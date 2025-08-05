Commonwealth Sport Team To Visit Ahmedabad For 2030 CWG Venue Inspection

The team landed in the national capital on Sunday and will be in Ahmedabad -- the proposed host city if India gets the hosting rights -- on Tuesday

Commonwealth-Games-Federation-File
The Commonwealth Games Federation flag. Photo: File
A team of officials from Commonwealth Sport, led by its Director of Games Darren Hall, will be in Ahmedabad for three days from Tuesday to inspect the venues and meet Gujarat government officials as India's chances of hosting the 2030 Commonwealth Games brightens.

"Yes, a team from Commonwealth Sport (earlier known as Commonwealth Games Federation) is in New Delhi and will visit Ahmedabad from August 5 to 7," an official privy to the development told PTI.

The visiting team met the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) officials here.

"A big delegation of the Commonwealth Sport will make a visit later this month," the official added.

India's chances of getting the 2030 CWG has brightened after Canada pulled out of the bidding race last month.

India has submitted an Expression of Interest to host the 2030 Commonwealth Games with Ahmedabad selected as the host city. But the country will have to submit the proposals for the final bid before the deadline of August 31.

The General Assembly of Commonwealth Sport will decide the host country in the last week of November in Glasgow.

"The host selection will be based on sustainability, athletic centre, flexibility in terms of regional appeal, there needs to be flexibility in terms of the host nations taken," Harpal Singh, IOA executive member and member of Sports Committee of Commonwealth Sports, had said last month.

