Harshit Rana’s Fiery Send-Off Overshadows Dewald Brevis’ No-Look Six In IND vs SA 1st ODI - Video

Harshit Rana delivered a brilliant bowling performance in the first India vs South Africa ODI match, picking up three wickets in 10 overs, helping India to win the match

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Deepak Joshi
Updated on:
Updated on:
Harshit Rana’s Fiery Send-Off Overshadows Dewald Brevis’ No-Look Six In IND vs SA 1st ODI
Harshit Rana’s Fiery Send-Off Overshadows Dewald Brevis’ No-Look Six In IND vs SA 1st ODI - Video Photo: JioHotstar
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • India beat South Africa by 17 runs in 1st ODI

  • Harshit Rana dismissed Dewald Brevis and gave a fiery send-off

  • Virat Kohli smashed his 83rd international century

India and South Africa clashed against each other in the 1st match of the three-match ODI series in Ranchi on November 30. South Africa won the toss and opted to bowl first. Batting first, India put up a monumental total of 349 runs, courtesy of a wonderful century from Virat Kohli.

Meanwhile, during the second innings of the match, South Africa's star young batter Dewald Brevis brought his trademark flair to the middle once again, producing one of the most effortless no-look sixes of the season, but surprisingly, Harshit Rana ensured he had the final word.

Also Read: Dewald Brevis Pulls Off A Stunner To Dismiss Ruturaj Gaikwad In Ranchi

Battle of Attitude Between Rana and Brevis

It all began in the 19th over when Rana pitched one full on the pads. Brevis, without even bothering to raise his head, flicked it into the night sky, a perfect no-look six sailing over deep mid-wicket. It was the kind of shot only Brevis could attempt with such casual confidence. But cricket, as always, balances the dramatic with the ruthless. By the 21st over, the tone had completely shifted.

However, at 21.4, Rana bowled full outside off, tempting Brevis to go big again. This time, the execution faltered. Brevis sliced the ball rather than lofting it cleanly, and Ruturaj Gaikwad completed a sharp catch at sweeper cover. Rana didn’t hold back, delivering a fiery finger-wag send-off, letting Brevis know he had the last laugh after being hit for that audacious six earlier. Brevis walked off with 37 (28), including two fours and three sixes.

Related Content
Related Content

India beat South Africa in high-scoring Thriller

India’s innings was powered by a masterclass from Virat Kohli, who smashed a brilliant 135 off 120 balls, peppered with powerful drives and seven towering sixes. Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul also made useful contributions before early wickets kept the innings on an even keel. Backed by timely runs from the middle order, India posted a mammoth total of 349/8 in 50 overs, setting a daunting target for the Proteas.

Also Check: India vs South Africa 1st ODI full highlights

In reply, the Proteas had a horrible start as Harshit Rana sent both the openers back to the pavilion in a single over. But it was the efforts from Matthew Breetzke, Marco Jansen and Corbin Bosch that almost took the game away from the Indian team. However, the Indian bowlers held their nerves in the end and won the match by 17 runs.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the India vs South Africa 2025, news updates, IND vs SA Test, ODI & T20I schedule, full squads, and batting & bowling stats.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. IND Vs SA Highlights, 1st ODI: Kohli's Century, Kuldeep's Bowling Hands India 17 Run Victory Over South Africa

  2. Karnali Yaks Vs Kathmandu Gorkhas Highlights, NPL 2025: KAG Beat KAY By 5 Wickets In Kirtipur

  3. For The Sake Of Test Cricket: Kevin Pietersen's Plea As Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma Dominate South Africa In 1st ODI

  4. IND Vs SA: Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli Break Sachin Tendulkar And Rahul Dravid’s Record – Check Details

  5. IND Vs SA 1st ODI: Dewald Brevis Pulls Off A Stunner To Dismiss Ruturaj Gaikwad In Ranchi - Watch

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Sumit Nagal Moves Into Australian Open Asia-Pacific Play-off Quarter-Finals

