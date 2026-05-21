Santos FC Vs San Lorenzo, Copa Sudamericana: Neymar-Less Peixe Squander Two-Goal Lead At Home

In a mouth-watering CONMEBOL Copa Sudamericana 2026 group stage clash, Argentine side San Lorenzo fought back from 0-2 down to share the spoils with Santos FC at Estadio Urbano Caldeira on Wednesday (May 20). Neymar, who was named in the Brazil squad for the FIFA World Cup 2026, missed the game for the hosts because of a calf problem. Gabriel Bontempo opened the scoring for the Peixe in the first minute, then Gabriel Barbosa doubled the lead before the break. But the visitors hit back with two second-half goals, Mathias De Ritis (72') and Rodrigo Auzmendi (72'), to keep their unbeaten streak alive. The Saints (7 points) lead the table, while Santos have 4, with the final matchday scheduled for May 26. Deportivo Cuenca (Ecuador) and Recoleta (Paraguay) are second and third with 6 and 5 points, respectively. Group winners advance to the round of 16, while the 2nd-place team will play the knockout round play-offs.

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Santos FC Vs San Lorenzo CONMEBOL Copa Sudamericana match highlights-
Rodrigo Auzmendi of Argentina's San Lorenzo, center, celebrates scoring his side's second goal against Brazil's Santos during a Copa Sudamericana Group D soccer match in Santos, Brazil. | Photo: AP/Mauricio de Souza
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Santos FC Vs San Lorenzo CONMEBOL Copa Sudamericana match highlights-Rodrigo Auzmendi
Rodrigo Auzmendi of Argentina's San Lorenzo, right, celebrates scoring his side's second goal against Brazil's Santos during a Copa Sudamericana Group D soccer match in Santos, Brazil. | Photo: AP/Mauricio de Souza
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Santos FC Vs San Lorenzo CONMEBOL Copa Sudamericana match highlights-Nicolas Tripichio
Nicolas Tripichio of Argentina's San Lorenzo, right, and Alvaro Barreal of Brazil's Santos battle for the ball during a Copa Sudamericana Group D soccer match in Santos, Brazil. | Photo: AP/Mauricio de Souza
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Santos FC Vs San Lorenzo CONMEBOL Copa Sudamericana match highlights-Facundo Gulli
Facundo Gulli of Argentina's San Lorenzo, center, controls the ball during a Copa Sudamericana Group D soccer match against Brazil's Santos, in Santos, Brazil. | Photo: AP/Mauricio de Souza
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Santos FC Vs San Lorenzo CONMEBOL Copa Sudamericana match highlights-Carlos Insaurralde
Carlos Insaurralde of Argentina's San Lorenzo, right, is challenged by Benjamin Rollheiser of Brazil's Santos during a Copa Sudamericana Group D soccer match in Santos, Brazil. | Photo: AP/Mauricio de Souza
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Santos FC Vs San Lorenzo CONMEBOL Copa Sudamericana match highlights-Gabriel Barbosa
Gabriel Barbosa of Brazil's Santos, right, celebrates scoring his side's second goal against Argentina's San Lorenzo during a Copa Sudamericana Group D soccer match in Santos, Brazil. | Photo: AP/Mauricio de Souza
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Santos FC Vs San Lorenzo CONMEBOL Copa Sudamericana match highlights-Gabriel Barbosa
Gabriel Barbosa of Brazil's Santos, celebrates scoring his side's second goal against Argentina's San Lorenzo during a Copa Sudamericana Group D soccer match in Santos, Brazil. | Photo: AP/Mauricio de Souza
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Santos FC Vs San Lorenzo CONMEBOL Copa Sudamericana match highlights-
Adonis Frias of Brazil's Santos, left, and Cristian Barrios of Argentina's San Lorenzo battle for the ball during a Copa Sudamericana Group D soccer match in Santos, Brazil. | Photo: AP/Mauricio de Souza
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Santos FC Vs. San Lorenzo CONMEBOL Copa Sudamericana match highlights—Gabriel Bontempo
Gabriel Bontempo of Brazil's Santos, center, celebrates with teammates after scoring his side's opening goal against Argentina's San Lorenzo during a Copa Sudamericana Group D soccer match in Santos, Brazil. | Photo: AP/Mauricio de Souza
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Santos FC Vs San Lorenzo CONMEBOL Copa Sudamericana match highlights-Cristian Barrios
Cristian Barrios of Argentina's San Lorenzo, left, is challenged by Christian Oliva of Brazil's Santos during a Copa Sudamericana Group D soccer match in Santos, Brazil. | Photo: AP/Mauricio de Souza
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