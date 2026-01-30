Alcaraz Vs Zverev, Australian Open SF Highlights: Spanish World No. 1 Becomes Youngest To Reach All Grand Slam Finals

Carlos Alcaraz vs Alexander Zverev, Australian Open 2026 Highlights: The World No.1 qualified for his first-ever finale, becoming the youngest to reach 4 career Grand Slams. Catch all the highlights and major updates below

Outlook Sports Desk
Updated on:
Carlos Alcaraz of Spain plays a backhand return to Alexander Zverev of Germany during their semifinal match at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia, Friday, Jan. 30, 2026. (AP Photo/Dita Alangkara)
In a historic five-hour and 27-minute marathon, world number one Carlos Alcaraz overcame a severe injury scare to defeat Alexander Zverev 6-4, 7-6, 6-7, 6-7, 7-5. Alcaraz initially dominated, taking a two-set lead before debilitating leg cramps nearly forced his retirement in the third. Zverev capitalized on the Spaniard's physical struggle, clawing back to force a decider and even serving for the match at 5-4 in the fifth. However, Alcaraz staged a miracle comeback, breaking twice in a row to reach his first Australian Open final. He now stands one win away from a career Grand Slam. Catch all the highlights and major updates below.
Carlos Alcaraz vs Alexander Zverev LIVE Score: Welcome!

Good morning, tennis fans. This is the start of our live blog covering the semi-final match between Carlos Alcaraz and Alexander Zverev. Stay tuned for pre-match updates and information.

Carlos Alcaraz vs Alexander Zverev LIVE Score: Streaming & Telecast Info

What time will the Carlos Alcaraz vs Alexander Zverev, Australian Open 2026 men's singles semi-final match start?

The Carlos Alcaraz vs Alexander Zverev, Australian Open 2026 men's singles semi-final match will start at 9:00 AM (IST).

Which TV channels will show the live telecast of the Carlos Alcaraz vs Alexander Zverev, Australian Open 2026 men's singles semi-final match?

The Carlos Alcaraz vs Alexander Zverev, Australian Open 2026 men's singles semi-final match will aired live on the Sony Sports network. For LIVE Streaming, one can also stream on the SonyLiv app and website.

Carlos Alcaraz vs Alexander Zverev LIVE Score: H2H

  • Played: 12

  • Carlos Alcaraz: 6

  • Alexander Zverev: 6

Carlos Alcaraz vs Alexander Zverev LIVE Score: Underway

And we are underway at the Rod Laver Arena for the first semi-final of the Australian Open 2026 between Carlos Alcaraz and Alexander Zverev. The German goes 40-15 ahead to kick start this match.

Carlos Alcaraz vs Alexander Zverev LIVE Score: Hold Of Serve

This has been a comfortable start for both players on serve to begin this first men’s semi-final. Zverev and Alcaraz are not giving one inch of error away in this semi-final clash.

Carlos Alcaraz vs Alexander Zverev LIVE Score: Break By Spaniard

Wow, wow, wow! The world no. 1 finally breaks and leads 5-4 in the first set against the German, who was going so strong.

Carlos Alcaraz vs Alexander Zverev LIVE Score: Spaniard Holds Serve, Bags Set 1

Alcaraz takes the first set 6-4 as the German has no answer to the world no. 1's serves as the latter takes under 40 minutes to wrap the opening set and get things rolling at Melbourne Park.

Carlos Alcaraz vs Alexander Zverev LIVE Score: Spaniard Continues His Dominance

World no. 1 almost breaks Zverev but the German manages to save break point to hold. Then the Spaniard holds on to his serve but early signs are that Alcaraz has sheer dominance of his German opponent here at the Rod Laver Arena.

Carlos Alcaraz vs Alexander Zverev LIVE Score: German Trying His Best To Break Serve

Alexander Zverev looks miffed with his racquet and lets the chair umpire know all about it. Alcaraz, in the meantime, manages to recover from a double fault to hold on to his serve in the second set.

Alcaraz 6-4 2-2 Zverev

Carlos Alcaraz vs Alexander Zverev LIVE Score: German Breaks Spaniard

Game on at Rod Laver Arena!  Zverev manages to break and take a 4-2 lead after Alcaraz sunk to 0-40 then ballooned a forehand long.

Alcaraz 6-4 2-3 Zverev

Carlos Alcaraz vs Alexander Zverev LIVE Score: What A Contest This!

Just as one thought that Zverev will run away with the second set, Alcaraz has other ideas as the Spaniard breaks back and takes to 4-5. Back on serve for German to take this set.

Alcaraz 6-4, 4-5 Zverev

Carlos Alcaraz vs Alexander Zverev LIVE Score: Exciting Contest On Our Hands!

Out of no where, Carlos has made it 5-5 and seems like this set is longing for a tie-break. On his serve, Alexander Zverev manages to hold and make it 5-6 as now it's Spaniard's turn to fight back.

Alcaraz 6-4, 5-6 Zverev

Carlos Alcaraz vs Alexander Zverev LIVE Score: Spaniard One Set Away From Final

Carlos Alcaraz takes a 2-0 set lead over Alexander Zverev after winning a tie-breaker over the no. 3 German. The Australian Open remains the only Grand Slam Alcaraz has not won in his career.

