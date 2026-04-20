Yogi Adityanath Pens Open Letter to UP Citizens Amid Scorching Heatwave

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday said the state government has made comprehensive arrangements to protect people from the scorching heat and urged them to take necessary precautions.

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CMs open letter to protect people from this heat
Precautions against scorching heat in UP Photo: PTI
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  • The state government has made arrangements to protect people from the scorching heat in UP.

  • Adityanath appealed to people to take care of children and the elderly, wear light cotton clothes, and avoid fire hazards.

  • The chief minister said steps are being taken to mitigate the impact of heat.

  •  The India Meteorological Department has forecast heatwave conditions at isolated places in Uttar Pradesh over the next four to five days, with temperatures crossing 40 degrees in most parts of the state.

As the dry westerly winds turn the plains of Uttar Pradesh into a vast furnace, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has turned to the digital space to issue a heartfelt plea for collective resilience. In an open letter titled ‘Yogi ki Paati’ shared on social media, the Chief Minister framed the escalating heatwave not just as a logistical hurdle, but as a test of the state’s "compassion and collective responsibility." With temperatures already breaching the 40-degree mark and the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasting a brutal week ahead, the letter serves as both a directive to the administration and a manual for survival for the state’s 25 crore residents.

The government’s strategy is a multi-front assault on the soaring temperatures, blending high-capacity engineering with grassroots relief. On the infrastructure side, the state is bracing for a record-breaking peak electricity demand of 34,500 MW. In a move to ensure uninterrupted cooling, all thermal power plants have been ordered to operate at maximum capacity, and the controversial rollout of smart meters has been paused to prevent any technical disruptions during this critical window. Meanwhile, the physical landscape of UP’s cities is being altered to provide respite: roads are being sprinkled with water to dampen the heat, and makeshift shaded "cool zones" are appearing at construction sites and industrial hubs.

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Yet, beyond the transformers and water tankers, the Chief Minister’s message is deeply human-centric. His appeal reaches into the courtyards of homes, urging citizens to safeguard the most vulnerable—the elderly and children—and to extend their kindness to the voiceless by placing water bowls outside for birds and animals. From free drinking water stations at local tehsils and anganwadi centers to dedicated heatstroke wards in hospitals, the state is attempting to weave a safety net that covers everyone from the rural farmer to the urban laborer.

Drawing a poetic connection to the recent celebrations of Akshaya Tritiya and Parshuram Jayanti, Adityanath’s "Paati" suggests that the values of justice and service should shine brightest when the sun is at its harshest. It is a narrative that seeks to transform a meteorological crisis into a moment of social cohesion. As the state prepares for a dry, scorching week, the message is clear: while the administration handles the technical demand, the people must handle the duty of looking out for one another.

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