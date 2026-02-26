ECI Deputes 530 Judicial Officers Complete SIR In West Bengal

Large-scale supervisory deployment aimed at expediting electoral roll verification across districts.

Summary
Summary of this article

  • 530 judicial officers assigned to oversee Special Intensive Revision (SIR) work.

  • Officers to supervise scrutiny and verification of electoral rolls across West Bengal.

  • ECI says move intended to ensure timely and transparent completion of the exercise.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has deputed 530 judicial officers across West Bengal to oversee and complete the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, officials confirmed on Wednesday.

According to the Commission, the officers have been assigned across districts to supervise verification work and ensure that the revision process is carried out in accordance with prescribed guidelines. The deployment is aimed at strengthening oversight and maintaining uniformity in the scrutiny process.

Sources in the election machinery said the judicial officers will work in coordination with district election officials and field-level staff to monitor documentation checks, claims and objections, and data verification. The Commission has directed that the exercise be completed within the stipulated timeline.

The move comes amid heightened political attention on voter roll accuracy in the state. While some political parties have welcomed the additional supervision, others have sought clarity on procedural safeguards to ensure that eligible voters are not left out during the revision.

The ECI has maintained that the SIR is being conducted as part of its scheduled electoral roll management process and that all actions are being taken to ensure transparency and fairness.

Officials added that periodic updates on the progress of the revision will be shared as the exercise advances across districts.

