Carlos Alcaraz Vs Novak Djokovic Live Streaming, Australian Open 2026: When, Where To Watch Men's Singles Final?

Carlos Alcaraz faces Novak Djokovic in a blockbuster Australian Open final clash
Djokovic chases another major title, while Alcaraz eyes a historic career milestone
Check live streaming and other details for the match
Tennis fans are set for a classic showdown in the men’s singles final at the 2026 Australian Open as world No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz takes on No. 4 Novak Djokovic at Rod Laver Arena on Sunday.
Both players reached the final through hard-fought semis, Alcaraz enduring a gruelling five-set epic against Alexander Zverev lasting over 5¼ hours, and Djokovic emerging from a four-hour battle with Jannik Sinner.
The pair hold a tight head-to-head, with Djokovic leading 5-4, and each has won on this stage before, setting up a compelling narrative between youth and enduring mastery.
The stakes couldn’t be higher: Djokovic is pursuing a record-extending 25th Grand Slam singles title and an 11th Australian Open crown, while Alcaraz aims to become the youngest man in history to complete the career Grand Slam by winning all four majors, a feat only eight men have ever achieved.
Carlos Alcaraz Vs Novak Djokovic, Australian Open 2026: Head-to-head
Played: 09 | Carlos Alcaraz: 04 | Novak Djokovic: 05
Carlos Alcaraz Vs Novak Djokovic, Australian Open 2026: Live Streaming
When to watch Carlos Alcaraz Vs Novak Djokovic, Australian Open 2026 Men's singles final?
The Carlos Alcaraz Vs Novak Djokovic, Australian Open 2026 men's singles final will be played on Sunday, 01 February at Rod Laver Arena. The match will begin at around 2 pm IST.
Where to watch Carlos Alcaraz Vs Novak Djokovic, Australian Open 2026 Men's singles final?
Sony Sports will telecast the Carlos Alcaraz Vs Novak Djokovic, Australian Open 2026 Men's singles final in India. Coverage of the tournament will be available on Sony Sports TEN 1, TEN 2, TEN 3 Hindi, TEN 4 Tamil and TEN 4 Telugu, with action from the top tennis stars at Melbourne Park.