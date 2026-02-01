Carlos Alcaraz Vs Novak Djokovic Highlights, Australian Open Final: Spaniard Conquers Melbourne, Completes Career Slam

Carlos Alcaraz of Spain holds the Norman Brookes Challenge Cup after defeating Novak Djokovic of Serbia in the men's singles final at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne. Photo: AP

Carlos Alcaraz scripted tennis history, becoming the youngest man to complete a career Grand Slam after being crowned the Australian Open champion on Sunday (February 1, 2026). The 22-year-old beat Novak Djokovic, who had never lost in his 10 previous finals at Melbourne Park, 2-6, 6-2, 6-3, 7-5, in just over three hours. The top-ranked Alcaraz dropped the first set as Djokovic went out hard in pursuit of a record 25th major title, but he rallied to win the next three. Both players were coming off gruelling five-set semi-final wins and showed incredible fitness, athleticism and stamina in pursuit of their own historic achievements. Catch the highlights and key updates from the men's singles final at Rod Laver Arena, as it happened.

1 Feb 2026, 12:42:23 pm IST Carlos Alcaraz Vs Novak Djokovic LIVE Score, Australian Open 2026: Hello Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the men’s singles tennis final at the Australian Open. Twenty-four Grand Slam titles versus six. It’s Novak Djokovic vs Carlos Alcaraz in a mouth-watering contest between two goliaths of the sport.

1 Feb 2026, 12:49:31 pm IST Carlos Alcaraz Vs Novak Djokovic LIVE Score, Australian Open 2026: H2H Novak Djokovic has a narrow lead of 5–4 over Carlos Alcaraz. On hard courts, Djokovic has a clear numerical edge, leading 3–1. Alcaraz’s lone hard-court victory came at the 2025 US Open semifinal.

1 Feb 2026, 01:12:44 pm IST Carlos Alcaraz Vs Novak Djokovic LIVE Score, Australian Open 2026: Who Does IND Cricket Team Players Want To Win? India cricketers Ishan Kishan and Arshdeep Singh gave their opinion as to they want to win the Men's singles showdown at AUS Open 2026 between Alcaraz and Djokovic. “I personally want Alcaraz to win because I feel that the way he plays is very much like how we (the Indian men’s cricket team) play. It’s a bit quick. Whenever there’s a gap, we try to hit it. We don’t show that much patience. So that is with Alcaraz,” Ishan Kishan said in the video. Furthermore, Arshdeep Singh solidified his support for Novak Djokovic. “I’m supporting Iceman (Novak Djokovic)," Arshdeep Singh said.

1 Feb 2026, 01:51:43 pm IST Carlos Alcaraz Vs Novak Djokovic LIVE Score, Australian Open 2026: Who Does Rafa Wants To See Winning? Rafael Nadal with a 💯/10 answer on who he thinks will win the #AO26 men's singles final tonight 😅 pic.twitter.com/xnhs7YdakB — #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) February 1, 2026

1 Feb 2026, 02:16:11 pm IST Carlos Alcaraz Vs Novak Djokovic LIVE Score, Australian Open 2026: Players Enter The Arena Here we go! Both Alcaraz and Djokovic enter the arena as we get ready for business in a mouth-watering contest.

1 Feb 2026, 02:27:00 pm IST Carlos Alcaraz Vs Novak Djokovic LIVE Score, Australian Open 2026: Serbian Races To 2-1 Lead Hold of serve at either end with Djokovic and Alcaraz both not giving anything away in this game. Novak Djokovic wraps up another service game with a backhand winner. Alcaraz 1-2 Djokovic

1 Feb 2026, 02:42:17 pm IST Carlos Alcaraz Vs Novak Djokovic LIVE Score, Australian Open 2026: Serbian Breaks Serbian has broken Alcaraz's serve and he leads 4-1 in the first set. This came from a poor service game from the Spaniard to grab the first break. Alcaraz 1-4 Djokovic

1 Feb 2026, 02:49:09 pm IST Carlos Alcaraz Vs Novak Djokovic LIVE Score, Australian Open 2026: Serbian Game Away From Clinching Set Djokovic has flown through the opening six games and clearly been the best player on the court. The Spaniard looks shaky and rusty and will need to up his game come second set. Djokovic leads 5-2 in the first set and will look to break Alcaraz. Alcaraz 2-5 Djokovic

1 Feb 2026, 02:52:36 pm IST Carlos Alcaraz Vs Novak Djokovic LIVE Score, Australian Open 2026: Serbian Clinches 1st Set Djokovic has won the first set 6-2 and it hasn’t even been close. Alcaraz has committed far too many errors and the world no. 1 needs to shake it off to make this an even contest. Alcaraz 2-6 Djokovic

1 Feb 2026, 03:02:36 pm IST Carlos Alcaraz Vs Novak Djokovic LIVE Score, Australian Open 2026: Carlos Holding Serve After Serbian holds his serve, it's for Carlos to do the same as he holds his serve against the former no. 1. Spanish star is made to work hard for every point and even harder for every winner. On the other hand, the Serbian is relentless. Alcaraz 2-6, 1-1 Djokovic

