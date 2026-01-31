Elena Rybakina Vs Aryna Sabalenka, Australian Open: Kazakhstani Star Stuns World No 1 To Seal Melbourne Crown

Elena Rybakina wins her maiden Australian Open title
She defeated Aryna Sabalenka 6-4, 4-6, 6-4 in the final
This is the second Grand Slam title victory of her career
Elena Rybakina was crowned Australian Open champion for the first time after producing an inspired final-set turnaround to deny Aryna Sabalenka.
The Kazakh recovered from 3-0 down in the deciding set, reeling off six of the last seven games to prevail 6-4, 4-6, 6-4 in Melbourne.
Former Wimbledon champion Rybakina was appearing in her third major final and made an ideal start by breaking two-time champion Sabalenka at the third attempt in the opening game of the first set.
The fifth seed then rescued two break points in game eight, before going on to claim the first.
Rybakina also saved three break points in game two of the second. However, she was crucially broken to love at 5-4 down, as Sabalenka levelled the final.
The world number one, beaten by Madison Keys in the championship match 12 months ago, was appearing in her fourth successive Australian Open final. She continued her momentum, and had won 14 of the last 17 points when she broke for a 2-0 lead in the final set.
Rybakina had suffered a comeback defeat when the pair faced off in the 2023 championship match at Melbourne Park. However, she came roaring back with successive breaks in games five and seven to swing the pendulum in her favour at 4-3 up.
The Kazakh, who hit the most aces at this year's tournament, maintained her serve then, at 40-30 in game 10, hammered down her sixth ace of the final to secure the Daphne Akhurst Memorial Cup.
Data Debrief: Rybakina matches Williams sisters and Sharapova
This was the first major women's singles final between two players yet to drop a set since Venus and Serena Williams met in the championship match at Wimbledon 18 years ago.
Rybakina became the first player to win the Australian Open women's singles title after defeating top-six players in the quarter-finals (Iga Swiatek), semi-finals (Jessica Pegula) and final (Sabalenka), since Maria Sharapova in 2008.
The Kazakh is the sixth woman in the Open Era to win her first two majors on hard and grass court, after Sharapova, Venus Williams, Amelie Mauresmo, Lindsay Davenport and Martina Hingis.
Rybakina is also the sixth woman this century to claim 10 or more successive top-10 victories, following the Williams sisters, Mauresmo, Swiatek and Justine Henin.