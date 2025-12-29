Trump-Zelenskyy Meet: Ukraine-Russia Peace Deal 'Closer Than Ever'

After meeting Zelenskyy in Florida, Trump says talks with Moscow show progress but key disputes remain.

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Snehal Srivastava
Updated on:
Updated on:
Zelensky Trump meeting Zelensky to meet Trump Sunday Ukraine peace talks Trump
Trump Says Ukraine-Russia Peace Deal 'Closer Than Ever' Photo: IMAGO / ABACAPRESS
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Trump hosted Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Florida and said Ukraine and Russia are closer to a peace deal, though talks could still fail.

  • Major sticking points include control of the Donbas region and security guarantees to prevent future Russian invasions.

  • Zelenskyy said Ukraine is ready for peace, with negotiators saying a draft deal is about 90% complete.

While hosting Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at his Florida property on Sunday, President Donald Trump asserted that Ukraine and Russia are "closer than ever before" to a peace agreement. However, he also recognised that the negotiations are complicated and might fail, prolonging the war for years.

Following what Trump described as an "excellent" two-and-a-half-hour phone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin, whose invasion of Ukraine sparked the conflict nearly four years ago, the president made his remarks after the leaders convened for discussions. While Zelenskyy flew to the United States for the most recent round of negotiations, Russia launched another series of attacks on Ukraine, but Trump maintained that he believes Putin still wanted peace.

The comments come amid renewed scrutiny of a 28-point peace proposal, which several European leaders criticised last week as being overly favourable to Russia. - | Photo: AP/Julia Demaree Nikhinson
Zelenskyy To Meet Trump As Efforts To End Russia-Ukraine War

BY Outlook News Desk

“Russia wants to see Ukraine succeed,” Trump said during a late afternoon news conference as he stood with Zelenskyy after their meeting. He repeatedly praised his counterpart as “brave.”

Both Trump and Zelenskyy agreed that difficult problems still exist, such as whether Russia can maintain control over Ukrainian land and security assurances for Ukraine to prevent future invasions. Following their debate, they summoned a large group of European leaders, including the heads of Finland, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Poland, and Ursula von der Leyen, president of the European Commission.

Zelenskyy stated that Trump agreed to host European leaders once more in January, perhaps at the White House. Trump said the meeting could be in Washington or “someplace.”

Zelenskyy thanked Trump for his work. He declared, "Ukraine is prepared for peace."

Related Content
Related Content
Trump described the conversations as constructive and suggested momentum was building toward an agreement. - AP
Trump Says Russia-Ukraine Peace Deal Closer But Territorial Disputes Persist

BY Outlook News Desk

Trump said he’d follow the meeting with another call to Putin. Earlier Sunday, Putin’s foreign affairs adviser Yuri Ushakov said the Trump-Putin call was initiated by the U.S. side and was “friendly, benevolent and businesslike.” Ushakov said Trump and Putin agreed to speak again “promptly” after Trump met with Zelenskyy.

But Ushakov added that a “bold, responsible, political decision is needed from Kyiv” on the fiercely contested Donbas region in eastern Ukraine and other matters in dispute for there to be a “complete cessation” of hostilities.

Both leaders identified deciding the future of the Donbas region as a major sticking point.

Trump said the parties were inching closer to agreement. “That’s a very tough issue, but one that I think will get resolved,” he said.

Zelenskyy said, “Our attitude is very clear. That’s why President Trump said this is a very tough question and, of course, we have with Russia different positions on it.”

Trump and Zelenskyy’s sit-down underscored the apparent progress made by Trump’s top negotiators in recent weeks as the sides traded draft peace plans to end the fighting. Zelenskyy told reporters Friday that the 20-point draft proposal negotiators have discussed is “about 90% ready” — echoing a figure and the optimism that U.S. officials conveyed when Trump’s chief negotiators met with Zelenskyy in Berlin this month.

