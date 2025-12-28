Zelenskyy To Meet Trump As Efforts To End Russia-Ukraine War

Ukrainian president heads to Florida for crucial talks with President-elect Trump amid stalled ceasefire diplomacy and intensified Russian attacks

Russia Ukraine War Trump-Zelensky
The comments come amid renewed scrutiny of a 28-point peace proposal, which several European leaders criticised last week as being overly favourable to Russia. | Photo: AP/Julia Demaree Nikhinson
Summary
  • Zelenskyy to meet Trump in Florida on December 28 for first in-person discussion since Trump’s election.

  • Diplomacy remains frozen despite US mediation, Russia ramps up attacks on Ukrainian cities and infrastructure.

  • Zelenskyy seeks strong security guarantees and territorial integrity; Trump pushes for rapid negotiated end, possibly with concessions from Kyiv.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will hold face-to-face talks with US President-elect Donald Trump in Florida in a high-stakes bid to revive stalled efforts to end the nearly four-year Russia-Ukraine war. The meeting, confirmed by both sides, marks the first direct interaction between the two leaders since Trump’s November election victory.

The talks come at a moment when diplomatic progress remains elusive. US-mediated negotiations in Florida earlier this month produced only a broad outline of a postwar security framework, while Russia has escalated its military campaign with large-scale drone and missile barrages across Ukraine in recent days. Zelenskyy continues to insist on firm security guarantees, full territorial restoration, and accountability for war crimes — positions that have so far found little traction with Moscow.

Trump, who repeatedly claimed during his campaign that he could end the war “in 24 hours,” has signalled a strong push for a swift negotiated settlement, even if it requires significant concessions from Kyiv. He has also indicated he may reduce or condition US military aid unless a deal is reached quickly. The Florida meeting is viewed as Zelenskyy’s chance to secure commitments on continued American support while attempting to shape the contours of any emerging peace framework.

Zelenskyy is expected to be accompanied by key aides and military officials, while Trump will be joined by his incoming national security team, including designated Secretary of State Marco Rubio and national security adviser Mike Waltz. Topics likely to dominate include security guarantees, reconstruction funding, NATO aspirations, and potential territorial compromises.

The meeting takes place against the backdrop of relentless Russian strikes on Ukrainian energy infrastructure and civilian areas, with at least six people reported killed in overnight attacks on December 27. Ukraine continues to demand the restoration of its 1991 internationally recognised borders, while Russia insists on recognition of its annexations of Crimea and four eastern oblasts.

