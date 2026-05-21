Al-Nassr Vs Damac LIVE Score, Saudi Pro League 2025-26: Check Al-Alami's Starting XI

Cristiano Ronaldo prepares in training ahead of the Saudi Pro League match against Damac. Cristiano/X

Al-Nassr Vs Damac LIVE Score Updates, Saudi Pro League 2025-26: Hello and welcome to the live coverage of Al-Nassr vs Damac matchday 34 at the Al-Awwal Park in King Fahd International Stadium, Saudi Arabia on May 21, Thursday. The stakes couldn't be any higher at Alawwal Park as Al Nassr host Damac FC in a nerve-shredding final matchweek of the Saudi Pro League season. For league leaders Al Nassr, the equation is simple: a victory guarantees them the domestic championship, offering immediate redemption following a heartbreaking AFC Champions League Two final defeat against Gamba Osaka. All eyes will be on Cristiano Ronaldo, who is determined to secure his first major trophy in Saudi Arabia. Supported by the creative spark of João Félix and Sadio Mané, the hosts boast the league's most lethal offense with 87 goals. However, Damac are fighting for their absolute top-flight survival. Sitting just two points above the drop zone, the visitors bounced back with a 3-0 win over Al Fayha last week. Facing an Al Nassr side that has beaten them nine consecutive times, Damac must produce a defensive masterclass on the road. Expect Al Nassr to dictate a high-intensity tempo early on, while a desperate Damac relies heavily on counter-attacks to spoil the coronation party. Follow play-by-play updates of the Al-Nassr vs Damac match with us.

LIVE UPDATES

21 May 2026, 11:15:39 pm IST Al-Nassr vs Damac LIVE Score: Check Al-Alami's Starting XI 📋 Eleven men. One dream. 💛 pic.twitter.com/CUauDi8SVt — AlNassr FC (@AlNassrFC_EN) May 21, 2026

21 May 2026, 10:53:58 pm IST Al-Nassr vs Damac LIVE Score: Check The Championship Equation For Al-Nassr The final matchday of the 2025–26 Saudi Pro League season has set up a massive, high-stakes shootout between Riyadh's fierce rivals. Heading into Matchday 34, Al Nassr occupy the absolute driving seat at the top of the table with 83 points. They hold a narrow two-point lead over an unbeaten Al Hilal side sitting on 81 points, meaning the league title will be decided by the razor-thin margins of tonight's concurrent fixtures. For Al Nassr, the equation to secure their first top-flight league championship since 2019 is incredibly straightforward because they entirely control their own destiny. If Cristiano Ronaldo and company defeat relegation-threatened Damac FC at Alawwal Park, they will reach 86 points and immediately capture the domestic crown. A victory renders Al Hilal’s result against Al-Fayha completely irrelevant, sparking a long-awaited coronation party in the capital. The scenario becomes slightly more anxious for Al Nassr if they play out a draw against Damac, which would take them to 84 points. In this case, they would still win the league if Al Hilal either draw or lose their final game. However, if Al Nassr draw and Al Hilal win, both teams would finish deadlocked at 84 points. While Al Nassr currently hold a slim edge in goal difference (+60 compared to Al Hilal's +57), the Saudi Pro League's primary tiebreaker is head-to-head records. Following a dramatic 1-1 Riyadh derby draw on Matchday 32, finishing level on points forces a meticulous look at aggregate seasonal scorelines and goal differentials, creating a highly stressful mathematical waiting game. The ultimate nightmare scenario for the league leaders is a shock defeat to Damac, freezing them at 83 points. While Al Nassr would still backup into the title if Al Hilal simultaneously crumble against Al-Fayha, an outright Al Hilal victory would see the undefeated chasing pack leapfrog to 84 points. A loss leaves Al Nassr completely vulnerable to a heartbreaking, final-second coup, making an outright win against Damac the only secure path to domestic glory.

21 May 2026, 10:39:26 pm IST Al-Nassr vs Damac LIVE Score: Live Streaming Details The Saudi Pro League 2025-26 final matchday games including the Al-Nassr vs Damac will be available on the FanCode mobile app and website.

21 May 2026, 10:29:06 pm IST Al-Nassr vs Damac LIVE Score: Match Details Date & Kickoff: Thursday, May 21, 2026, at 9:00 PM local time (11:30 PM IST). Venue: Alawwal Park, Riyadh. The Stakes: A blockbuster final matchday. Al Nassr sit top of the table with 80 points, holding a narrow two-point lead over arch-rivals Al Hilal. A win tonight mathematically guarantees Cristiano Ronaldo his first-ever Saudi Pro League title. Conversely, Damac FC are fighting for top-flight survival, sitting precariously just two points above the relegation zone.