Aryna Sabalenka Vs Iva Jovic Live Streaming, Australian Open 2026: When, Where To Watch Quarter-Final Clash?

Sabalenka (World No. 1) powers into the quarterfinal after another dominant Melbourne win
Teenager Iva Jovic reaches her first Grand Slam quarterfinal with a commanding straight-sets victory
First-ever meeting between Sabalenka and Jovic sets up experience vs youth showdown
World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka heads into her Australian Open quarterfinal against Iva Jovic as one of the favourites to reach the semifinals, bringing vast experience and power to Melbourne Park.
The Belarusian has cruised through the draw with authoritative wins, most recently defeating 19-year-old Victoria Mboko to set up this match, and is bidding for her 13th consecutive Grand Slam quarterfinal appearance.
Sabalenka’s aggressive baseline game, combined with her mental toughness and Grand Slam pedigree, including multiple hard-court major titles, make her a formidable opponent on the Rod Laver Arena hard courts.
Opposing her is the 18-year-old American sensation Iva Jovic, making her maiden Grand Slam quarterfinal in Melbourne, having dominated her run without dropping a set. Jovic has impressed with powerful groundstrokes and composure beyond her years, most notably dismantling seasoned campaigner Yulia Putintseva 6-0, 6-1 in just 53 minutes to reach this stage.
Aryna Sabalenka Vs Iva Jovic, Australian Open 2026: Live Streaming Info
When and where is the Aryna Sabalenka Vs Iva Jovic, Australian Open 2026 match being played?
The Aryna Sabalenka Vs Iva Jovic, Australian Open 2026 match will be played at Rod Laver Arena on Saturday, January 27, 2026. The match starts at 6:00 AM IST approx.
How to watch the Australian Open 2026 tournament in India?
The 2026 Australian Open matches will be telecast on Sony Sports in India. The tournament will be broadcast across Sony Sports TEN 1, TEN 2, TEN 3 Hindi, TEN 4 Tamil and TEN 4 Telugu, featuring the world’s leading tennis stars and marquee rivalries from Melbourne Park.