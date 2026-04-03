Al-Nassr Vs Al-Najma LIVE Streaming, Saudi Pro League: Will Cristiano Ronaldo Play Today?

Al-Nassr vs Al-Najma, Saudi Pro League 2025-26: All you need to know about Al-Nassr’s match against Al-Najma at Alawwal Park, including preview, head-to-head record, live streaming details, and whether Cristiano Ronaldo will play today

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Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Sushruta Bhattacharjee
Updated on:
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Al-Nassr vs Al-Najmra Saudi Pro League 2025-26 live streaming Cristiano Ronaldo
Al-Nassr's Cristiano Ronaldo in training ahead of the Saudi Pro League match against Al-Najma on March 3, 2026. | Photo: X/AlNassrFC_EN
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Al-Nassr play against Al-Najma in Saudi Pro League 2025-26 Matchday 27 in Riyadh on Friday

  • Cristiano Ronaldo declared fit and returned to full training

  • Find out when and where to watch the Al-Nassr vs Al-Najma match live on TV and online

Al-Nassr will host Al-Najma in a Matchday 27 fixture of the Saudi Pro League 2025-26 at Alawwal Park in Riyadh on Friday, April 3, 2026. After the conclusion of the international window, league action is back across the world, and Al-Nassr will look to increase their lead at the top to six pointswith a win.

The Global One are currently top of the league with 67 points, three points ahead of second-placed Al-Hilal. Despite their continental games being postponed due to the ongoing conflict in the Middle East, Al-Nassr have been in sublime form domestically, having gone on a 14-match winning streak across all competitions.

Jorge Jesus will be confident that his men can continue the run as they take on bottom-side Al-Najma. The Star of Unaizah sit at the foot of the table with just eight points in 26 games, winning just once all season. They have lost five league games on the trot and are surely going down at the end of this campaign.

Al-Najma lost 5-0 at home in the reverse fixture against Al-Nassr. They have collected just two points on the road all season, and, barring an upset of epic proportions, will likely return empty-handed from the game tonight.

Al-Nassr vs Al-Najma: Head-To-Head Record

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Al-Nassr and Al-Najma have played each other just once before, which took place on February 26. Al-Nassr won 5-0, with Cristiano Ronaldo, Kingsley Coman, Inigo Martinez, and Sadio Mane finding the back of the net.

Al-Nassr vs Al-Najma: Will Cristiano Ronaldo Play Today?

Al-Nassr were handed a massive boost as Cristiano Ronaldo returned to full training ahead of the match, having recovered from a fitness issue that kept him out of Portugal’s warm-up games.

With Kingsley Coman and Joao Felix ruled out with injury, Jesus will likely field Ronaldo from the start against out-of-form opposition.

Al-Nassr vs Al-Najma: Live Streaming Details

Q

When and where is the Al-Nassr vs Al-Najma, Saudi Pro League 2025-26 match being played?

A

The Al-Nassr vs Al-Najma, Saudi Pro League 2025-26 match will be played on Friday, April 3, 2026, at 11:30 PM IST. The game will be hosted at the Alawwal Park in Riyadh.

Q

Where to watch the Al-Nassr vs Al-Najma, Saudi Pro League 2025-26 match live online?

A

The Al-Nassr vs Al-Najma, Saudi Pro League 2025-26 match will be live-streamed on the FanCode app and website in India.

Q

Where to watch the Al-Nassr vs Al-Najma, Saudi Pro League 2025-26 match live on TV?

A

The Al-Nassr vs Al-Najma, Saudi Pro League 2025-26 match will not be televised live on any TV channels in India.

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