Al-Fayha Vs Al‑Hilal Live Score, Saudi Pro League: Check Al-Za’eem's Championship Equation

Table toppers Al-Hilal thumped Al-Okhdood by 6-0 in round 21 of SPL 2025-26 at the Prince Hathloul bin Abdulaziz Sports City Stadiu. X/Al-Hilal

Al-Fayha host Al-Hilal in a crucial Saudi Pro League clash at the Al Majma'ah Sports City Stadium, with the visitors still pushing hard in the title race heading into the final rounds of the season. Al-Hilal arrive unbeaten in the league and remain under pressure to secure all three points while hoping results elsewhere go in their favor. Simone Inzaghi’s side have looked dominant throughout the campaign, powered by stars like Salem Al-Dawsari, Aleksandar Mitrovic, and Ruben Neves. Meanwhile, Al-Fayha sit in mid-table and will look to finish the season strongly after an inconsistent run of form. Historically, Al-Hilal have dominated this fixture, winning four of the last five meetings between the two sides. Another high-intensity battle is expected tonight in Saudi Arabia.

LIVE UPDATES

21 May 2026, 10:57:19 pm IST Al-Fayha Vs Al‑Hilal LIVE Score: Al-Hilal's Championship Equation While Al-Nassr and Al Hilal take center stage in the dramatic, final-day Saudi Pro League title shootout, Al Ahli find themselves mathematically entirely outside of the championship equation. Sitting firmly in third place on 81 points after playing their final match, the Jeddah giants have enjoyed a highly commendable season, punctuated by robust domestic form and continental triumph in defending their AFC Champions League Elite crown. However, because league leaders Al-Nassr reached 83 points heading into the final matchweek, it was physically impossible for Al Ahli to bridge the gap at the absolute top of the table, leaving them out of the running for domestic silverware in these closing moments. Instead of chasing a late domestic trophy, Al Ahli’s season finale serves as a secure, celebratory lap to solidify their status as one of Saudi Arabia’s elite forces. Safe from the chasing pack—with fourth-placed Al Qadsiah sitting too far back to challenge them—Al Ahli have comfortably locked down a podium finish and guaranteed prestigious Asian continental qualification for the upcoming campaign. While they won't be lifting the Saudi Pro League trophy tonight, their focus transitions completely toward building on this season's robust foundation to mount a comprehensive, multi-front title assault next year.

21 May 2026, 10:39:51 pm IST Al-Fayha Vs Al‑Hilal LIVE Score: Live Streaming Details The Saudi Pro League 2025-26 final matchday games including the Al-Fayha Vs Al‑Hilal will be available on the FanCode mobile app and website.

21 May 2026, 10:27:20 pm IST Al-Fayha Vs Al‑Hilal LIVE Score: Match Details Date & Kickoff: Thursday, May 21, 2026, at 7:00 PM local time (11:30 PM IST). Venue: Al Majma'ah Sports City Stadium, Al Majma'ah. The Stakes: High drama at both ends. Simone Inzaghi’s Al-Hilal enter the final day in second place, trailing leaders Al-Nassr by two points. They must win tonight and hope Al-Nassr slip up against Damac to capture the league title. Meanwhile, 10th-placed Al-Fayha are playing spoilers, fighting for a top-half finish.