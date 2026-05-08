Al-Shabab Vs Al-Nassr: Cristiano Ronaldo Scores 100th Saudi Pro League Goal As Leaders Extend Gap – Watch

Cristiano Ronaldo reached his 100th Saudi Pro League goal as Al-Nassr beat Al-Shabab 4-2 to stay five points clear at the top ahead of a decisive derby with Al-Hilal

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Al-Shabab vs Al-Nassr, Saudi Pro League 2025-26 Cristiano Ronaldo 100th goal update
Al Nassr's Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates after scoring at the King Saud University Stadium, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Jan. 19, 2023. | Photo: AP/Hussein Malla
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Cristiano Ronaldo scored his 100th Saudi Pro League goal in the match against Al-Shabab

  • He converted a Sadio Mane cross in the 75th minute as Al-Nassr won 4-2

  • The win moved Al-Nassr to 82 points from 32 matches, five ahead of Al-Hilal

Cristiano Ronaldo scored his 100th Saudi Pro League goal on Thursday as Al-Nassr beat Al-Shabab 4-2 to move five points clear at the top of the table.

The 41-year-old forward converted a Sadio Mané cross at the near post with 15 minutes remaining to record the 971st goal of his career. It was also his 26th league goal of the season.

“Ronaldo is always dangerous going forward and we saw that again today,” Al-Nassr coach Jorge Jesus said.

João Félix, signed from Chelsea in July, scored three goals for the league leaders.

The win took Al-Nassr to 82 points from 32 games, five ahead of Al-Hilal, which has three matches, one more than Nassr, left to play. Al-Hilal meets Al-Kholood on Friday and faces Nassr on Tuesday in what could be a title decider against its Riyadh rival.

“Now we have a derby match against our rival, which is a difficult encounter,” Jesus said. “We are fully aware of its importance, and we are dealing with it with complete focus as we know that small details could decide the result.”

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Ronaldo, a five-time Ballon d’Or winner, has yet to secure a major trophy in Saudi Arabia since signing with Al-Nassr in December 2022.

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