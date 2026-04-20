Yogi Adityanath Pens Open Letter to UP Citizens Amid Scorching Heatwave

The government’s strategy is a multi-front assault on the soaring temperatures, blending high-capacity engineering with grassroots relief. On the infrastructure side, the state is bracing for a record-breaking peak electricity demand of 34,500 MW. In a move to ensure uninterrupted cooling, all thermal power plants have been ordered to operate at maximum capacity, and the controversial rollout of smart meters has been paused to prevent any technical disruptions during this critical window. Meanwhile, the physical landscape of UP’s cities is being altered to provide respite: roads are being sprinkled with water to dampen the heat, and makeshift shaded "cool zones" are appearing at construction sites and industrial hubs.