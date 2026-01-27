Australian Open 2026: Aryna Sabalenka Snaps Teenager Iva Jovic's Dream Run; Belarussian Equals Serena Williams' Record

Aryna Sabalenka defeated teenager Iva Jovic in last 8 stage of Australian Open
The Belarussian won 6-3 and 6-0 in straight sets
Sabalenka equals Serena Williams and Ashleigh Barty's records
Aryna Sabalenka ended Iva Jovic's dream run at the Australian Open to book her place in the semi-finals.
Jovic beat seventh seed Jasmine Paolini en route to the last eight, but the teenager could not get the better of the world number one in extreme heat in Melbourne.
Sabalenka triumphed 6-3 6-0 to tee up a last-four showdown with Elina Svitolina or Coco Gauff.
The top seed is yet to drop a set at Melbourne Park this year, as she aims to win the title for a third time.
"I think that it's unbelievable what I was able to achieve," said Sabalenka, who is only the third woman to reach eight successive grand slam semi-finals, after Lindsay Davenport and Martina Hingis.
"What's really helping me to be there all the time is the focus that I'm having.
"Focusing on the right things definitely helps a lot with the consistency.
"I think every player, when they get to the tournament, is trophy or nothing. The mentality is the same, and it's always in the back of your mind that obviously you want to win it.
"But I'm trying to shift my focus on the right things and just trying my best in each match, each point, each game, each set. That's my mentality."
Data Debrief: Sabalenka Storms On
Sabalenka is just the third Australian Open top seed in the past decade to reach the semi-finals without dropping a set, after Serena Williams (2016) and Ashleigh Barty (2022).
The 27-year-old has now reached the last four in 14 of the 17 majors she has featured at.
She struck 31 winners, with 21 coming in the first set, which included an 11-minute game. Sabalenka's 143 winners are the most in this year's edition of the tournament.