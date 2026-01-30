Djokovic Vs Sinner Highlights, Australian Open 2026 Semi-Final: Serbinator Wins To Book Final Showdown With Alcaraz

Novak Djokovic Vs Jannik Sinner LIVE Score, Australian Open 2026 Semi-Final: Welcome
Good Afternoon to all our readers joining us for the live coverage of the 2nd Australian Open 2026 semi-final between Serbia's Novak Djokovic and Italy's Jannik Sinner. Match starts from 2:00PM (IST) onwards, stay tuned for the build-up and a lot more.
Djokovic Vs Sinner LIVE Score, Australian Open 2026 Semi-Final: Will The Serbian Retire If He Loses Today?
Well there has been a bit of talk going around the town that this could be Novak Djokovic's final career Grand Slam appearance. He is dealing with knee and foot issues. In his last outing against Lorenzo Musetti in the quarters, Djokovic's right pad foot was busted open as he struggled evidently before miracle struck.
The Serbian was nowhere near the level we are used to seeing him play against Musetti, who was eventually forced to retire with a thigh injury of his own. Before he withdrew, the Italian was miles ahead of the 10-time champion.
Djokovic Vs Sinner LIVE Score, Australian Open 2026 Semi-Final: Follow Alcaraz Vs Zverev
Carlos Alcaraz and Alexander Zverev are currently battling it out at the Rod Laver Arena to become the first player to book a finale spot for a clash against either of Djokovic and Sinner.
Djokovic Vs Sinner LIVE Score, Australian Open 2026 Semi-Final: Head-To-Head Stats
Matches: 10
Jannik Sinner wins: 6
Novak Djokovic wins: 4
At Grand Slams
Matches: 5
Jannik Sinner wins: 3
Novak Djokovic wins: 2
Djokovic Vs Sinner LIVE Score, Australian Open 2026 Semi-Final: Alcaraz Vs Zverev Into Set 5
A classic match is going on between Carlos Alcaraz and Alexander Zverev as semi-final 1 has been dragged into the 5th set.
Djokovic Vs Sinner LIVE Score, Australian Open 2026 Semi-Final: Start Time Update
The start time of this 2nd semi-final between Novak Djokovic and Jannik Sinner has been pushed to 2:20PM (IST) due to the on-going tussle between Carlos Alcaraz and Alexander Zverev.
Djokovic Vs Sinner LIVE Score, Australian Open 2026 Semi-Final: Longest Game Of This AO Edition
We have our longest game of this Australian Open 2026 edition as Carlos Alcaraz and Alexander Zverev have extended their semi-final 1 to more than 5 hours now.
Djokovic Vs Sinner LIVE Score, Australian Open 2026 Semi-Final: Start Time Update
The match is going to start from 3:15PM (IST) onwards at the Rod Laver Arena, following the enthralling 1st semi-final that was won by Carlos Alcaraz, who defeated Alexander Zverev in a mind boggling match-up.
Djokovic Vs Sinner LIVE Score, Australian Open 2026 Semi-Final: Djoker Getting Ready
Djokovic is locked in, finalizing his gym preparations. Though Sinner has dominated their last five meetings, including straight-set wins at Wimbledon and Roland Garros.
Alcaraz’s five-set struggle against Zverev proves that stats don't decide matches.
Djokovic Vs Sinner LIVE Score, Australian Open 2026 Semi-Final: Game On
The 1st set is finally underway at the Rod Laver Arena and reigning champion Jannik Sinner wins the first game by 40-15. The Italian takes the early advantage.
You can clearly see how much Novak is struggling in this match as well, due to the blister on his feet.
Djokovic Vs Sinner LIVE Score, Australian Open 2026 Semi-Final: 1st Set|0-1
Really tough to see the way Novak Djokovic is playing at the moment. Even though these are initial minutes and there is still a long way to go, but it might not end well for the Serbian 24-time Grand Slam winner.
Jannik Sinner wins the second game as well.
