhumane regulations that fail to account for the physiological and psychological stresses athletes, particularly female athletes, undergo. It is a stark reminder of the need for more equitable and reasonable standards that prioritize athletes' well-being," the statement further mentioned.
Though Phogat has lost the appeal, she can still challenge CAS's decision via another appeal. The IOA too has stated that it stands in her support. "In light of the order of the CAS, the IOA continues to stand in full support of Ms. Phogat and is exploring further legal options.
"The IOA is committed to ensuring that Vinesh's case is heard. It will continue to advocate justice and fairness in sports, ensuring that the rights and dignity of athletes and everyone in the sports fold are upheld at all times.
"We appreciate the continued support and understanding of our stakeholders, athletes, and the public," the statement signed off.