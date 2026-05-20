Iran Says Strait Of Hormuz Will Remain Under Its Control Amid Conflict

Ebrahim Azizi described the Strait of Hormuz as Iran’s “permanent asset” and said Tehran would firmly defend its control over the key maritime route.
Iran has introduced new transit regulations requiring vessels to obtain prior approval, pay tolls and submit detailed ownership, insurance and crew information before passage.
Tehran has also warned the US Navy against operating in the strait, while tensions in the Gulf continue to rise amid the ongoing conflict involving Iran, the US and Israel.
On Tuesday, senior Iranian lawmaker Ebrahim Azizi referred to the Strait of Hormuz as the Islamic Republic's "permanent asset" that would continue to be managed and controlled by Iran despite the country's continued battle with Israel and the United States.
Press TV reported that Azizi, the chairman of the National Security and Foreign Policy Committee of the Iranian Parliament, warned nations "seeking to project power" in the chokepoint that Iran would "with full strength" pursue its legal rights in the waterway and "will show no leniency toward anyone" in the matter.
He stated that the Strait of Hormuz constituted a permanent strategic position with a vital role in larger geopolitical equations, referring to the waterway's strategic position and its involvement in regional and extra-regional dynamics.
"We have tried during this period to act in line with proper management [tactics], while preserving our authority," he said in an interview.
Tehran has choked the vital waterway, through which a fifth of the world's oil normally passes, since the start of the war with the US and Israel in late February.
Iran Tightens Control Over Strait Of Hormuz Transit
Iran has rolled out a fresh system to regulate vessel movement through the Strait of Hormuz, requiring ships to secure prior transit clearance and pay designated fees before entering the key maritime route. According to maritime industry publication Lloyd's List, vessels must now provide extensive documentation, including ownership details, insurance information, crew records and planned sailing routes.
Tehran has also cautioned the US Navy against operating in the strait and said commercial ships must coordinate passage with Iranian military authorities. Alongside this, Iran released a revised map expanding the area it claims to control in the waterway. Iranian officials have repeatedly signalled plans to reshape oversight of the strait by imposing transit charges and potentially sharing revenues with Oman.
The developments come as the United States continues its blockade measures on Iranian ports in the Gulf. Repeated tensions and security incidents in the strategic waterway have further weakened prospects of a swift agreement to permanently end the conflict.