Australian Open 2026: World No. 1 Sabalenka Beats 18-year-old American Jovic To Reach Semi-Finals

In the final game, Sabalenka served an ace on break point and clinched it with another ace on match point. She saved all five break points she faced and had seven aces

Associated Press
Aryna Sabalenka vs Iva Jovic, AP
Iva Jovic, left, of the U.S. congratulates Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus following their quarterfinal match at the Australian Open tennis championship. Photo: AP
  • Aryna Sabalenka advanced to the semis of the Australian Open 2026

  • The no. 1 seed defeated 18-year-old Jovic in straight sets

  • Sabalenka to play the winner of Coco Gauff vs Elina Svitolina

Top-seeded Aryna Sabalenka beat 18-year-old American Iva Jovic 6-3, 6-0 on Tuesday to reach the semifinals at the Australian Open.

Sabalenka, who is trying to win her third Australian title in four years, went up 3-0 in the first set and established her dominance early against the 29th-seeded Jovic. But Jovic stayed in the set and had three breakpoint chances in the ninth game, which lasted 10 minutes.

Sabalenka raced to a 5-0 lead in the second set with two breaks, taking any momentum away from the young American. Jovic didn’t help herself near the end of the match, double-faulting on break point to give Sabalenka her 5-0 lead.

In the final game, Sabalenka served an ace on break point and clinched it with another ace on match point. She saved all five break points she faced and had seven aces.

Sabalenka won in 2023 and 2024 and was the runner-up a year ago to Madison Keys. Keys was knocked out of the tournament on Monday by fellow American Jessica Pegula.

The match at Rod Laver began with the roof open as heat warnings hit Melbourne with temperatures expected to be above 40 Celsius (104 Fahrenheit).

Jovic was born in California and is the daughter of parents who immigrated to the United States. Her father is Serbian and her mother Croatian and Jovic has been getting tips from Serbian star Novak Djokovic.

In a later quarter-final match later at Rod Laver Arena, third-seeded Alexander Zverev faced American Learner Tien.

In an evening quarter-final at Rod Laver Arena, top-seeded Carlos Alcaraz faced Alex de Minaur. Alcaraz has won six Grand Slam titles but has never won the Australian Open and has lost in the quarterfinals here the last two years.

Also, third-seeded Coco Gauff played Elina Svitolina. Sabalenka will play the winner of that match in the semis.

