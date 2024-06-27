Vokkaliga Seer's Pitch To Siddaramaiah For Shivakumar Becoming Karnataka CM | Here's What He Said

Meanwhile, some leaders from the ruling Cabinet in the state reacted to the seer's appeal. Co-operation Minister KN Rajanna -- said to be close to the CM -- said, "Who will give up (the position)? Just because he (seer) asked can it be given up? Let the seer give up his position, I will become Swamiji -- ask whether he will give up? No one will give up...I don't know with what intention the seer has said things, in a democracy he has the right to speak."