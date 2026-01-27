Aryna Sabalenka Vs Iva Jovic Live Score, Australian Open 2026 QF: World No. 1 Holds Edge Over American Opponent

Aryna Sabalenka Vs Iva Jovic Live Score, Australian Open 2026 Quarter-Final: Aryna Sabalenka faces teenage sensation Iva Jovic in the Australian Open 2026 quarterfinal, as experience meets youth in a high-stakes Melbourne clash

Australian Open Tennis Championship: Aryna Sabalenka Vs Anastasia Potapova
Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus plays a forehand return to Victoria Mboko of Canada during their fourth round match at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia. Photo: AP/Dita Alangkara
Top seed Aryna Sabalenka faces rising American Iva Jovic in a compelling quarterfinal clash at the Australian Open 2026, with the world No. 1 seeking to continue her dominant run in Melbourne. Sabalenka advanced with a strong performance against Victoria Mboko, showcasing her power and mental strength to reach yet another Grand Slam last eight. Meanwhile, 18-year-old Jovic has been one of the tournament’s breakout stars, consistently dispatching opponents, most recently cruising past Yulia Putintseva without dropping a set, to book her first Grand Slam quarterfinal. With no previous head-to-head meetings between them, it’s a fresh test of experience against youthful momentum, as Sabalenka aims to assert her authority and Jovic looks to pull off a major upset at Rod Laver Arena.
LIVE UPDATES

Aryna Sabalenka Vs Iva Jovic Live Score, Australian Open: American Fights Back

American has fought her way back in the contest by holding on her serve as she trails 4-2 in the 1st set against Sabalenka. The two-time Australian Open champion is now serving for a 5-2 advantage. However, the temperatures are on the rise in Melbourne with 35 degrees celsius.

Aryna Sabalenka Vs Iva Jovic Live Score, Australian Open: Belarussian Eyeing First Set

World No.1 Aryna Sabalenka did take a 3-0 lead but the young American managed to hold her second serve, despite the game going to deuce.

Sabalenka leads 3-1 and is serving to go 4-1.

Aryna Sabalenka Vs Iva Jovic Live Score, Australian Open: Belarussian Stamps Her Authority

Sabalenka is no mood to sympathize as the world no. 1 holds on to her serve and then breaks Jovic's serve to take a 3-0 lead in the first set. Tough times for the young pretender.

Aryna Sabalenka Vs Iva Jovic Live Score, Australian Open: Match Begins

World No.1 Aryna Sabalenka and American opponent Iva Jovic get their match underway at the Rod Laver Arena under an open sky, but there’s a fair chance that will change before their clash ends.

Aryna Sabalenka Vs Iva Jovic Live Score, Australian Open: H2H

This will be their first meeting ever.

Aryna Sabalenka Vs Iva Jovic Live Score, Australian Open: Welcome!

Welcome to our live coverage of Aryna Sabalenka vs Iva Jovic at the Australian Open! It’s power and experience against fearless youth as a semifinal spot goes on the line in Melbourne.

