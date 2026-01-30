Alcaraz Vs Zverev Live Streaming, Australian Open 2026: When, Where To Watch Men's Singles Semi-Final?

Carlos Alcaraz Vs Alexander Zverev, Australian Open 2026: Get preview and live streaming information for the men's singles semi-final clash between Alcaraz and Zverev on Friday, 30 January, at Rod Laver Arena

Outlook Sports Desk
Carlos Alcaraz vs Alex de Minaur
Carlos Alcaraz of Spain plays a backhand return to Alex de Minaur of Australia during their quarterfinal match at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia. | Photo: AP/Asanka Brendon Ratnayake
Summary
  • Alcaraz faces Zverev in the Australian Open men's singles SF at Rod Laver Arena

  • Zverev and Alcaraz have faced each other 12 times

  • If Alcaraz wins, he will become only the 12th man in the Open Era to reach the final at all four Slams

World No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz aims to keep his bid for a Career Grand Slam alive as he locks horns against world no.3 Alexander Zverev in the Australian Open men's singles semi-final in Melbourne on Friday.

Alcaraz, six-time Grand Slam winner, has managed to reach the last-four stage for the first time and is yet to drop a set in the entire tournament.

As for the German, he struggled to get past Learner Tien in the quarter-finals and moreover, has been involved in four-set matches right throughout Australian Open except for the fourth round.

Carlos Alcaraz Vs Alexander Zverev, Australian Open 2026: Head-to-head

Played: 12 | Carlos Alcaraz: 6 | Alexander Zverev: 6

Carlos Alcaraz Vs Alexander Zverev, Australian Open 2026: Live Streaming

When to watch Carlos Alcaraz Vs Alexander Zverev, Australian Open 2026 Men's singles semi-final?

The Carlos Alcaraz Vs Alexander Zverev , Australian Open 2026 men's singles semi-final will be played on Friday, 30 January at Rod Laver Arena. The match will begin at 9am IST.

Where to watch Carlos Alcaraz Vs Alexander Zverev , Australian Open 2026 Men's singles semi-final?

Sony Sports will telecast the matches of the Australian Open 2026 in India. Coverage of the tournament will be available on Sony Sports TEN 1, TEN 2, TEN 3 Hindi, TEN 4 Tamil and TEN 4 Telugu, with action from the top tennis stars at Melbourne Park

