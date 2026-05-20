Why Banda Is Becoming India’s Hottest District: Heatwave, Mining and Vanishing Forests Fuel Crisis

Banda has recorded some of India’s highest temperatures this summer, touching 48.2°C amid an intensifying heatwave.
Experts say deforestation, mining and large-scale sand extraction are worsening the region’s heat and water crisis.
Researchers warn Banda could become increasingly unliveable in the coming decades if ecological damage continues unchecked.
Uttar Pradesh’s Banda district is witnessing some of the most extreme temperatures in India, with experts warning that climate change, deforestation and unchecked mining are rapidly turning parts of Bundelkhand into a severe heat zone.
According to a report by The Hindustan Times, Banda recorded temperatures of 47.6°C on April 27, the highest temperature in India that day and the district’s hottest April reading since 1951. The district again touched a record 48.2°C this week, making it the hottest place in the country.
The sustained heat has disrupted daily life, work patterns and agriculture across the region, with roads reportedly emptying by late morning as residents avoid stepping outdoors during peak temperatures.
Extreme Heat Linked to Ecological Damage
Environmental researchers say the rising temperatures are not solely linked to climate change but are also the result of long-term ecological degradation in Bundelkhand.
A study published in the Journal of Extension Systems, co-authored by Arjun P Varma of Banda Agriculture University, found that Banda lost nearly one-sixth of its dense forest cover between 1991 and 2022.
“The major reasons are large-scale mining and agricultural encroachment inside forest land,” Varma told The Hindustan Times.
Researchers say shrinking forest cover, excessive stone mining and riverbed excavation have weakened the region’s natural cooling systems and groundwater recharge capacity.
Prof Dinesh Saha, head of the meteorological department at Banda Agriculture University, said mining activities had accelerated river drying and reduced moisture retention in the soil.
“All these factors compound each other,” Saha said.
Worsening Water Crisis
Experts have also raised concerns over large-scale sand mining in rivers such as the Ken, Ranj and Bagai.
According to environmental activists cited by The Hindustan Times, heavy extraction has damaged natural river systems that once helped retain water and recharge groundwater levels.
Social activist Uma Shankar Pandey said excessive sand removal had exposed rocky surfaces, increasing runoff and reducing water retention.
The effects are now visible across villages in Banda, where wells are drying up earlier every summer and borewells are being dug deeper to access water.
Banda a ‘Heat Island’
A 2025 study by researchers from four universities reportedly found that Banda’s forest cover fell by more than 15% between 2005 and 2025, with dense forests declining even faster.
Researchers warned that parts of the district could become barren within the next two decades if ecological degradation continues.
Prof Dhruv Sen Singh from Lucknow University’s geology department described Banda as a developing “heat island” caused by the loss of vegetation, water bodies and soil moisture.
The extreme heat has also begun affecting infrastructure. Power officials told The Hindustan Times that electricity department workers have been pouring water on transformers across multiple substations after several units malfunctioned under excessive heat and load.