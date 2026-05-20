Iran Says Strait Of Hormuz Will Remain Under Its Control Amid Conflict

On Tuesday, senior Iranian lawmaker Ebrahim Azizi referred to the Strait of Hormuz as the Islamic Republic's "permanent asset" that would continue to be managed and controlled by Iran despite the country's continued battle with Israel and the United States.



Press TV reported that Azizi, the chairman of the National Security and Foreign Policy Committee of the Iranian Parliament, warned nations "seeking to project power" in the chokepoint that Iran would "with full strength" pursue its legal rights in the waterway and "will show no leniency toward anyone" in the matter.