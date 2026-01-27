Aryna Sabalenka Vs Iva Jovic Live Score, Australian Open 2026 QF: World No. 1 Holds Edge Over American Opponent

Aryna Sabalenka Vs Iva Jovic Live Score, Australian Open: American Fights Back
American has fought her way back in the contest by holding on her serve as she trails 4-2 in the 1st set against Sabalenka. The two-time Australian Open champion is now serving for a 5-2 advantage. However, the temperatures are on the rise in Melbourne with 35 degrees celsius.
Aryna Sabalenka Vs Iva Jovic Live Score, Australian Open: Belarussian Eyeing First Set
World No.1 Aryna Sabalenka did take a 3-0 lead but the young American managed to hold her second serve, despite the game going to deuce.
Sabalenka leads 3-1 and is serving to go 4-1.
Aryna Sabalenka Vs Iva Jovic Live Score, Australian Open: Belarussian Stamps Her Authority
Sabalenka is no mood to sympathize as the world no. 1 holds on to her serve and then breaks Jovic's serve to take a 3-0 lead in the first set. Tough times for the young pretender.
Aryna Sabalenka Vs Iva Jovic Live Score, Australian Open: Match Begins
World No.1 Aryna Sabalenka and American opponent Iva Jovic get their match underway at the Rod Laver Arena under an open sky, but there’s a fair chance that will change before their clash ends.
Aryna Sabalenka Vs Iva Jovic Live Score, Australian Open: H2H
This will be their first meeting ever.
Aryna Sabalenka Vs Iva Jovic Live Score, Australian Open: Welcome!
Welcome to our live coverage of Aryna Sabalenka vs Iva Jovic at the Australian Open! It’s power and experience against fearless youth as a semifinal spot goes on the line in Melbourne.