Al-Khaleej Vs Al-Nassr Live Streaming, Saudi Pro League 2025/26: Where To Watch Live? Will Cristiano Ronaldo Play?

Al Nassr must once again navigate the challenge without their talismanic captain, Cristiano Ronaldo, who remains sidelined with a hamstring injury

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Outlook Sports Desk
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Al-Khaleej Vs Al-Nassr Live Streaming, Saudi Pro League 2025/26
Cristiano Ronaldo during a warm-up session in the Saudi Pro League 2025-26 Photo: X/AlNassr FC
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Saudi Pro League leaders Al-Nassr take on Al-Khaleej on matchday 26 in an away fixture

  • Knights of Najd are at the summit with 64 points

  • Cristiano Ronaldo set to remain absent due to hamstring injury

League leaders Al Nassr travel to the Prince Mohammed Bin Fahd Stadium on March 15, Sunday to face Al Khaleej in a crucial matchday 26 fixture of the Saudi Pro League 2025-26 season.

The Knights of Najd enter the fixture in scintillating form with a perfect record in their last five outings, which also included a narrow 1-0 victory over Neom SC.

With 64 points from 25 matches, Jorge Jesus’s men hold a narrow lead at the summit and they simply cannot afford a slip-up in the title race against Al-Ahli (2nd) and Al-Hilal (3rd).

However, Al Nassr must once again navigate the challenge without their talismanic captain, Cristiano Ronaldo, who remains sidelined with a hamstring injury.

In his absence, the burden will shifts to Joao Felix and Sadio Mane, who will lead an attack that has already racked up a league-high 66 goals this season.

Al Khaleej, currently sitting in 9th place, will be looking to build on the momentum of their recent 2-1 comeback win against Al Hazem. While they have struggled for consistency, winning only one of their last six, Georgios Donis' side has shown giant-killing potential at home.

Al-Khaleej Vs Al-Nassr Live Streaming, Saudi Pro League 2025/26: Head-To-Head Stats

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Matches played: 17

Al-Khaleej wins: 1

Al-Nassr wins: 11

Draws: 5

Al-Khaleej Vs Al-Nassr Live Streaming, Saudi Pro League 2025/26: When, Where To Watch Live?

This match can be live streamed on the FanCode app/website.

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