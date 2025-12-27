'Battle Of The Sexes' Preview: All You Need To Know About Sabalenka Vs Kyrgios Clash

Here is a comprehensive guide for the controversial 'Battle of the Sexes' exhibition tennis match between Aryna Sabalenka and Nick Kyrgios. Check out the event's rules, history, genesis, reactions as well as live streaming details

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: bhuvan gupta
Updated on:
Updated on:
Aryna Sabalenka Vs Nick Kyrgios Preview Battle Of The Sexes 2025 UAE
Aryna Sabalenka, left, and Nick Kyrgios pose with the trophy during a press conference ahead of the Battle of the Sexes exhibition match at Atlantis The Royal in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Photo: AP
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Nick Kyrgios had challenged Aryna Sabalenka for match in September 2025

  • Top-ranked women's player agreed, leading to return of 'Battle of the Sexes'

  • There will be one serve for each player instead of two, a nine percent smaller court for Sabalenka

The latest edition of the controversial 'Battle of the Sexes' exhibition tennis event pits Aryna Sabalenka against Nick Kyrgios at the Coca Cola Arena in Dubai, United Arab Emirates on Sunday (December 28). The top-ranked women's singles player will meet the Australian oddball after the latter challenged Sabalenka during the US Open in September 2025.

Genesis Of Battle Of The Sexes 2025

Claiming that women cannot return professional men’s serves, Kyrgios had chirped: "Do you really think I have to try 100%?" Sabalenka took up the challenge gamely, stating, "I’ll try my best to kick his ass".

The result was this reprise of the iconic 1973 showdown, in which Billie Jean King beat Bobby Riggs. Evolve, the sports agency co-founded by tennis star Naomi Osaka putting on the event, has promoted it as a sequel to that historic King-Riggs match, but the trailblazing former world number one did not look at it like that.

Billie Jean King's Reaction To 'Sequel'

"The only similarity is that one is a boy and one is a girl. That's it. Everything else, no. Ours was about social change; culturally, where we were in 1973. This one is not," King told BBC Sport. "I hope it's a great match - I want Sabalenka, obviously, to win - but it's just not the same," she added.

Related Content
Related Content

Interestingly, Sabalenka agreed with King. "They were trying to fight for different things. We're here to bring tennis to another level, and to bring attention to our sport, to help our sport grow," she said at the pre-match press conference. "I feel like women have already proved that we deserve equal and tomorrow, I'll just show that we are capable of putting up a great fight against a man and have fun."

Playing Conditions

The match will be a best-of-three sets affair, with some rules tweaked. For instance, there will be one serve for each player instead of two, a nine percent smaller court for Sabalenka, and a 10-point tiebreak will decide the encounter if it goes into a third set.

"Just because the court is going to be shorter, he's not going to go for bigger strokes, and I'll be always in attacking mode," Sabalenka said.

The man in question is currently ranked No. 673 on the tour. Kyrgios, a former Wimbledon runner-up, has been plagued by injuries over the last few seasons, and has played only five professional singles matches in 2025. Nevertheless, the event has come under criticism from tennis experts and feminists, who believe the event would do a disservice to the women's game as well as the movement for equality.

Billie Jean King. - null
Gender Equality In Sports: Where Are We After Decades-Long Struggle?

BY Akshat Mehrish

Meanwhile, Indian sports technology startup KPro will be the Artificial Intelligence partner for the match. KPro will deploy its computer vision and biomechanics-based systems to analyse player movement, reaction time, and execution in real time without the use of wearables.

Aryna Sabalenka Vs Nick Kyrgios, Battle Of The Sexes 2025: Live Streaming Info

When and where will the Aryna Sabalenka vs Nick Kyrgios, 'Battle of the Sexes' 2025 match be played?

The Aryna Sabalenka vs Nick Kyrgios, 'Battle of the Sexes' 2025 match will be played at the Coca Cola Arena in Dubai, United Arab Emirates on Sunday, December 28, 2025 at 9:15pm IST.

Where will the Aryna Sabalenka vs Nick Kyrgios, 'Battle of the Sexes' 2025 match be telecast and live streamed?

