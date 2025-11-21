India Confident Of Hosting 2030 Commonwealth Games: IOA Chief PT Usha

India Olympic Association (IOA) president PT Usha said she was positive that Ahmedabad, officially recommended last month, will win the hosting rights for the 2030 Commonwealth Games

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Sushruta Bhattacharjee
Updated on:
Updated on:
India Confident Of Hosting 2030 Commonwealth Games: IOA Chief PT Usha
File photo of IOA Chief PT Usha looking at the stadium in Uttarakhand for the 38th National Games in 2025. | Photo: X/Team India
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • India confident of hosting 2030 Commonwealth Games, says PT Usha

  • Ahmedabad officially recommended by CWG Executive Board last month

  • PT Usha honoued with lifetime achievement award at FICCI TURF 2025

Indian Olympic Association (IOA) president PT Usha expressed confidence that India will secure the hosting rights of the 2030 Centenary Commonwealth Games at the Commonwealth Sport General Assembly in Glasgow on November 26.

Speaking to the reporters on Friday, she confirmed that the IOA team was leaving for Glasgow the next day. Saying that she is “positive” about India hosting the CWG, Usha asked the nation to “just wait for two-three days.”

Ahmedabad Recommended, Abuja In Contention

Last month, the Executive Board of Commonwealth Sport recommended Ahmedabad as the host city for the centenary edition of the Games, pending final approval at the Glasgow meeting.

Both Ahmedabad and Abuja (Nigeria) were part of the final shortlist under the organisation’s “Games Reset” principles, aimed at fostering innovation and long-term sustainability. The 2030 Games will mark 100 years since the inaugural Commonwealth Games were held in Hamilton, Canada.

The Commonwealth Sport Executive Board has also agreed to work with Nigeria to strengthen its future hosting prospects, including a potential bid for the 2034 Games.

Related Content
Related Content

Usha Honoured At FICCI TURF 2025

Usha was honoured on Friday with the FIICI Lifetime Achievement Award for her extraordinary contribution to Indian sport, inspiring generations of athletes during FICCI TURF 2025 – 15th Global Sports Summit here.

“I am so happy to get the Lifetime Achievement award,” the legendary athlete said. “These small, small things motivate us. I was not expecting to get the Lifetime Achievement award.”

“Indian sport rises when we rise together. Talent exists in every corner of the country, but opportunity must reach every child,” she added. “Our focus must remain on the athlete: clear pathways, strong systems, fair selections and support rooted in science, nutrition and mental strength.”

“India is full of young dreamers, and it is our responsibility to ensure their dreams matter,” Usha concluded.

The event was also attended by the Sports Secretary, Government of India, Hari Ranjan Rao.

“India’s sporting progress depends on one principle: an athlete-focused, coach-led ecosystem supported by every stakeholder. Collaboration between the Centre, states, industry and federations is essential,” Rao said.

“With new reforms, stronger grassroots systems, and a push for sports science and technology, we now have a real window of opportunity. Our ambition is clear: by 2036, India must be ready not just to bid for the Olympic Games, but to compete as a top-10 nation. With innovation and collective effort, this is within reach.”

(With PTI Inputs)

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Pakistan A Vs Sri Lanka A Live Cricket Score, Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025: SL-A Command Proceedings|PAK-A 93/5 (13.4)

  2. India Vs South Africa: Proteas Announce Captains For ODI, T20I Series; Anrich Nortje's Return Confirmed

  3. Australia Vs England, 1st Test: Mitchell Starc Sets Rare Ashes Record On Day 1 In Perth

  4. India Vs South Africa 2nd Test Preview: Rishabh Pant Steps Up As Hosts Eye Redemption In Guwahati

  5. Smriti Mandhana-Palash Muchhal Engagement: PM Narendra Modi Congratulates Couple

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Roger Federer In International Tennis Hall Of Fame: Legend Elected In 1st Year Of Eligibility

