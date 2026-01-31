Elena Rybakina Vs Aryna Sabalenka, Australian Open: Kazakhstani Star Stuns World No 1 To Seal Melbourne Crown

Rybakina secured her second Grand Slam title as she defeated Aryna Sabalenka in the Australian Open 2026 final

S
Stats Perform
Updated on:
Updated on:
aryna-sabalenka-vs-elena-rybakina-match-report-australian-open-2026-final
Rybakina receives the trophy from Jennifer Capriati
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Elena Rybakina wins her maiden Australian Open title

  • She defeated Aryna Sabalenka 6-4, 4-6, 6-4 in the final

  • This is the second Grand Slam title victory of her career

Elena Rybakina was crowned Australian Open champion for the first time after producing an inspired final-set turnaround to deny Aryna Sabalenka.

The Kazakh recovered from 3-0 down in the deciding set, reeling off six of the last seven games to prevail 6-4, 4-6, 6-4 in Melbourne.

Former Wimbledon champion Rybakina was appearing in her third major final and made an ideal start by breaking two-time champion Sabalenka at the third attempt in the opening game of the first set.

The fifth seed then rescued two break points in game eight, before going on to claim the first.

Rybakina also saved three break points in game two of the second. However, she was crucially broken to love at 5-4 down, as Sabalenka levelled the final.

The world number one, beaten by Madison Keys in the championship match 12 months ago, was appearing in her fourth successive Australian Open final. She continued her momentum, and had won 14 of the last 17 points when she broke for a 2-0 lead in the final set.

Rybakina had suffered a comeback defeat when the pair faced off in the 2023 championship match at Melbourne Park. However, she came roaring back with successive breaks in games five and seven to swing the pendulum in her favour at 4-3 up.

Related Content
Related Content

The Kazakh, who hit the most aces at this year's tournament, maintained her serve then, at 40-30 in game 10, hammered down her sixth ace of the final to secure the Daphne Akhurst Memorial Cup.

Data Debrief: Rybakina matches Williams sisters and Sharapova

This was the first major women's singles final between two players yet to drop a set since Venus and Serena Williams met in the championship match at Wimbledon 18 years ago.

Rybakina became the first player to win the Australian Open women's singles title after defeating top-six players in the quarter-finals (Iga Swiatek), semi-finals (Jessica Pegula) and final (Sabalenka), since Maria Sharapova in 2008.

The Kazakh is the sixth woman in the Open Era to win her first two majors on hard and grass court, after Sharapova, Venus Williams, Amelie Mauresmo, Lindsay Davenport and Martina Hingis.

Elena Rybakina celebrating with the Australian Open 2026 title. - AustralianOpen/X
Australian Open 2026 Prize Money: How Much Will Women's Singles Winner Elena Rybakina Earn?

BY Outlook Sports Desk

Rybakina is also the sixth woman this century to claim 10 or more successive top-10 victories, following the Williams sisters, Mauresmo, Swiatek and Justine Henin.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Ranji Trophy LIVE Scores, Round 7 Day 4: Vidarbha Need 110 Runs To Seal Win; All Eyes On Mumbai Vs Delhi

  2. ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Teams' Fixtures From February 1 To Start Of Tournament

  3. SA Vs WI: Lungi Ngidi Calls Playing Pink Day T20I For Breast Cancer Awareness Personal Cause

  4. 'Focus Is On Winning Matches, Not Personal Milestones': Ishan Kishan Eyes WC Glory After NZ Series Win

  5. IND Vs NZ, 5th T20I: Ishan Kishan’s 103 And Arshdeep Singh’s Five-Wicket Haul Lead India To 46-Run Win

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. AUS Open 2026: Rybakina Poses With Trophy On The Banks Of River Yarra In Melbourne