3rd game - 15-15
Djokovic Vs Sinner LIVE Score, Australian Open 2026 Semi-Final: 1st Set|0-3
Jannik Sinner smashes back-to-back aces to clinch the 3rd game as well. 3-0 already in the 1st set and we are not even 10 minutes into the semi-final.
Djokovic Vs Sinner LIVE Score, Australian Open 2026 Semi-Final: 1st Set|1-3
First game win for Novak Djokovic and the crowd is absolutely loving it. The ball is back to Sinner's hands and he aces the first serve. Wow.
Djokovic Vs Sinner LIVE Score, Australian Open 2026 Semi-Final: 1st Set|0-3
Novak Djokovic is not looking tense at all and he is slowly finding his feet in this game as he pushes to win the first game of this mouthwatering contest but Jannik Sinner denies with a 150-kph return in what was Djokovic's advantage serve.
Djokovic AD-40 Sinner
Djokovic Vs Sinner LIVE Score, Australian Open 2026 Semi-Final: 1st Set|1-4
Jannik Sinner makes it 4-1 with another sensational ace to push for a quick 1st set win. Sinner knows that he has to keep Novak Djokovic under pressure for as long as he can.
The live broadcast just showcased visuals of Carlos Alcaraz taking his coaching staff for a spin in a golf cart. Hopefully the Spaniard will drive to slow and recover well for the finale.
Djokovic Vs Sinner LIVE Score, Australian Open 2026 Semi-Final: 1st Set|3-6
This can actually be an one-sided affair unless Novak Djokovic really finds his feet but for now Jannik Sinner can feel confident and good about himself as he claims the 6th game to win the 1st set.
His 1st serve percentage is 85 and 1st serve point win percentage is 86. That's incredible.
Djokovic Vs Sinner LIVE Score, Australian Open 2026 Semi-Final: 2nd Set|1-0
Decent start from Novak Djokovic in the 2nd set as he keeps Jannik Sinner to 15 points but the Serbian will need more of these.
Djokovic Vs Sinner LIVE Score, Australian Open 2026 Semi-Final: 2nd Set|2-1
This is the Novak Djokovic that we are used to seeing and this is much better from the Serbian to go 2-1 ahead in the 2nd set. Jannik Sinner hits his 8th ace to make the fourth game 30-30 but later hands the lead to Djokovic, who is one break point win away from going 3-1 ahead but Deuce it is.
Djokovic 40-40 Sinner.
Djokovic Vs Sinner LIVE Score, Australian Open 2026 Semi-Final: 2nd Set|4-1
Now we can say - Novak Djokovic has found his feet. Some sensational shots have helped him reach closer to winning the 2nd set as he goes 4-1 up. Not much for Jannik Sinner to do at the moment except for trying his best to stop the Serbian legend.
Djokovic Vs Sinner LIVE Score, Australian Open 2026 Semi-Final: 2nd Set|5-3
Djokovic has shown great composure in the 2nd set and is currently leading it by 5-3 but the Italian has made a good comeback by reducing the lead to only two points. It's not that straightforward as it looks.
Djokovic Vs Sinner LIVE Score, Australian Open 2026 Semi-Final: Game And Set!
The Serbian legend has made a scintillating comeback in the second, winning it by 6-3 and with it the hopes of another career grand slam are alive too.
Djokovic Vs Sinner LIVE Score, Australian Open 2026 Semi-Final: 3rd Set
The third set between Novak Djokovic and Jannik Sinner is underway. It has been a gruelling contest so far and the third set has been no different. The score line is 1-1 with both winning 1 game each.
Djokovic 30-40 Sinner
Djokovic Vs Sinner LIVE Score, Australian Open 2026 Semi-Final: Sinner Takes Lead!
The Italian missed a drop shot but then picks up pace on his second serve to go 30-15. But Djokovic comes back as Sinner crumbles a serve and gets a break point. But Sinner makes a comeback from this position to score consecutive points and wins the game to 3-2 up.