  2. 'Heartbroken' Carlos Alcaraz Rules Himself Of Spain's Davis Cup Finals

  3. Davis Cup 2025: Belgium Down France To Book First Semi-final Spot

  4. ATP Finals 2025: Jannik Sinner Sees Off Carlos Alcaraz Threat To Defend Title In Turin

  5. ATP Finals 2025: Jannik Sinner Surges To Victory Over Rival, Carlos Alcaraz In Turin

Badminton News

  1. Japan Masters Preview: Indians In Action, Draw, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

  2. PV Sindhu Withdraws From Remaining 2025 BWF Tour Events To Recover From Foot Injury

  3. French Open Badminton 2025 Preview: Satwik-Chirag Aim For Deep Run; Lakshya Faces Familiar Opponent

  4. BWF World Junior Championships 2025: Tanvi Sharma Ends India's 17 Year Wait With Silver Medal In Guwahati

  5. Denmark Open: Satwik-Chirag Exit After Semifinal Loss To Hoki-Kobayashi

Trending Stories

National News

  1. ‘Jungle Raj’ Redux: Inside the Criminal Reality of NDA’s Bihar Mandate

  2. Delhi Maha Yagya Cancelled After Temple Priest Backs Out; Heavy Police Presence At Nehru Park

  3. TMC MP Questions UIDAI's Sharing Of 'Deactivated' Aadhaar List With ECI In Bengal

  4. The Congress’ Vote Chori Campaign In Bihar: A Catch-22 Situation

  5. Al Falah University Staff Under Probe As Agencies Intensify Red Fort Blast Investigation

Entertainment News

  1. Wicked: For Good Review | A Dazzling Conclusion Questioning Apolitical Values In Troubled Times

  2. DIFF 2025 | Mapping Caste’s Endless Circuit

  3. Nayanthara At 41: Revisiting The Lady Superstar’s 6 Best Performances

  4. DIFF 2025 : I, The Song | Dechen Roder’s Seraphic Exploration Of Identity, Illusion & Invention

  5. DIFF 2025 | Happyend: A Tender Tale Of Finding Political Consciousness

US News

  1. US Military Deploys Massive Naval Force Near Venezuelan Coast, Escalating Tensions

  2. Trump Aide Says ‘Communist’ Is Visiting White House As President Prepares To Meet Mamdani

  3. US Clears Over USD 90 Million Weapons Sale To India, Including Excalibur And Javelin Systems

  4. Trump Confirms Friday White House Meeting With NYC Mayor-Elect Zohran Mamdani

  5. Trump Signs Bill To Release More Epstein Documents

World News

  1. Sentenced To Chaos: Will Delhi Extradite Sheikh Hasina To Bangladesh?

  2. UK Covid-19 Inquiry: Government Acted “Too Late”, Early Measures Could Have Saved 23,000 Lives

  3. COP30 Fire In Belem Triggers Mass Evacuation; 13 Suffer Smoke Inhalation

  4. The US Did Not Send An Official Delegation To COP For The First Time. Does It Matter?

  5. Nepal Imposes Curfew, Bans Public Gatherings Amid Renewed ‘Gen Z’ Protests

Latest Stories

  1. Skeletons in the Ocean: Are Coral Reefs Beyond the Point of Recovery?

  2. How The Family Man Subverts Bollywood’s Familiar Spy Script

  3. Two UP Men Arrested For Sharing Classified Shipyard Data With Pakistan

  4. India A Vs Bangladesh A Highlights, Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025 1st SF: Ripon Stars As BAN-A Seal Super Over Win

  5. 120 Bahadur X Review: 10 Tweets To Read Before Watching Farhan Akhtar Starrer War Drama

  6. Heavy Rain Alert for South India: Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Kerala Brace for Extended Wet Spell

  7. Daily Horoscope For November 21, 2025: Big Changes Ahead For Gemini, Libra, And Capricorn

  8. Sentenced To Chaos: Will Delhi Extradite Sheikh Hasina To Bangladesh?