The Aryna Sabalenka vs Nick Kyrgios, 'Battle of the Sexes' 2025 match will be live streamed on the SonyLIV app and website in India. It will not be telecast on any TV channel in the country.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Bret Lee Inducted Into Australian Hall Of Fame

  2. The Ashes: MCG Curator In ‘State Of Shock’ After Two-Day Test Loss For Australia

  3. The Ashes: England Captain Ben Stokes Slams MCG Pitch After Two-Day Test

  4. IND Squad For U-19 WC Announced; Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Named Skipper For Preceding South Africa Tour

  5. Gautam Gambhir's Position As Test Coach In Doubt As BCCI Plan Alternatives After SA Whitewash: Report

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Aryna Sabalenka Vs Nick Kyrgios: Indian AI Startup KPro To Power ‘Battle Of The Sexes’ In Dubai

  2. 'Battle Of The Sexes' Preview: All You Need To Know About Sabalenka Vs Kyrgios Clash

  3. Aryna Sabalenka Faces Nick Kyrgios In Controversial 'Battle Of The Sexes' Sequel

  4. Next Gen ATP Finals: Learner Tien Beats Alexander Blockx To Lift Title

  5. Who Is Pang Renlong? Chinese Tennis Player To Receive 12 Year Ban By ITIA

Badminton News

  1. BWF World Tour Finals: Satwik-Chirag Lose In Three Games To Liang-Wang, Bow Out In Semis

  2. Satwik-Chirag Vs Liang-Wang Highlights, BWF World Tour Finals: Indians Bow Out In See-Saw Semi-Final - As It Happened

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Liang Wei Keng-Wang Chang Live Streaming, BWF World Tour Finals: Where To Watch Semi-final Match

  4. BWF World Tour Finals 2025: Satwik-Chirag Outplay Aaron-Soh To Seal Historic Semi-Final Spot

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Aaron-Soh Highlights, BWF World Tour Finals 2025: SatChi Seal Historic Semi-Final Spot - As It Happened

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Survivor Approaches CBI Seeking FIR Against Investigative Officer For ‘Colluding’ with Sengar

  2. West Bengal Begins Special Intensive Revision Hearings For 32 Lakh Voters

  3. TMC Accuses Suvendu Adhikari of ‘Naked Hate Speech’ Over Remarks Against Bangladesh

  4. Sustainable Mining Or Ecological Gamble? The Aravalli Debate

  5. Congress Part Of Anti-India Global Alliance: BJP

Entertainment News

  1. Outlook’s Picks: 6 Best Indian Indie Films Of 2025

  2. Outlook’s Picks | 7 Standout Hindi OTT Shows In 2025

  3. Raat Akeli Hai: The Bansal Murders Review | A Deliciously Paced & Politically Resolute Crime Drama

  4. What Happened To The Spy Film? Dhurandhar & The Age Of Creative Intent

  5. Critic Khatre Mein Hai: Inside Dhurandhar’s Selectively Manufactured Outrage

US News

  1. India Flags Concern Over Mass H-1B Visa Interview Cancellations

  2. Indian-Origin Student Arrested In US On Arson, Threat Charges

  3. Epstein Files, Including Trump Photo, Vanish From DOJ Website

  4. Trump Expands US Travel Ban, Adds Five Countries And Tightens Curbs On Others

  5. US Escalation In Venezuela Fits Pattern Of Regime Change Wars In Latin America

World News

  1. The Significance Of BNP Boss Tarique Rahman’s Return To Bangladesh

  2. The Pentagon's India-China Problem

  3. US Strikes On Islamists Please Evangelicals at Home

  4. Tarique Rahman Completes Voter Registration After 17-Year Exile

  5. All Must Join Hands To Maintain Law And Order: BNP’s Tarique Rahman

Latest Stories

  1. Manchester United 1-0 Newcastle United, Premier League 2025-26 Highlights: Red Devils Grab All Points - As It Happened

  2. Australia Vs England Highlights, 4th Ashes Test Day 2: ENG End 18-Match Winless Streak In AUS Soil, Avoid Whitewash

  3. Weekly Horoscope For December 28, 2025 – January 03, 2026: Growth And New Beginnings For Aries, Scorpio & Capricorn

  4. Gendering The Workplace: Why Female Employment Matters

  5. Cultural Diplomacy: The Faqir Khana Family In Ranjit Singh’s Punjab

  6. India Flags Grave Concern Over Attacks On Minorities In Bangladesh

  7. Indian-Origin Student Arrested In US On Arson, Threat Charges

  8. Putin: Russia Boosted Weapons Output 22-Fold Since Start Of Ukraine War