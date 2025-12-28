Centre Provides Y-Plus Security To West Bengal CEO Manoj Agarwal Amid SIR Row

The Centre has provided Y-plus category CISF security cover to West Bengal Chief Electoral Officer Manoj Agarwal following intelligence inputs about potential threats linked to the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.
A team of 11–12 armed CISF personnel has been deployed for his personal and residential security in Kolkata, as per a December 26 order from the Ministry of Home Affairs.
The move comes amid political controversy, with the Trinamool Congress accusing the Election Commission of deleting legitimate voters’ names under the SIR exercise ahead of the 2026 Assembly polls.
The Centre has provided an armed security cover to West Bengal Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Manoj Agarwal following intelligence inputs indicating potential threats linked to the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in the state, officials said on Sunday.
According to officials, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) issued an order on December 26 granting Agarwal a Y-plus category security cover by the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF). The security arrangement has been put in place in Kolkata.
A team comprising 11–12 armed personnel from the CISF’s VIP security wing has been deployed to provide both personal and residential security to the officer. The team has already taken charge, officials added.
The enhanced security was necessitated after central agencies flagged possible threats to Agarwal in view of the sensitive nature of the SIR exercise currently underway in West Bengal.
Meanwhile, the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) has alleged that the Election Commission is deleting the names of lakhs of legitimate voters from the electoral rolls under the SIR exercise to favour the BJP ahead of the 2026 West Bengal Assembly elections. On Saturday, a TMC delegation submitted a memorandum to Agarwal raising objections to the revision process.