1 Feb 2026, 03:18:13 pm IST Carlos Alcaraz Vs Novak Djokovic LIVE Score, Australian Open Final: Spaniard Retaliates! You can't keep the fiery world number one down for too long, even if your name is Novak Djokovic. Alcaraz seizes an opportunity to break the veteran's service in the fourth game and surges to a 4-2 lead in the second set. This appears to be building to another epic. Alcaraz 2-6, 4-2 Djokovic

1 Feb 2026, 03:34:42 pm IST Carlos Alcaraz Vs Novak Djokovic LIVE Score, Australian Open Final: Set 2 To Spaniard! And there it comes! Djokovic took the first set 6-2 in 33 minutes; Alcaraz replies by clinching the second 6-2 in 36 minutes. The match is all squared up and simmering in intensity, with momentum swinging wildly as it only can when these two collide. Alcaraz 2-6, 6-2 Djokovic

1 Feb 2026, 03:58:01 pm IST Carlos Alcaraz Vs Novak Djokovic LIVE Score, Australian Open Final: Set 3, Game 5 After four closely contested games that saw both players holding their serves, Alcaraz breaks Djokovic in the fifth game of the third set to take a crucial lead. He is now leading for the first time in this title face-off. Alcaraz 2-6, 6-2, 3-2 Djokovic

1 Feb 2026, 04:20:37 pm IST Carlos Alcaraz Vs Novak Djokovic LIVE Score, Australian Open Final: Set 3 To World No. 1! Fifth time lucky! After Djokovic valiantly staves off four set points on his serve, Alcaraz finally converts at the fifth time of asking to take the third set 6-3 and move within a set of completing his career Grand Slam, aged 22. Alcaraz 2-6, 6-2, 6-3 Djokovic

1 Feb 2026, 04:41:57 pm IST Carlos Alcaraz Vs Novak Djokovic LIVE Score, Australian Open Final: Set 4, Game 4 Alcaraz is moving in for the kill, but Djokovic stands defiant as always. The Serbian legend withstands relentless pressure on his serve in the second game, saving six break points to hold on. The fourth set stays on serve for now; can the fourth seed claw his way back from here? Alcaraz 2-6, 6-2, 6-3, 2-2 Djokovic

1 Feb 2026, 04:59:35 pm IST Carlos Alcaraz Vs Novak Djokovic LIVE Score, Australian Open Final: Set 4, Game 8 The fourth set continues to be a cat-and-mouse affair. Alcaraz, despite not getting enough first serves in, is able to hold, while Djokovic is keeping his end up amid the Spaniard's attempts to break through. What's more, the 38-year-old is getting the wholehearted support of the crowd, and seems to be drawing energy from that to continue fighting. After eight games, we are still on serve. Alcaraz 2-6, 6-2, 6-3, 4-4 Djokovic

1 Feb 2026, 05:26:24 pm IST Carlos Alcaraz Vs Novak Djokovic LIVE Score, Australian Open Final: Game, Set, Match! Melbourne conquered, history made! Armed with two championship points, Carlos Alcaraz draws an error on the forehand from Novak Djokovic and slides to the ground in joy and disbelief, having become the youngest man to complete a career Grand Slam in tennis history. Alcaraz beats Djokovic 2-6, 6-2, 6-3, 7-5 to claim his maiden Melbourne Park title and his seventh Major overall. As for the Serbian, the quest for a record 25th Slam continues.

1 Feb 2026, 05:44:36 pm IST Carlos Alcaraz Vs Novak Djokovic LIVE Score, Australian Open Final: Serbian Jovial Despite Defeat Djokovic receives the runners-up plate and steps up for his speech. The legend is in good spirits, still, and has his sense of humour intact despite going down in the gruelling contest. Here are excerpts of what he said: "First, congratulations to Carlos. Amazing tournament. Best way to describe your work is historic. I’m sure we’ll be seeing each other many more times in the next 10 years (laughs all around). "I also have to thank my team for enduring me, giving me support. It hasn’t been smooth sailing but you have been my rock support. "Then, I want to speak to legendary Rafa (Nadal) who is here. It’s very weird to see you there (in the stands) and not here (on the court). Too many Spanish legends. It felt like it was 2 against 1. It’s unfair but okay."

1 Feb 2026, 06:10:05 pm IST Carlos Alcaraz Vs Novak Djokovic LIVE Score, Australian Open Final: Victor's Speech Smiling patiently and respectfully while Novak spoke, Carlos emerges for the winner's speech, after receiving the Norman Brookes Challenge Cup. Here are excerpts from his speech: "I want to talk about Novak - he deserves an ovation for sure. You talk about how I'm doing amazing things, but what you're doing is inspiring - not just for tennis players, but for athletes around the world and for me as well. "You put in hard work every day with your team and I enjoy watching you play and it's been an honour sharing the locker room and the court with you. Thank you for what you're doing because it's really inspiring to me. "My team in the corner, nobody knows how hard I've been working to get this trophy. Pre-season was a bit of a rollercoaster emotionally. "We just did the right work, you pushed me every day to do the right things and I'm really grateful for everyone in my corner. This trophy is also yours."