Australian Open 2026 Prize Money: How Much Will Women's Singles Winner Elena Rybakina Earn?

This is her maiden Australian Open title
Elena Rybakina won her maiden Australian Open title when she defeated Aryna Sabalenka 6-4, 4-6, 6-4 in the Australian Open 2026 final at the Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne on Saturday, January 31. This is also her second grand slam title after she won the women's singles honour at Wimbledon in 2022.
Sabalenka and Rybakina faced off in 2023 as well, in the Australian Open final. Rybakina ended up on the losing side that time as Sabalenka came back from behind to win. This time, Rybakina lost the second set and was trailing 3-0 in the final set when she brought out her big serves and clinched the victory with a double break.
Sabalenka has now lost in two straight Australian Open finals following her loss to Madison Keys in 2025.
Australian Open 2026 Prize Money For Women's Singles Winner
The total purse for the Australian Open 2026 prize pool is set at USD 75 million, or AUD 111.5 million. It has a 16 percent hike over 2025 edition's prize pool.
The Australian Open 2026 has the second-highest prize purse in Grand Slam history, trailing only the US Open 2025.
Elena Rybakina, who won a very close encounter in the Australian Open 2026 final against Aryna Sabalenka, is all set to secure a big prize money. As the Women's Singles champion, she will get USD 2,79 million which is AUD 4.15 million.
As runner-up, Aryna Sabalenka will get USD 1.45 million which is AUD 2,150,000. The winners of the singles events will get 18.57 per cent more than in 2025.