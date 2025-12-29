Trump-Zelenskyy Meet: Ukraine-Russia Peace Deal 'Closer Than Ever'

While hosting Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at his Florida property on Sunday, President Donald Trump asserted that Ukraine and Russia are "closer than ever before" to a peace agreement. However, he also recognised that the negotiations are complicated and might fail, prolonging the war for years.



Following what Trump described as an "excellent" two-and-a-half-hour phone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin, whose invasion of Ukraine sparked the conflict nearly four years ago, the president made his remarks after the leaders convened for discussions. While Zelenskyy flew to the United States for the most recent round of negotiations, Russia launched another series of attacks on Ukraine, but Trump maintained that he believes Putin still wanted peace.