Djokovic Vs Sinner LIVE Score, Australian Open 2026 Semi-Final: Djokovic 4-5 Sinner
Sinner clearly looks more rested on court right now. He wrapped up the game quickly with four short points, ending with an ace, and that puts the pressure back on Djokovic when he serves.
Djokovic Vs Sinner LIVE Score, Australian Open 2026 Semi-Final: Game And Set!
Sinner take the thrid set and take a 2-1 lead in the match. The Italian took a break point and won the third set at the second attempt when Djokovic went long with a lob.
Djokovic Vs Sinner LIVE Score, Australian Open 2026 Semi-Final: 4th Set!
The fourth set is currently underway and Djokovic is leading the set by a 3-1 margin. The 10-time champion is definitely behind in the game but it's not over and the Siberian is showing in the fourth set why he has been a champion player for so many years.
Djokovic 3-1 Sinner
Djokovic Vs Sinner LIVE Score, Australian Open 2026 Semi-Final: Djokovic On Charge!
Sinner fires two aces in a row to go up 30–0. On the next point, Djokovic gets a lucky bounce off the net, which throws Sinner off and leads to an error, making it 30–15. Djokovic pushes again at 40–30, but Sinner stays calm and holds his serve.
Djokovic 4-3 Sinner
Djokovic Vs Sinner LIVE Score, Australian Open 2026 Semi-Final: Game And Set!
The game moves into the fifth set as Djokovic prevails the baseline rally and wins the fourth set by 6-4. Sinner hits it into the net while being into the run taking the game into the fifth set.
Djokovic Vs Sinner LIVE Score, Australian Open 2026 Semi-Final: 5th Set!
Novak djokovic whips a smashing forehand onto the baseline forcing Sinner to return it into the net. The score line displays 2-2 as the Serbian hold to win the game.
Djokovic Vs Sinner LIVE Score, Australian Open 2026 Semi-Final: Djokovic Leads!
The fifth set is going neck-to-neck with no body giving an inch to the other. Sinner overhits giving Djokovic his first break of the fifth set. The Serbian has taken five break points on his own serve and utilised the single chance against Sinner in this deciding set.
Djokovic 4-3 Sinner
Djokovic Vs Sinner LIVE Score, Australian Open 2026 Semi-Final: 5th Set!
It's getting tougher and tougher for Sinner as he looks towards the heavens in frustration. Djokovic is now just one game away from reaching the final and Sinner serve to stay in the match.
Djokovic 5-3 Sinner
Djokovic Vs Sinner LIVE Score, Australian Open 2026 Semi-Final: Game Set And Match!
Match Over! The 10-time winner is into his 11th Australian Open final after beating his Italian counterpart by 3-2 (3-6, 6-3, 4-6, 6-4, 6-4) in a hard fought match. Djokovic will be eyeing his 25th career grand slam in the final of the Australian Open 2026.
Djokovic Vs Sinner LIVE Score, Australian Open 2026 Semi-Final: Djokovic On His Win:
"It feels surreal. Playing almost four hours, coming close to 2am. I’m reminiscing about playing Rafa in 2012. The quality of tennis was extremely high and I knew this was the only way to win against him. He won the past five matches against me and I told him at the net thanks for allowing me this. He pushed me to the very limit. Tonight has been one of the – if not the best – support for me in Australia. I’m looking forward to seeing Carlos on Sunday, even though it feels as if I’ve won [the title] tonight. I hope I’ll have enough gas to stay toe-to-toe with him."
Djokovic Vs Sinner LIVE Score, Australian Open 2026 Semi-Final: Djokovic Vs Alcaraz
Djokovic will have a record-breaking 25th career slam title on line when he'll face the World No.1 Carlos Alcaraz in the finals on Sunday, February1, 2026. Meanwhile, Aryna Sabalenka will be up against Elena Rybakina in the Women's final on Saturday, January 31, 2026.
Djokovic Vs Sinner LIVE Score, Australian Open 2026 Semi-Final: That's A Wrap!
That's a wrap from our end. We'll meet soon with another blog soon, until then, bye bye.