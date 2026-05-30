A Pandora's Box for DK: Karnataka's Caste  Survey Looms Over Leadership Transition

The future of the socio-economic survey is likely to be one of the first major policy tests for the incoming government. While there is uncertainty over whether the report will be officially released and acted upon, supporters of the exercise argue that it has acquired significance beyond caste enumeration and should serve as a blueprint for public policy. “Though there is apprehension about the fate of the report, I hope the Congress government has a commitment to study and implement the report. This is not a caste survey per se. It deals with employment, well-being and many other economic indicators. So this should be a reference point for policymaking,” said Alphons Kennedy, convenor of Dalit Christians in Karnataka.