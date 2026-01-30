Djokovic Vs Sinner Highlights, Australian Open 2026 Semi-Final: Serbinator Wins To Book Final Showdown With Alcaraz

"It feels surreal. Playing almost four hours, coming close to 2am. I’m reminiscing about playing Rafa in 2012. The quality of tennis was extremely high and I knew this was the only way to win against him. He won the past five matches against me and I told him at the net thanks for allowing me this. He pushed me to the very limit. Tonight has been one of the – if not the best – support for me in Australia. I’m looking forward to seeing Carlos on Sunday, even though it feels as if I’ve won [the title] tonight. I hope I’ll have enough gas to stay toe-to-toe with him."