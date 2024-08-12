Paris Olympics: Hate Directed At IOA Medical Team Unacceptable, Worthy Of Condemnation, Says PT Usha

Drawing quite a bit of criticism from Vinesh Phogat’s weigh-in incident, the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) president PT Usha stressed that it was also the athlete’s responsibility to manage the weight and the hate towards the Chief Medical Official Dr. Dinshaw Pardiwala was “unacceptable and worthy of condemnation." (Full Olympics Coverage|More Sports News)
Vinesh was disqualified from her gold-medal bout in 50kg freestyle category for being 100gm overweight during the weigh-in progress and was left heartbroken after the incident crushed her Olympic dreams.
The 29-year-old also announced her retirement from the sport.
It also started a bit of a blame game with a few attacking the medical officer and his team.
"The responsibility of weight management of athletes in sport like wrestling, weightlifting, boxing and judo is that of each athlete and his or her coach and NOT that of the IOA-appointed Chief Medical Officer Dr. Dinshaw Pardiwala and his team," Usha said in a statement as quoted by the PTI.
"The hate directed at the IOA medical team, especially Dr. Pardiwala, is unacceptable and worthy of condemnation," she added.
Usha also hoped that those who are rushing to judge the medical team should consider all the facts before coming to any conclusion.
Phogat scripted history by becoming the first women wrestler to reach an Olympic final in her category. She has also appealed to the Court of Arbitration for Sports (CAS), demanding a joint-silver medal.
The decision is expected to come on August 13.