India's Bid To Host CWG 2030: Commonwealth Sport Team Meets Gujarat Sports Minister In Ahmedabad

Ahmedabad is India's proposed host city for Commonwealth Games 2030
India has already submitted an expression of interest to host CWG 2030
A proposal for the final bid needs to be submitted before the deadline of August 31
India's bid to host the Commonwealth Games in 2030 gained traction as a team of officials from the Commonwealth Sport governing body, led by its director (games) Darren Hall, held a meeting with Gujarat sports minister Harsh Sanghavi in Ahmedabad on Thursday (August 8, 2025) during its three-day visit to the state. The team, which arrived in the city on Tuesday, reportedly inspected the venues and met Gujarat government officials as India has submitted an expression of interest (EoI) to host the quadrennial international multi-sport event in 2030.
Ahmedabad is the proposed host city if India gets the hosting rights. "Had an engaging discussion today with Darren Hall (Director of Games & Assurance, Commonwealth Sport), Christian Napier (Director of AI, State of Utah), and senior IOA (Indian Olympic Association) official Lt Gen Harpal Singh (retd) on the future of the Commonwealth Union," Sanghavi wrote in a post on social media platform X.
During the meeting, deliberations took place "on collaboration, innovation and strengthening global sporting ties", the minister noted.
A PTI report quoted sources as saying that Hall and his team were in Ahmedabad to inspect the venues and meet state government officials as India's prospects of hosting the 2030 Commonwealth Games have improved following Canada's pull-out from the bidding race.
India's EoI submission to host the Games (which mainly feature nations that were once under the British rule) notwithstanding, it will have to submit a proposal for the final bid before the deadline of August 31. The General Assembly of Commonwealth Sport will finalize the host country in the last week of November in Glasgow, UK.
"The host selection will be based on sustainability, athletic centre, flexibility in terms of regional appeal, there needs to be flexibility in terms of the host nations taken," Lt Gen Singh, IOA executive member and a member of sports committee of Commonwealth Sports, had reportedly said last month.
(With PTI inputs)