During the recent talks, the U.S. agreed to offer certain security guarantees to Ukraine similar to those offered to other members of NATO. The proposal came as Zelenskyy said he was prepared to drop his country’s bid to join the security alliance if Ukraine received NATO-like protection that would be designed to safeguard it against future Russian attacks.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Vijay Hazare Trophy Round 3 LIVE Score: In-Form Kohli Key For Delhi; Yashasvi Boost For Mumbai

  2. Karnataka Vs Tamil Nadu LIVE Score, Vijay Hazare Trophy: South Derby Showdown Between Group A Heavyweights

  3. Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26 Round 3: Five Things To Look Out For In VHT Matches

  4. Gambhir To Remain IND's Red-Ball Coach As Saikia Quashes 'BCCI Contacting Laxman' Rumours: Report

  5. Hugh Morris, Former England Cricketer And ECB Chief, Dies Aged 62

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Nick Kyrgios Defeats Aryna Sabalenka In ‘Battle of the Sexes’ Showdown In Dubai

  2. Sabalenka Vs Kyrgios Highlights, Battle Of The Sexes: Australian Wins In Straight Sets Against Belarusian In Dubai

  3. Aryna Sabalenka Vs Nick Kyrgios: Indian AI Startup KPro To Power ‘Battle Of The Sexes’ In Dubai

  4. 'Battle Of The Sexes' Preview: All You Need To Know About Sabalenka Vs Kyrgios Clash

  5. Aryna Sabalenka Faces Nick Kyrgios In Controversial 'Battle Of The Sexes' Sequel

Badminton News

  1. Indian Badminton Year-Ender: Lakshya Sen, Satwik-Chirag Deliver Highs As Youth Offer Hope In 2025

  2. BWF World Tour Finals: Satwik-Chirag Lose In Three Games To Liang-Wang, Bow Out In Semis

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Liang-Wang Highlights, BWF World Tour Finals: Indians Bow Out In See-Saw Semi-Final - As It Happened

  4. Satwik-Chirag Vs Liang Wei Keng-Wang Chang Live Streaming, BWF World Tour Finals: Where To Watch Semi-final Match

  5. BWF World Tour Finals 2025: Satwik-Chirag Outplay Aaron-Soh To Seal Historic Semi-Final Spot

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Over 360 Families Affected As Assam Govt Clears 87 Acres Of Grazing Land

  2. The Defiant Voice: Mehmood Pracha On The Unnao Case

  3. Centre Provides Y-Plus Security To West Bengal CEO Manoj Agarwal Amid SIR Row

  4. Right-Wing Activists Disrupt Birthday Party Over ‘Love Jihad’ Allegations

  5. New Security Camp Established In Chhattisgarh’s Naxalite-Affected Bijapur District

Entertainment News

  1. Farooq Shaikh Death Anniversary | On Warm Memories And Difficult Goodbyes

  2. Outlook’s Picks: 6 Best Indian Indie Films Of 2025

  3. Outlook’s Picks | 7 Standout Hindi OTT Shows In 2025

  4. Raat Akeli Hai: The Bansal Murders Review | A Deliciously Paced & Politically Resolute Crime Drama

  5. What Happened To The Spy Film? Dhurandhar & The Age Of Creative Intent

US News

  1. Trump-Zelenskyy Meet: Ukraine-Russia Peace Deal 'Closer Than Ever'

  2. India Flags Concern Over Mass H-1B Visa Interview Cancellations

  3. Indian-Origin Student Arrested In US On Arson, Threat Charges

  4. Epstein Files, Including Trump Photo, Vanish From DOJ Website

  5. Trump Expands US Travel Ban, Adds Five Countries And Tightens Curbs On Others

World News

  1. Replug: Almost Real, But Not Quite

  2. The Significance Of BNP Boss Tarique Rahman’s Return To Bangladesh

  3. Putin Warns Russia Will Use Force To Achieve War Goals If Peace Efforts Fail

  4. The Pentagon's India-China Problem

  5. Iran President Says Country Is In Full-Scale War With US, Israel And Europe

Latest Stories

  1. Manchester United 1-0 Newcastle United, Premier League 2025-26 Highlights: Red Devils Grab All Points - As It Happened

  2. Australia Vs England Highlights, 4th Ashes Test Day 2: ENG End 18-Match Winless Streak In AUS Soil, Avoid Whitewash

  3. Weekly Horoscope For December 28, 2025 – January 03, 2026: Growth And New Beginnings For Aries, Scorpio & Capricorn

  4. Gendering The Workplace: Why Female Employment Matters

  5. Cultural Diplomacy: The Faqir Khana Family In Ranjit Singh’s Punjab

  6. India Flags Grave Concern Over Attacks On Minorities In Bangladesh

  7. Indian-Origin Student Arrested In US On Arson, Threat Charges

  8. Putin: Russia Boosted Weapons Output 22-Fold Since Start Of Ukraine War