Alcaraz Vs Zverev Live Streaming, Australian Open 2026: When, Where To Watch Men's Singles Semi-Final?

Alcaraz faces Zverev in the Australian Open men's singles SF at Rod Laver Arena
Zverev and Alcaraz have faced each other 12 times
If Alcaraz wins, he will become only the 12th man in the Open Era to reach the final at all four Slams
World No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz aims to keep his bid for a Career Grand Slam alive as he locks horns against world no.3 Alexander Zverev in the Australian Open men's singles semi-final in Melbourne on Friday.
Alcaraz, six-time Grand Slam winner, has managed to reach the last-four stage for the first time and is yet to drop a set in the entire tournament.
As for the German, he struggled to get past Learner Tien in the quarter-finals and moreover, has been involved in four-set matches right throughout Australian Open except for the fourth round.
Carlos Alcaraz Vs Alexander Zverev, Australian Open 2026: Head-to-head
Played: 12 | Carlos Alcaraz: 6 | Alexander Zverev: 6
Carlos Alcaraz Vs Alexander Zverev, Australian Open 2026: Live Streaming
When to watch Carlos Alcaraz Vs Alexander Zverev, Australian Open 2026 Men's singles semi-final?
The Carlos Alcaraz Vs Alexander Zverev , Australian Open 2026 men's singles semi-final will be played on Friday, 30 January at Rod Laver Arena. The match will begin at 9am IST.
Where to watch Carlos Alcaraz Vs Alexander Zverev , Australian Open 2026 Men's singles semi-final?
Sony Sports will telecast the matches of the Australian Open 2026 in India. Coverage of the tournament will be available on Sony Sports TEN 1, TEN 2, TEN 3 Hindi, TEN 4 Tamil and TEN 4 Telugu, with action from the top tennis stars at Melbourne Park