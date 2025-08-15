AUS Vs SA, 3rd T20I Preview: Aaron Hardie Eager To Impress For Australia Against South Africa

Aaron Hardie said he is ready to take his “opportunity when it comes” as Australia prepare for their series-deciding T20I against South Africa.
After winning the opening game of the three-match series, Dewald Brevis (125 not out) posted the highest score in the format for South Africa to level the series.
This will be Australia’s first T20I series-deciding match since September 2022. They have completed three clean sweeps since the 2024 World Cup, while their only other series finished 1-1 with England last year after the final match was called off due to rain.
Hardie is yet to play against South Africa in this series, but could be brought into the side after Mitchell Owen was ruled out with a concussion.
The all-rounder has taken 13 wickets in 12 T20I innings at an average of 24, while also scoring 179 runs in 10 innings with the bat.
Despite not featuring in the series so far, Hardie remains ready on the sidelines for when he does get selected.
“A lot of people when they've come into the Aussie team have had that experience,” said Hardie.
“I know Josh Inglis was very similar in his first few years of touring. It's such a hard team to crack into.
“I sort of pride myself on being able to fill any hole possible. So whether that's up the order or middle-order batting, and then being able to bowl any overs from one to 20 in the T20 format.
“I'll be trying to take my opportunity when it comes.”
The first two matches of this series were both played in Darwin, the first time a T20I had been played there.
The final T20I between the two sides will be the first match of such nature hosted at Cazaly’s Stadium in Cairns.
South Africa captain Aiden Markram believes the unknown conditions can suit his side.
“We've never been to Darwin or to this place,” said Markram.
“We've enjoyed our time. Obviously, a different feel to what we're used to in Australia. South Africans sort of like that.
“It's a bit more open, a bit more relaxed, a bit more chilled. People have been great and all the sideshows have been really good as well.”