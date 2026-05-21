Santos FC Vs San Lorenzo, Copa Sudamericana: Neymar-Less Peixe Squander Two-Goal Lead At Home
In a mouth-watering CONMEBOL Copa Sudamericana 2026 group stage clash, Argentine side San Lorenzo fought back from 0-2 down to share the spoils with Santos FC at Estadio Urbano Caldeira on Wednesday (May 20). Neymar, who was named in the Brazil squad for the FIFA World Cup 2026, missed the game for the hosts because of a calf problem. Gabriel Bontempo opened the scoring for the Peixe in the first minute, then Gabriel Barbosa doubled the lead before the break. But the visitors hit back with two second-half goals, Mathias De Ritis (72') and Rodrigo Auzmendi (72'), to keep their unbeaten streak alive. The Saints (7 points) lead the table, while Santos have 4, with the final matchday scheduled for May 26. Deportivo Cuenca (Ecuador) and Recoleta (Paraguay) are second and third with 6 and 5 points, respectively. Group winners advance to the round of 16, while the 2nd-place team will play the knockout round play-offs.
1/9
2/9
3/9
4/9
5/9
6/9
7/9
8/9
9/9
Stay updated with the latest football news, live scores, match schedules, and exclusive coverage from all the football tournaments. Get real-time updates on cricket, IPL 2026 news, tennis, badminton, and major sporting events worldwide, only on Outlook India.
WATCH
MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS
CLOSE