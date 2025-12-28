Ivory Coast Vs Cameroon LIVE Score, AFCON 2025-26: Les Elephants Up Against Indomitable Lions In Crucial Group F Match

Amad Diallo celebrates after scoring against Mozambique Instagram/Ivory Coast Football

Welcome to our live coverage of this definitive heavyweight clash between defending champions Ivory Coast and 5-time winners Cameroon in a crucial Group F AFCON 2025-26 match at the Stade de Marrakech. The continental giants enter this fixture with momentum by their side, having picked up up narrow 1-0 victories in their opening matches. While the Elephants edged past Mozambique through Amad Diallo's strike, the Indomitable Lions overcame a spirited Gabon thanks to Karl Etta Eyong and Bryan Mbuemo's masterclass. All eyes will on Manchester United teammates Amad Diallo and Bryan Mbeumo who go from friends to foes in this high-stakes encounter. Stay tuned to our live blog for real-time updates and more.

28 Dec 2025, 11:57:05 pm IST Ivory Coast Vs Cameroon LIVE Score, AFCON 2025-26: Match Details Fixture: Ivory Coast Vs Cameroon, AFCON, Group F, matchday 2 Venue: Stade de Marrakech Time: 01:30AM (IST)

28 Dec 2025, 11:49:32 pm IST Ivory Coast Vs Cameroon LIVE Score, AFCON 2025-26: Matchday 2 Recap Earlier in the day, Nigeria edged past Tunisia by 3-0 while Mozambique added more misery for Gabon with an another 3-2 score line. Sudan shocked Equatorial Guinea to diminish all of their chances to proceeding to the knockouts.