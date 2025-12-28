Crystal Palace 0-1 Spurs, Premier League 2025-26 Highlights: Gray's First Senior Goal Leads TOT To Win - As It Happened

Crystal Palace Vs Spurs, Premier League 2025-26 Highlights: Under fire manager Thomas Frank had a rare sigh of relief as his gutsy Spurs side picked up a narrow and chaotic 1-0 victory at the Selhurst Park on Sunday night.

Palace Vs Spurs highlights
Tottenham's Archie Gray scoring his first senior goal for the club against Crystal Palace
In a tight London derby encounter at the Selhurst Park, Tottenham Hotspur stole all 3 points with a vital 1-0 victory over Crystal Palace to close out 2025. The only goal of the match was scored by 19-year-old Archie Gray, who ghosted into the box to head home his first-ever senior goal in the 42nd minute following Pedro Porro’s floating cross that caused chaos in the Palace defense. Richarlison had the ball in the net twice, once in each half but both were chalked off for narrow offsides by VAR. The Eagles dominated possession (62%) and created several clear-cut chances, but it was chaotic but comfortable clean sheet for Guglielmo Vicario. The win moves Thomas Frank’s side up to 11th, while Palace remain 8th after their final game of 2025. Catch all the highlights and major updates below.
LIVE UPDATES

Crystal Palace Vs Spurs LIVE Score, Premier League 2025-26: Welcome

Good Evening to everyone joining us as we start our Premier League matchday 18 live blog. Spurs visit Selhurst Park in a London derby against Crystal Palace, and the match begins from 10:00PM (IST) onwards. Stay right here for the build-up, live updates and more.

Crystal Palace Vs Spurs LIVE Score, Premier League 2025-26: Match Details

Fixture: Crystal Palace Vs Spurs, Premier League matchday 18

Venue: Selhurst Park

Derby name: London derby

Time: 10:00PM (IST) kick-off

Crystal Palace Vs Spurs LIVE Score, Premier League 2025-26: Tottenham's Recent Form

Tottenham's festive period has been a struggle under Thomas Frank. After solid wins against Brentford (2–0) and Slavia Prague (3-0), they hit a slump, losing 3-0 at Nottingham Forest and falling 2-1 to Liverpool in a card-heavy clash. They've dropped significant points from winning positions recently as they sit 14th.

Crystal Palace Vs Spurs LIVE Score, Premier League 2025-26: Eagles' Recent Form

The 8th-placed Eagles are suffering a defensive dip, conceding 10 goals in four games. While they enjoyed wins over Burnley and Fulham earlier in December, recent outings include a 3-0 loss to Man City, a 4-1 defeat at Leeds, and a midweek EFL Cup exit on penalties against Arsenal.

Crystal Palace Vs Spurs LIVE Score, Premier League 2025-26: Eagles' XI

Starters: Henderson, Lerma, Lacroix, Guehi, Clyne, Hughes, Wharton, Mitchell, Pino, Devenny and Mateta

Crystal Palace Vs Spurs LIVE Score, Premier League 2025-26: Tottenham XI

Starters: Vicario, Porro, Danso, Van de ven, Spece, Bentancur, Gray, Kudus, Bergvall, Kolo Muani and Richarlison

Crystal Palace Vs Spurs LIVE Score, Premier League 2025-26: Kick-Off

We are underway at the Selhurst Park for the first of the London Derby between Crystal Palace and Spurs. Let's see who scores the opening goal.

Crystal Palace Vs Spurs LIVE Score, Premier League 2025-26: 8'|CRY 0-0 TOT

Positive start from Spurs but they will have to be wary of Mateta's runs inside the box. He had almost squeezed past the defensive line but the ball was collected by Vicario.

Crystal Palace Vs Spurs LIVE Score, Premier League 2025-26: 19'|CRY 0-0 TOT

Richarlison had a goal disallowed by VAR and Spurs' joy has been reduced.

It was a great move forward by the Londoners - Kolo Muani, Kudus and Richarlison combined well but the Brazilian was ultimately flagged offside.

Crystal Palace Vs Spurs LIVE Score, Premier League 2025-26: 29'|CRY 0-0 TOT

Crystal Palace are dominating possession at the moment as the Eagles try to hold out Spurs. Lermy gets caught in a tangle with Kolo Muani and the former is being checked for a possible neck/head concussion

Crystal Palace Vs Spurs LIVE Score, Premier League 2025-26: 34'|CRY 0-0 TOT

Spurs are sloppy in possession as Djed Spence gives the ball away cheaply to Wharton, whose shot goes through the legs of Bentancur but no problems for Vicario. 30+ minutes gone and Tottenham haven't had a shot on target yet.

Crystal Palace Vs Spurs LIVE Score, Premier League 2025-26: 34'|Gray Scores His First Goal|CRY 0-1 TOT

Archie Gray celebrates his first goal in the Premier League as Crystal Palace's carelessness has been punished by Spurs. Pedro Porro's floating corner was first met by Kolo Muani who head it inside to find Richarlison.

The Brazilian wins the header against Marc Guehi and Gray just guides the ball inside the frame. Thomas Frank is delighted with the goal and finally some festive cheer for Spurs.

Crystal Palace Vs Spurs LIVE Score, Premier League 2025-26: Half-Time|CRY 0-1 TOT

It remains 1-0 in favour of Tottenham Hotspur as Crystal Palace find themselves in trouble at half-time. It was a poor defensive lapse that helped Spurs score the opener at the Selhurst Park.

Crystal Palace Vs Spurs LIVE Score, Premier League 2025-26: 2nd Half Begin|CRY 0-1 TOT

The 2nd half is underway with the whistle of the referee. Crystal Palace will be desperate to equal the deficit while TOT will look to widen the gap as much as possible.

Crystal Palace Vs Spurs LIVE Score, Premier League 2025-26: 58' Substitution |CRY 0-1 TOT

Another role of dice by Cyrstal Palace to cut short the deficit as they substitute Nathaniel Clyne for Eddie Nketiah.

CCrystal Palace Vs Spurs LIVE Score, Premier League 2025-26: 80' |CRY 0-1 TOT

Last 10 minutes of the match and Tottenham are cruising to towards a 1-0 victory. Spurs had their second goal disallowed fter a detailed check by the VAR. The Whites will jump to 11th with this victory.

Crystal Palace Vs Spurs LIVE Score, Premier League 2025-26: 85' |CRY 0-1 TOT

Crystal Palace are having to defend deep at the moment as Spurs sense a victory nearing towards them. Spurs are just passing the ball out and Palace are only chasing.

Archie Gray's goal in the 42nd minute remains the only completed move of the game.

Crystal Palace Vs Spurs LIVE Score, Premier League 2025-26: 90+7' |CRY 0-1 TOT

The referee has given 7 minutes as injury time and Palace still have an ample amount of time to score the leveller and so have Spurs who are looking lively with fresh substitutions and fresh legs.

Crystal Palace Vs Spurs LIVE Score, Premier League 2025-26: Full-Time|CRY 0-1 TOT

Victory for Tottenham Hotspur at the Selhurst Park and it was a hard-fought victory. Crystal Palace did everything but find the back of the net. The only goal of the match was scored by Archie Gray, who also netted his first senior goal and helped his side jump to 11th in the points table.

Crystal Palace Vs Spurs LIVE Score, Premier League 2025-26: Thanks For Joining|CRY 0-1 TOT

That's it from our Palace Vs Spurs live blog. It was a night to remember for Archie Gray as Spurs closed 2025 on a high and at 11th in the Premier League points table.

See you on matchday 9, goodbye for now.

Published At:
