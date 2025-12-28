Centre Provides Y-Plus Security To West Bengal CEO Manoj Agarwal Amid SIR Row

A team comprising 11–12 armed personnel from the CISF’s VIP security wing has been deployed to provide both personal and residential security to the officer. The team has already taken charge, officials added.

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Jinit Parmar
Updated on:
Updated on:
Booth level officers protest in Kolkata
Booth level officers who are engaged in the ongoing special intensive revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in West Bengal raise slogans during a protest march to the office of the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO over alleged excessive work pressure, in Kolkata. | Photo: PTI/Swapan Mahapatra
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • The Centre has provided Y-plus category CISF security cover to West Bengal Chief Electoral Officer Manoj Agarwal following intelligence inputs about potential threats linked to the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

  • A team of 11–12 armed CISF personnel has been deployed for his personal and residential security in Kolkata, as per a December 26 order from the Ministry of Home Affairs.

  • The move comes amid political controversy, with the Trinamool Congress accusing the Election Commission of deleting legitimate voters’ names under the SIR exercise ahead of the 2026 Assembly polls.

The Centre has provided an armed security cover to West Bengal Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Manoj Agarwal following intelligence inputs indicating potential threats linked to the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in the state, officials said on Sunday.

According to officials, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) issued an order on December 26 granting Agarwal a Y-plus category security cover by the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF). The security arrangement has been put in place in Kolkata.

A team comprising 11–12 armed personnel from the CISF’s VIP security wing has been deployed to provide both personal and residential security to the officer. The team has already taken charge, officials added.

The enhanced security was necessitated after central agencies flagged possible threats to Agarwal in view of the sensitive nature of the SIR exercise currently underway in West Bengal.

Related Content
Related Content

Meanwhile, the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) has alleged that the Election Commission is deleting the names of lakhs of legitimate voters from the electoral rolls under the SIR exercise to favour the BJP ahead of the 2026 West Bengal Assembly elections. On Saturday, a TMC delegation submitted a memorandum to Agarwal raising objections to the revision process.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Vijay Hazare Trophy Round 3 LIVE Score: In-Form Kohli Key For Delhi; Yashasvi Boost For Mumbai

  2. Karnataka Vs Tamil Nadu LIVE Score, Vijay Hazare Trophy: South Derby Showdown Between Group A Heavyweights

  3. Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26 Round 3: Five Things To Look Out For In VHT Matches

  4. Gambhir To Remain IND's Red-Ball Coach As Saikia Quashes 'BCCI Contacting Laxman' Rumours: Report

  5. Hugh Morris, Former England Cricketer And ECB Chief, Dies Aged 62

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Nick Kyrgios Defeats Aryna Sabalenka In ‘Battle of the Sexes’ Showdown In Dubai

  2. Sabalenka Vs Kyrgios Highlights, Battle Of The Sexes: Australian Wins In Straight Sets Against Belarusian In Dubai

  3. Aryna Sabalenka Vs Nick Kyrgios: Indian AI Startup KPro To Power ‘Battle Of The Sexes’ In Dubai

  4. 'Battle Of The Sexes' Preview: All You Need To Know About Sabalenka Vs Kyrgios Clash

  5. Aryna Sabalenka Faces Nick Kyrgios In Controversial 'Battle Of The Sexes' Sequel

Badminton News

  1. Indian Badminton Year-Ender: Lakshya Sen, Satwik-Chirag Deliver Highs As Youth Offer Hope In 2025

  2. BWF World Tour Finals: Satwik-Chirag Lose In Three Games To Liang-Wang, Bow Out In Semis

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Liang-Wang Highlights, BWF World Tour Finals: Indians Bow Out In See-Saw Semi-Final - As It Happened

  4. Satwik-Chirag Vs Liang Wei Keng-Wang Chang Live Streaming, BWF World Tour Finals: Where To Watch Semi-final Match

  5. BWF World Tour Finals 2025: Satwik-Chirag Outplay Aaron-Soh To Seal Historic Semi-Final Spot

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Over 360 Families Affected As Assam Govt Clears 87 Acres Of Grazing Land

  2. Centre Provides Y-Plus Security To West Bengal CEO Manoj Agarwal Amid SIR Row

  3. The Defiant Voice: Mehmood Pracha On The Unnao Case

  4. Right-Wing Activists Disrupt Birthday Party Over ‘Love Jihad’ Allegations

  5. New Security Camp Established In Chhattisgarh’s Naxalite-Affected Bijapur District

Entertainment News

  1. Farooq Shaikh Death Anniversary | On Warm Memories And Difficult Goodbyes

  2. Outlook’s Picks: 6 Best Indian Indie Films Of 2025

  3. Outlook’s Picks | 7 Standout Hindi OTT Shows In 2025

  4. Raat Akeli Hai: The Bansal Murders Review | A Deliciously Paced & Politically Resolute Crime Drama

  5. What Happened To The Spy Film? Dhurandhar & The Age Of Creative Intent

US News

  1. Trump-Zelenskyy Meet: Ukraine-Russia Peace Deal 'Closer Than Ever'

  2. India Flags Concern Over Mass H-1B Visa Interview Cancellations

  3. Indian-Origin Student Arrested In US On Arson, Threat Charges

  4. Epstein Files, Including Trump Photo, Vanish From DOJ Website

  5. Trump Expands US Travel Ban, Adds Five Countries And Tightens Curbs On Others

World News

  1. Replug: Almost Real, But Not Quite

  2. The Significance Of BNP Boss Tarique Rahman’s Return To Bangladesh

  3. Putin Warns Russia Will Use Force To Achieve War Goals If Peace Efforts Fail

  4. Elon Musk Criticises Canadian Healthcare System After Death Of Indian-Origin Man

  5. The Pentagon's India-China Problem

Latest Stories

  1. Manchester United 1-0 Newcastle United, Premier League 2025-26 Highlights: Red Devils Grab All Points - As It Happened

  2. Australia Vs England Highlights, 4th Ashes Test Day 2: ENG End 18-Match Winless Streak In AUS Soil, Avoid Whitewash

  3. Weekly Horoscope For December 28, 2025 – January 03, 2026: Growth And New Beginnings For Aries, Scorpio & Capricorn

  4. Gendering The Workplace: Why Female Employment Matters

  5. Cultural Diplomacy: The Faqir Khana Family In Ranjit Singh’s Punjab

  6. India Flags Grave Concern Over Attacks On Minorities In Bangladesh

  7. Indian-Origin Student Arrested In US On Arson, Threat Charges

  8. Putin: Russia Boosted Weapons Output 22-Fold Since Start Of Ukraine War