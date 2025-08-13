India's Bid For 2030 Commonwealth Games Approved By IOA With Ahmedabad As Host

IOA has approved India's bid to host the 2030 Commonwealth Games
Ahmedabad is the designated host city, but Delhi and Bhubaneswar are also in line
This comes in the backdrop of India's larger ambition which remains hosting the 2036 Olympic Games
The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) formally approved India’s bid to host the 2030 Commonwealth Games on Wednesday during a Special General Meeting (SGM) in Delhi. Top officials stated India plans an “inclusive” edition, actively featuring all “medal-earning” sports. Ahmedabad is the designated host city, but Delhi and Bhubaneswar are also under consideration.
Host City Prospects and Bid Deadline
India has already submitted an Expression of Interest for the 2030 Commonwealth Games, with Ahmedabad put forward as the host city. The nation, however, must submit the final bid proposals before the August 31 deadline. IOA President PT Usha stated that along with Ahmedabad, Delhi (which hosted the 2010 Games) and Bhubaneswar would also be considered.
Unanimous Decision and Full-Fledged Games Vision
Usha spoke after the SGM, which lasted just over half an hour. She expressed, “I am happy that all are together and it was a unanimous decision and our preparations will go ahead.” Usha added, “We can’t just tell whether Ahmedabad is the host city. We have good facilities in Bhubaneswar and even in Delhi also.”
Usha compared this to the 2026 Glasgow Commonwealth Games, describing them as a “scaled down” event “because of circumstances.” She explained that major sports, including hockey, badminton, wrestling, and shooting, had been excluded from the 2026 Games due to “cost factors.” Usha maintained, “If we get 2030 CWG, it will be full fledged one just like we did in 2010.”
Strategic Sports Inclusion and International Scrutiny
IOA joint secretary Kalyan Chaubey confirmed, “The plan is to have all our medal-earning sports like shooting, archery, wrestling etc.” He added, “Our traditional sports like kabaddi, and kho kho should also be there.” Darren Hall, Commonwealth Sport’s Director of Games, recently led a team of officials to Ahmedabad. They inspected venues and met Gujarat government officials. A larger Commonwealth Sport delegation expects to visit the city later this month.
Ensuring an ‘Inclusive’ Sporting Extravaganza
Executive Council member Rohit Rajpal commented on India’s vision for the 2030 Games, affirming, “The 2030 CWG will be a full-fledged Games. We will have all the sports we are good at and have a chance of winning maximum medals.” Rajpal detailed the three groups of sports for the event: “core sports” that “are always there,” “host nation choice” sports, and “additional sports.”
He concluded, “The 2030 will be an inclusive Games and will feature our traditional and indigenous sports also.” The General Assembly of Commonwealth Sport will decide the host nation in the last week of November in Glasgow. India previously hosted the multi-sport event in Delhi in 2010. The SGM was preceded by an Executive Council meeting earlier in the morning.
India is planning to host the 2030 Commonwealth Games as a strategic precursor to their larger ambition which remains hosting the 2036 Olympic Games, also targeted for Ahmedabad.