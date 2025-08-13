AUS Vs RSA: Dewald Brevis ‘Extremely Grateful’ After Breaking South Africa T20I Record

Dewald Brevis breaks South Africa record: Brevis scored an unbeaten 125 off 56 balls to guide South Africa to a 53-run victory in Darwin, their first win over Australia since February 2020

AUS Vs RSA: Dewald Brevis ‘Extremely Grateful’ After Breaking South Africa T20I Record
Dewald Brevis scored the highest individual total for South Africa in T20Is
Dewald Brevis felt “extremely grateful” after scoring South Africa’s highest-ever T20I score in their win over Australia.

Brevis scored an unbeaten 125 off 56 balls to guide South Africa to a 53-run victory in Darwin, their first win over Australia since February 2020.

The 22-year-old surpassed Faf Du Plessis’ previous record total of 119 against West Indies in 2015, while his 41-ball century was the second-fastest for the Proteas in the shortest format after David Miller’s 31-ball ton in 2017 against Bangladesh.

South Africa’s score of 218 was also their highest against Australia in T20Is as they levelled the series heading into the final match.

Brevis was pleased to etch his name in South African history, but was happier with the win rather than his own personal achievement.

“I have not really thought about it [the record], but extremely grateful,” said Brevis.

“[I’m] Just happy we won today, great to be out here on the winning side. To celebrate that final wicket - that was the ultimate [feeling] today. You want to win, so being able to come back strong after the first game is fantastic.

“Everyone played their part. We took our catches, bowlers nailed their plans, and it was good to see it all [pan out].”

South Africa Aiden Markram added: “It was up there [with the best]. The boys were just down there laughing.

“He hits it miles, quite a freakish display tonight, quite chuffed that the world got to see what he can do. He has played a lot of T20s around the world - he is still quite young, he will only get better.”

Australia struggled to build partnerships during their run chase, with Glenn Maxwell (16) and Tim David (50) combining for a team-high 48 runs.

Captain Mitchell Marsh felt they needed their top order to put more runs on the board if they were to achieve the win.

“He [Brevis] mistimed quite a few sixes tonight,” Marsh said with a smile.

“He is a young, powerful man. Upcoming player in international cricket and well played to him.

“Chasing that down was going to be tough. We needed a few partnerships early, [but we] could not do that.”

The Proteas meet Australia for a showdown series decider on Saturday, August 16. 