Alcaraz 6-4 7-6 (7-5) Zverev

Carlos Alcaraz vs Alexander Zverev LIVE Score: Spaniard One Set Away From Final

Huge set this for German Zverev. He manages to hold it at 3-3 but Alcaraz has been very efficient completing his service games.

Alcaraz 6-4 7-6 (7-5), 3-3 Zverev

Carlos Alcaraz vs Alexander Zverev LIVE Score: Injury Scare For Spaniard

Carlos seems to have gone down and holding his quad. Is it just cramp? or much more. Big moment in the game this.

Alcaraz 6-4 7-6 (7-5), 4-4 Zverev

Carlos Alcaraz vs Alexander Zverev LIVE Score: German Holds, Seems Unhappy With Alcaraz's Injury Time-out

Carlos Alcaraz returns into the net as Alexander Zverev levels at five games apiece. Game down to the wire yet again but the German was not pleased with the way Spaniard took an injury time-out in-between the game.

Alcaraz 6-4 7-6 (7-5) 5-5 Zverev

Carlos Alcaraz vs Alexander Zverev LIVE Score: Tie-break!

Another tie-break as we enter the third set. According to Jim Courier who is on comms, says that Alcaraz’s movement looks a little better. Zverev could be in big trouble.

Carlos Alcaraz vs Alexander Zverev LIVE Score: German Complaints About Alcaraz's Medical Time-out

Ahh! Things get interesting from here now. German finally lands the killer blow in the tie-break of the third set as the game heads to fourth set. This match is getting spicy each game.

Alcaraz 6-4 7-6 (7-5) 6-7 (3-7) Zverev

Carlos Alcaraz vs Alexander Zverev LIVE Score: German Holds Serve

Just as Alcaraz takes a medical break after the third set, the German starts off with three aces as he holds serve.

Alcaraz 6-4, 7-6, (7-5), 6-7, (3-7) 0-1 Zverev

Carlos Alcaraz vs Alexander Zverev LIVE Score: Tight Affair

Carlos Alcaraz whips a forehand past Alexander Zverev as he holds his serve. The world no. 1 has his fans inside the Rod Laver Arena and it seems the Spaniard is getting back to his rhythm in the semi-final.

Alcaraz 6-4, 7-6 (7-5), 6-7 (3-7), 2-2 Zverev

Carlos Alcaraz vs Alexander Zverev LIVE Score: Another SF Awaits

Djokovic vs Sinner to follow after this semi-final and that is another blockbuster waiting in the wings.

Carlos Alcaraz vs Alexander Zverev LIVE Score: Alcaraz Saves Break Points To Hold

Alexander Zverev cannot believe that he had four break points but it's the Spaniard who manages to hold on to his serve. Fans are ecstatic inside the stadium.

Alcaraz 6-4 7-6 (7-5) 6-7 (3-7) 3-3 Zverev

Carlos Alcaraz vs Alexander Zverev LIVE Score: Another Hold Of Serve

Carlos continues to hold his serve as the game is tied at 4-4 in the fourth set. Another tie-break beckons between these two superstars.

Alcaraz 6-4 7-6 (7-5) 6-7 (3-7) 4-4 Zverev

Carlos Alcaraz vs Alexander Zverev LIVE Score: What A Game

Carlos Alcaraz came up with the best serve seen so far from him in this match and it looks like this game is also going to a tiebreak.

Carlos Alcaraz vs Alexander Zverev LIVE Score: 5th Set

And we are going to the 5th set now as the German drags the game further with some exceptional shots. Massive break! Double fault and Carlos Alcaraz hands Alexander Zverev the first game in the deciding set. From two sets down, the German now leads 1-0 in the fifth.

Carlos Alcaraz vs Alexander Zverev LIVE Score: How About This For A Stat?

Carlos Alcaraz vs Alexander Zverev LIVE Score: Longest Match Of This Edition

The 1st semi-final has now lasted for exactly 5 hours, which is the longest of this Australian Open 2026 edition.

The match is getting heated with every serve and you can see the exhaustion on the faces of these two competitors. How are these two pushing forward? Simply incredible.

Alcaraz 3-5 Zverev (5th set).

Carlos Alcaraz vs Alexander Zverev LIVE Score: 5th Set|4-5

The crowd has come alive and everyone is singing and dancing along to cheer these two players, who are giving it their all the moment. The equation is 4-5 and Zverev just has to close off this game but trust us when we say, Carlos Alcaraz is not letting it go away that easily.

Carlos Alcaraz vs Alexander Zverev LIVE Score: 5th Set|5-5

Alexander Zverev what are you doing? Carlos Alcaraz is just a different beast. He has pulled the game in his favour yet again as the score now goes to 5-5 with the Spaniard has done it.

He is goes in front by 6-5 and this set lasted for 73 minutes.

Carlos Alcaraz vs Alexander Zverev LIVE Score: Spaniard Wins

After 5 hours and 27 minutes, we finally have our winner and who else but Carlos Alcaraz. The Spaniard qualifies for his maiden Australian Open final and Alexander Zverev is absolutely heartbroken.

Alcaraz now becomes the youngest player to reach all the Grand Slam career finals.

