India's Bid To Host CWG 2030: Commonwealth Sport Team Meets Gujarat Sports Minister In Ahmedabad

India's bid to host the Commonwealth Games in 2030 gained traction as a team of officials from the Commonwealth Sport governing body, led by its director (games) Darren Hall, held a meeting with Gujarat sports minister Harsh Sanghavi in Ahmedabad on Thursday (August 8, 2025) during its three-day visit to the state. The team, which arrived in the city on Tuesday, reportedly inspected the venues and met Gujarat government officials as India has submitted an expression of interest (EoI) to host the quadrennial international multi-sport event in 2030.