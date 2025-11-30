Harshit Rana’s Fiery Send-Off Overshadows Dewald Brevis’ No-Look Six In IND vs SA 1st ODI - Video

India beat South Africa by 17 runs in 1st ODI
Harshit Rana dismissed Dewald Brevis and gave a fiery send-off
Virat Kohli smashed his 83rd international century
India and South Africa clashed against each other in the 1st match of the three-match ODI series in Ranchi on November 30. South Africa won the toss and opted to bowl first. Batting first, India put up a monumental total of 349 runs, courtesy of a wonderful century from Virat Kohli.
Meanwhile, during the second innings of the match, South Africa's star young batter Dewald Brevis brought his trademark flair to the middle once again, producing one of the most effortless no-look sixes of the season, but surprisingly, Harshit Rana ensured he had the final word.
Battle of Attitude Between Rana and Brevis
It all began in the 19th over when Rana pitched one full on the pads. Brevis, without even bothering to raise his head, flicked it into the night sky, a perfect no-look six sailing over deep mid-wicket. It was the kind of shot only Brevis could attempt with such casual confidence. But cricket, as always, balances the dramatic with the ruthless. By the 21st over, the tone had completely shifted.
However, at 21.4, Rana bowled full outside off, tempting Brevis to go big again. This time, the execution faltered. Brevis sliced the ball rather than lofting it cleanly, and Ruturaj Gaikwad completed a sharp catch at sweeper cover. Rana didn’t hold back, delivering a fiery finger-wag send-off, letting Brevis know he had the last laugh after being hit for that audacious six earlier. Brevis walked off with 37 (28), including two fours and three sixes.
India beat South Africa in high-scoring Thriller
India’s innings was powered by a masterclass from Virat Kohli, who smashed a brilliant 135 off 120 balls, peppered with powerful drives and seven towering sixes. Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul also made useful contributions before early wickets kept the innings on an even keel. Backed by timely runs from the middle order, India posted a mammoth total of 349/8 in 50 overs, setting a daunting target for the Proteas.
In reply, the Proteas had a horrible start as Harshit Rana sent both the openers back to the pavilion in a single over. But it was the efforts from Matthew Breetzke, Marco Jansen and Corbin Bosch that almost took the game away from the Indian team. However, the Indian bowlers held their nerves in the end and won the match by 17 runs.