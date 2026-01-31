Aryna Sabalenka Vs Elena Rybakina Australian Open 2026 Final Preview: H2H, Live Streaming Info - All You Need To Know

Sabalenka has had to learn to let go of those frustrations, or distractions or things that make her mad, and return her focus solely to winning the next point. She achieved that in her semifinal win over Elina Svitolina, when the chair umpire called her for hindrance in the fourth game — a decision that she said was unprecedented, and which she disputes. Sabalenka broke serve in that game and pretty much dominated the match.