  2. Carlos Alcaraz Vs Novak Djokovic Live Streaming, Australian Open 2026: When, Where To Watch Men's Singles Final?

  3. Australian Open 2026 Prize Money: How Much Will Women's Singles Winner Elena Rybakina Earn?

  4. Sabalenka Vs Rybakina Highlights, Australian Open 2026 Final: Kazakh Star Secures Second Grand Slam Title

  5. Australian Open Final: Elena Rybakina Beats No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka, Claims Maiden Melbourne Title

Badminton

  1. PV Sindhu Vs Chen Yu Fei, Indonesia Masters Quarter-Final Highlights: Indian Star Bows Out After 2-0 Loss

  2. Lakshya Sen Vs Teeraratsakul, Indonesia Masters Quarter-Final Highlights: Straight-Games Defeat Halts Indian’s Campaign

  3. PV Sindhu Vs Chen Yu Fei Live Streaming, Indonesia Masters Super 500: Head-To-Head Record; When, Where To Watch

  4. Indonesia Masters BWF Super 500 Preview: Indian Shuttlers Eye Improvement Against Challenging Draw

  5. Saina Nehwal Announces Retirement After Two-Year Injury Struggle, Says, 'I Can't Push It Anymore'

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Union Budget 2026: How Fiscal Allocations Are Reshaping Centre–State Relations

  2. Gadkari Hails Sunetra Pawar After Deputy CM Oath

  3. Union Budget 2026: Finance Commission and Southern States’ Discomfort, Explained

  4. Two Decades of Gender Budgeting—What It Gets Right And Where It Falls Short

  5. TMC Feels The Heat, As Bengal Momo Godown Fire Triggers Pre-Poll Blame-Game

Entertainment News

  1. Rang De Basanti At 20 | An Emblem Of Dissent And Its Disquieting Afterlife

  2. Border 2 Review | Sunny Deol Works Overtime To Rescue A Film Burdened By Inheritance

  3. Mumbai As Witness: ‘Dhobi Ghat’ And The Many Distances Of The Maximum City

  4. Vijay Sethupathi at 48: Five Performances That Reveal His Extraordinary Range

  5. Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos Review | Vir Das Serves Up A Multi-Lingual, Full-Bodied Laughter Riot

US News

  1. Europe’s Real Weapon Against Washington Isn’t Diplomacy. It’s US Assets

  2. US Supreme Court Defers Ruling On Legality Of Trump’s Global Tariffs

  3. Thousands Protest In Greenland Against US As Trump Threatens Takeover

  4. US Revokes Over 1 Lakh Visas In 2025 As Trump Intensifies Immigration Crackdown

  5. Outrage Over Renee Good’s Death: Minnesota Poet Responds To Chilling ICE Killings

World News

  1. Activists Back Rojava Women, Call for Lasting Peace in Syria

  2. UAE Welcomes India-EU Free Trade Deal, Backs Open Economic Cooperation

  3. Elon Musk’s Vision: Why He Wants To Build AI Data Centres In Space

  4. Wagner Moura To Star In Lisandro Alonso’s Remake Of Taste Of Cherry By Abbas Kiarostami

  5. Epstein Files Released: Emails Show Ties With Powerful Figures, New Details On Death

Latest Stories

  1. Elche 1-3 Barcelona Highlights, La Liga 2025-26: Yamal, Torres, Rashford Fire Barca Four Points Clear

  2. Manipur’s Foothills Road Row: Access, Territory And A Fresh Cycle Of Blockades

  3. Liverpool 4-1 Newcastle United, Premier League: Ekitike, Wirtz Star In Emphatic Comeback Win

  4. 10 Years Of The Juvenile Justice Act: What The Law Sees And Refuses To See

  5. Volkanovski Vs Lopes Highlights, UFC 325: Australian Wins Featherweight Title In Sydney

  6. Union Budget 2026 Wishlist: Jharkhand Wants Centre to Release Pending Funds

  7. Union Budget 2026 Wish-list: J&K Seeks Increased Central Assistance As Fund Crunch Hits Developmental Projects

  8. Taurus February 2026 Horoscope: Steady Progress In Career, Strong Finances, Evolving Relationships, And Health Focus