Vokkaliga Seer's Pitch To Siddaramaiah For Shivakumar Becoming Karnataka CM | Here's What He Said

A Vokkaliga seer on Thursday publicly urged Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to step down from his position and make way for deputy DK Shivakumar.
His appeal comes amid a growing power tussle within the ruling Congress and the demand of having three more deputy CMs in the cabinet from Veershaiva, Lingayat, SC/ST and minority communities.
Kumara Chandrashekaranatha Swamiji, a seer from the Vishwa Vokkaliga Mahasamastana Math, brought the pitch up at the Kempegowda Jayanti event in Bengaluru, which was being held to commemorate the birth of the city's founder. Both Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar were present at the dias at the event.
Notably, Shivakumar -- also the president of the Congress' state unit -- belongs to the Vokkaliga community, which is a dominant one in the southern parts of the Karnataka.
"Everyone has become Chief Minister and has enjoyed power, but our D K Shivakumar has not become the Chief Minister. So the request is, Siddaramaiah, who has experienced (the post), should please give up the power to our D K Shivakumar in the future, and bless him good," the seer said.
He said that this wish of Shivakumar to be the CM will happen only if Siddaramaiah "makes up his mind", adding that otherwise it won't happen. "So with 'Namakaras', I request Siddaramaiah to make D K Shivakumar the Chief Minister," Swamiji added.
Reacting to questions about the seer's appeal, Siddaramaiah said that the grand old party is a high command party, adding that we all live in a democracy. "We will follow whatever the high command says," he said.
Meanwhile, Shivakumar said that the him and the CM are going to Delhi to discuss with MPs from the state about the projects (pending Central's approval).
Later in the day, the deputy CM said that whatever the seer said was out of passion and that it cannot be taken seriously. "In politics, people speak out of admiration, but we will abide by the party's decision," he added.
Notably, last year after the Assembly elections in the state, there was some competition between Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar. However, the Congress managed to convince the latter, giving him the deputy CM post.
Shivakumar has however not been secretive about his wish of becoming the chief minister whereas Siddaramaiah, even during elections, was seeking votes to ensure Congress' majority, which ultimately would strengthen his position.
Some within the grand old party have also said that Ministers seeking three more deputy CMs was all a part of Siddaramaiah's plan to keep Shivakumar in check and to counter his influence in the party and the government.
Earlier, Channagiri Congress MLA Basavaraju V Shivaganga had also urged the party to make Shivakumar the chief minister.
Meanwhile, some leaders from the ruling Cabinet in the state reacted to the seer's appeal. Co-operation Minister KN Rajanna -- said to be close to the CM -- said, "Who will give up (the position)? Just because he (seer) asked can it be given up? Let the seer give up his position, I will become Swamiji -- ask whether he will give up? No one will give up...I don't know with what intention the seer has said things, in a democracy he has the right to speak."
Home Minister G Parameshwara, on the other hand, said that the seer's remarks must be his personal opinion, adding that he has nothing to do with the CM's post, as a person is elected to that post based on a particular process including legislators and political parties.
"That time may also come, the party and the high command along with MLAs will decide. Swamiji has said his opinion. The party will ultimately decide. Shivakumar is the party President and someone who has commitment towards the party more than anyone else," said Agriculture Minister Cheluvarayaswamy.
Meanwhile, Leader of Opposition in the state Assembly, R Ashoka said that "this development" was a proof that there is no unity within the government, adding that it also proves the BJP's claims that this government won't survive for long.
"As far as I know, at a government programme such a humiliation had never happened to a sitting Chief Minister, who heads the government," he said. Ashoka added that it is better for Siddaramaiah to resign and "go home".
Ashoka also said that the seer's comments was Shivakumar's strategy to counter Siddaramaiah, the ministers of whose camp have been making demands for three more deputy CMs.
