India Confident Of Hosting 2030 Commonwealth Games: IOA Chief PT Usha

India confident of hosting 2030 Commonwealth Games, says PT Usha
Ahmedabad officially recommended by CWG Executive Board last month
PT Usha honoued with lifetime achievement award at FICCI TURF 2025
Indian Olympic Association (IOA) president PT Usha expressed confidence that India will secure the hosting rights of the 2030 Centenary Commonwealth Games at the Commonwealth Sport General Assembly in Glasgow on November 26.
Speaking to the reporters on Friday, she confirmed that the IOA team was leaving for Glasgow the next day. Saying that she is “positive” about India hosting the CWG, Usha asked the nation to “just wait for two-three days.”
Ahmedabad Recommended, Abuja In Contention
Last month, the Executive Board of Commonwealth Sport recommended Ahmedabad as the host city for the centenary edition of the Games, pending final approval at the Glasgow meeting.
Both Ahmedabad and Abuja (Nigeria) were part of the final shortlist under the organisation’s “Games Reset” principles, aimed at fostering innovation and long-term sustainability. The 2030 Games will mark 100 years since the inaugural Commonwealth Games were held in Hamilton, Canada.
The Commonwealth Sport Executive Board has also agreed to work with Nigeria to strengthen its future hosting prospects, including a potential bid for the 2034 Games.
Usha Honoured At FICCI TURF 2025
Usha was honoured on Friday with the FIICI Lifetime Achievement Award for her extraordinary contribution to Indian sport, inspiring generations of athletes during FICCI TURF 2025 – 15th Global Sports Summit here.
“I am so happy to get the Lifetime Achievement award,” the legendary athlete said. “These small, small things motivate us. I was not expecting to get the Lifetime Achievement award.”
“Indian sport rises when we rise together. Talent exists in every corner of the country, but opportunity must reach every child,” she added. “Our focus must remain on the athlete: clear pathways, strong systems, fair selections and support rooted in science, nutrition and mental strength.”
“India is full of young dreamers, and it is our responsibility to ensure their dreams matter,” Usha concluded.
The event was also attended by the Sports Secretary, Government of India, Hari Ranjan Rao.
“India’s sporting progress depends on one principle: an athlete-focused, coach-led ecosystem supported by every stakeholder. Collaboration between the Centre, states, industry and federations is essential,” Rao said.
“With new reforms, stronger grassroots systems, and a push for sports science and technology, we now have a real window of opportunity. Our ambition is clear: by 2036, India must be ready not just to bid for the Olympic Games, but to compete as a top-10 nation. With innovation and collective effort, this is within reach.”
(With PTI Inputs)