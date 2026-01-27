AUS Open 2026: Sabalenka Sees Off Jovic In Straight Sets QF Victory

Aryna Sabalenka beat 18-year-old Iva Jovic 6-3, 6-0 to reach the semifinals of the Australian Open on Tuesday before searing heat on Day 10 forced matches to be played under cover. Top-ranked Sabalenka, also a runner-up in Melbourne last year, is aiming for her third Australian Open title in four years. She won back-to-back titles here in 2023 and 2024 and lost the final a year ago to Madison Keys. The first of the four quarterfinals scheduled on Day 10 was played outdoors, despite predictions of the temperature peaking at 45 degrees Celsius (113 Fahrenheit) in Melbourne.

Australian Open: Aryna Sabalenka vs Iva Jovic
Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus celebrates after defeating Iva Jovic of the U.S. in their quarterfinal match at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia. | Photo: AP/Aaron Favila
Australian Open 2026: Aryna Sabalenka vs Iva Jovic
Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus signs autographs after defeating to Iva Jovic of the U.S. in their quarterfinal match at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia. | Photo: AP/Dita Alangkara
Australian Open: Iva Jovic vs Aryna Sabalenka
Iva Jovic, left, of the U.S. congratulates Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus following their quarterfinal match at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia. | Photo: AP/Dar Yasin
Australian Open 2026: Iva Jovic vs Aryna Sabalenka
Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus plays a backhand return to Iva Jovic of the U.S. during their quarterfinal match at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia. | Photo: AP/Asanka Brendon Ratnayake
Australian Open Tennis: Aryna Sabalenka vs Iva Jovic
Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus plays a backhand return to Iva Jovic of the U.S. during their quarterfinal match at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia. | Photo: AP/Asanka Brendon Ratnayake
Australian Open Tennis: Iva Jovic vs Aryna Sabalenka
Iva Jovic of the U.S. plays a forehand return to Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus during their quarterfinal match at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia. | Photo: AP/Aaron Favila
Australian Open Tennis Championship: Aryna Sabalenka vs Iva Jovic
Iva Jovic of the U.S. plays a forehand return to Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus during their quarterfinal match at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia. | Photo: AP/Aaron Favila
Australian Open Tennis Championship: Iva Jovic vs Aryna Sabalenka
Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus reacts during her quarterfinal match against Iva Jovic of the U.S. at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia. | Photo: AP/Asanka Brendon Ratnayake
Aryna Sabalenka vs Iva Jovic Australian Open
Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus plays a forehand return to Iva Jovic of the U.S during their quarterfinal match at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia. | Photo: AP/Dita Alangkara
Iva Jovic vs Aryna Sabalenka Australian Open
Iva Jovic of the U.S. plays a forehand return to Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus during their quarterfinal match at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia. | Photo: AP/Dar Yasin
Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus places an ice pack to her face during her quarterfinal match
Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus places an ice pack to her face during her quarterfinal match against Iva Jovic of the U.S. at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia. | Photo: AP/Dita Alangkara