  2. Davis Cup 2025: Matteo Berrettini and Flavio Cobolli Powers Italy To Third-Straight Title Win

  3. Davis Cup 2025: Spain Sink Germany To Reach First Final Since 2019, Sets Up Titular Clash Against Italy

  4. Davis Cup 2025: Matteo Berrettini, Flavio Cobolli Send Italy To Third Straight Final

  5. Roger Federer In International Tennis Hall Of Fame: Legend Elected In 1st Year Of Eligibility

Badminton News

  1. Srikanth Kidambi Vs Jason Gunawan Highlights, Syed Modi International 2025 Final: Indian Ace's Title Drought Continues

  2. Treesa Jolly, Gayatri Gopichand Successfully Defend Syed Modi Doubles Title

  3. Syed Modi International 2025: Srikanth Cruises, Treesa–Gayatri Battle Through To Title Clash

  4. Srikanth Kidambi Vs Mithun Manjunath Highlights, Syed Modi International: Senior Pro Wins In Three Games, Enters Final

  5. Unnati Hooda Vs Neslihan Arın Highlights, Syed Modi International SF: Arın Stuns Top Seed Hooda To Reach Final

Trending Stories

National News

  1. From Courtroom to Politics: The Rising Anti-Intellectualism In India

  2. Assam Tribal Students Storm BTC Assembly Escalating Protests Over ST-Status Proposal

  3. Dravida: One Hundred Years Of Solitude

  4. Chennai Weather Update: City Braces for Heavy Rain as Cyclone Ditwah Nears Tamil Nadu Coast

  5. Teaching While The World Burns Down

Entertainment News

  1. Gustaakh Ishq Review | An Itr-Drenched Ode To A Bygone Era

  2. Tere Ishk Mein Review | A Perplexing Resurrection Of The Aimless One-Sided Loverboy Sans Redemption

  3. Tamasha At 10 | The Curious Magic Of The Eternal Story About Storytelling

  4. Veteran Actor Dharmendra Passes Away At 89, Confirms Karan Johar With A Heartfelt Tribute

  5. Remembering Dharmendra: The ‘Greek God’ Of Hindi Cinema

US News

  1. Trump Has ‘Nuanced’ View on H-1B Visas, Says White House Amid MAGA Criticism

  2. Trump Signals ‘Big Progress’ On Ukraine Talks As Zelensky Warns Against Territorial Concessions

  3. The Epstein Files: A Network of Criminal Socialites in a Rotten System Called Capitalism

  4. Trump Reasserts Claim Of Resolving India-Pakistan Standoff During Meeting With Mamdani

  5. US Military Deploys Massive Naval Force Near Venezuelan Coast, Escalating Tensions

World News

  1. Hong Kong Fire Tragedy: Death Toll Rises To 128 As Search For Missing Continues

  2. India Sends 21 Tonnes of Relief, 80 NDRF Personnel To Sri Lanka After Cyclone Ditwah

  3. Southeast Asia Flood: Death Toll Surges To 174 In Indonesia; Sumatra

  4. Fire Erupts At Russian Oil Refinery After Ukrainian Strikes

  5. Peru Declares State of Emergency as Migrants Flee Chile Ahead Of Kast Run-Off

Latest Stories

  1. Why Uttarakhand Outpaced Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh: A Tale of Progress, Resources, Missed Opportunities

  2. Delhi Court Pushes ED National Herald Chargesheet Order To 16 December

  3. Southeast Asia Flood: Death Toll Surges To 174 In Indonesia; Sumatra

  4. India Vs Canada Highlights, Sultan Azlan Shah Cup: Jugraj Shines As IND Hammer CAN 14-3 To Book Final Spot

  5. Weekly Horoscope for November 30 - December 6, 2025: Major Progress Ahead for Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Scorpio & Pisces

  6. Daily Horoscope For November 29, 2025: Big Changes Ahead For Cancer, Scorpio, And Pisces

  7. Harvesting Death: How Olive Groves Became A Battlefield In Palestine

  8. Trump 'Terminates' 90% Of Biden's Executive Orders, Threatens Prosecution