Al-Nassr Vs Al-Ahli Live Score, Saudi Pro League 2025-26: Leaders Seek Revenge Against Freshly Crowned Asian Kings

Al-Nassr Vs Al-Ahli Live Football Score, Saudi Pro League 2025-26: Check real-time updates of the Al-Nassr vs Al-Ahli Saudi Pro League 2025-26 match at the Al-Awwal Park, King Fahd International Stadium in Saudi Arabia

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Al-Nassr players in team huddle during Saudi Pro League 2025-26. Cristiano/X
Al-Nassr Vs Al-Ahli Live Score Updates, Saudi Pro League 2025-26: Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the Al-Nassr vs Al-Ahli Saudi Pro League 2025-26 match at the Al-Awwal Park, King Fahd International Stadium in Saudi Arabia on April 29, Wednesday. League leaders Al Nassr enter the fixture on a historic 19-match winning streak, looking to maintain their eight-point cushion over Al Hilal and march toward the trophy. However, standing in their way is an Al Ahli side brimming with confidence. The visitors arrive in Riyadh as back-to-back AFC Champions League winners, having successfully defended their continental crown just days ago. Furthermore, the Royals are the only team to have truly cracked the Al Nassr code this season, handing them a 3–2 defeat in the reverse fixture back in January. With Al Nassr seeking revenge and Al Ahli aiming for a league double, expect a high-intensity battle in the capital. Follow the play-by-play updates of the Al-Nassr vs Al-Ahli match with us.
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Al-Nassr Vs Al-Ahli LIVE Score, Saudi Pro League 2025-26: Check Al-Ahli's Starting XI

Al-Nassr Vs Al-Ahli LIVE Score, Saudi Pro League 2025-26: Cristiano Ronaldo Starts

Al-Nassr Vs Al-Ahli LIVE Score, Saudi Pro League 2025-26: Greetings!

Hello football fans! We are here with the live coverage of the matchday 30 between Al-Nassr vs Al-Ahli at the Al-Awwal Park, King Fahd International Stadium in Saudi Arabia. Stay tuned for the live score and real-time updates of the match here.

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