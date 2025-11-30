Harshit Rana’s Fiery Send-Off Overshadows Dewald Brevis’ No-Look Six In IND vs SA 1st ODI - Video

It all began in the 19th over when Rana pitched one full on the pads. Brevis, without even bothering to raise his head, flicked it into the night sky, a perfect no-look six sailing over deep mid-wicket. It was the kind of shot only Brevis could attempt with such casual confidence. But cricket, as always, balances the dramatic with the ruthless. By the 21st over, the tone had completely shifted.