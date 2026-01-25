Aryna Sabalenka Vs Victoria Mboko Live Score, Australian Open: Can Teen Star Trouble World No. 1?

Aryna Sabalenka Vs Victoria Mboko Live Score, Australian Open 2026 4th Round: Catch the live updates from the women's singles match on Sunday, January 25

Rohan Mukherjee
Updated on:
Aryna Sabalenka Vs Victoria Mboko Live Score, Australian Open
Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus reacts after defeating Anastasia Potapova of Austria in their third round match at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia. | Photo: AP/Asanka Brendon Ratnayake
World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka faces rising Canadian Victoria Mboko in the fourth round of the 2026 Australian Open at Rod Laver Arena, marking their first competitive meeting as Mboko makes her Grand Slam last-16 debut. Sabalenka advanced after a tough 7-6, 7-6 win over Anastasia Potapova, showing resilience in key moments to reach the second week of Melbourne Park, while Mboko impressed by edging past 14th seed Clara Tauson in a tense three-set battle to earn her breakthrough. The 19-year-old Canadian’s powerful game and confidence on the big stage will be tested against Sabalenka’s experience, relentless aggression, and status as a former Australian Open champion seeking to stamp her authority in the title hunt.
Aryna Sabalenka Vs Victoria Mboko Live Score, Australian Open: Underway

And we are underway for the 1st set of this 4th round encounter between Aryna Sabalenka and Victoria Mboko. Both of them start with perfect 15s before the Belarussian's strong forehand helps her get to 30.

Aryna Sabalenka Vs Victoria Mboko Live Score, Australian Open: Match Details

  • Tournament: Australian Open 2026

  • Round: Fourth Round

  • Date: January 25

  • Venue: Melbourne, Australia

