Ivory Coast Vs Cameroon LIVE Score, AFCON 2025-26: Les Elephants Up Against Indomitable Lions In Crucial Group F Match

Outlook Sports Desk
Amad Diallo celebrates after scoring against Mozambique
Welcome to our live coverage of this definitive heavyweight clash between defending champions Ivory Coast and 5-time winners Cameroon in a crucial Group F AFCON 2025-26 match at the Stade de Marrakech. The continental giants enter this fixture with momentum by their side, having picked up up narrow 1-0 victories in their opening matches. While the Elephants edged past Mozambique through Amad Diallo's strike, the Indomitable Lions overcame a spirited Gabon thanks to Karl Etta Eyong and Bryan Mbuemo's masterclass. All eyes will on Manchester United teammates Amad Diallo and Bryan Mbeumo who go from friends to foes in this high-stakes encounter. Stay tuned to our live blog for real-time updates and more.
Ivory Coast Vs Cameroon LIVE Score, AFCON 2025-26: Group F Standings 

AFCON Group F Standings
AFCON Group F Standings Google

Ivory Coast Vs Cameroon LIVE Score, AFCON 2025-26: Match Details

Fixture: Ivory Coast Vs Cameroon, AFCON, Group F, matchday 2

Venue: Stade de Marrakech 

Time: 01:30AM (IST)

Ivory Coast Vs Cameroon LIVE Score, AFCON 2025-26: Matchday 2 Recap

Earlier in the day, Nigeria edged past Tunisia by 3-0 while Mozambique added more misery for Gabon with an another 3-2 score line. Sudan shocked Equatorial Guinea to diminish all of their chances to proceeding to the knockouts.

Ivory Coast Vs Cameroon LIVE Score, AFCON 2025-26: Welcome

Hello folks. Welcome to our live blog. Stay tuned for the Ivory Coast Vs Cameroon clash in the AFCON 2025-26 Group F clash at the Stade de Marrakech.

Published At:
